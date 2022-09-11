All aTwitter: 11 September 2022 - Finally!!!

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

FedEx Field finally "making a house a home" and creating personal touches by local artists.



This doesn't include many other upgrades within the concourse.



Long overdue, but glad it's happening.



It was sparked by the fan voice, and the new business operation. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/SMNmWXDRvx — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 10, 2022

Countdown to home opener. At tomorrow’s game we will debut our new gameday staff uniforms. These uniforms were designed in collaboration with @themuseumdc which strives to promote community through uniquely DC fashion and Art. Thank you @thefuturemogul for your vision. pic.twitter.com/ZaYa4d3Kz6 — Joey Colby-Begovich (@Joey_Socrates) September 10, 2022

One cool thing tomorrow: Jeremy Reaves playing for the first time in a season opener. Has been here since 2018; first time on opening day roster. Lesson learned for any player: Keep going/working until they kick you out. Until they do, always a chance. He kept showing up. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2022

Kam is a SS; Reaves is a FS. Will be used in packages. But McCain and Reaves would be a small starting combo. Forest a SS; Butler can do both — John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2022

Maybe—but before we assume Pederson and Reich are Vince Lombardi and Mike Martz, let’s see how Wentz looks in a Coryell-based scheme for a few snaps? https://t.co/fFMVDEhqC3 — Marshall (@EstCommand) September 11, 2022

Earlier this week, The four youngest reporters on the beat chopping it up about the season. Thoughts and predictions on the Commanders. https://t.co/ZIl8TNZm2Y — John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2022

This is the end zone that John Bates will score in tomorrow #HTTC pic.twitter.com/YRnHqaevft — Ponchos Are Bad Luck (@DEERSnBEERS) September 10, 2022

In the two season openers under JDR/RR -- #Commanders / #WashingtonFootball has been absolutely carved up on opening drives by Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson & #Eagles in '20 + Justin Herbert / #Chargers in '21 for two TD's.



Both at @FedExField. Both before your seat was warm. https://t.co/sjhcIBgTpP — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) September 11, 2022

Dear Diary, I have broken up with my longtime football team. https://t.co/ME6g4B7gxe — Washingtonian (@washingtonian) September 8, 2022

Rick Snider’s Washington tells Washington Commanders fans not to lose faith. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/byC37ftnnY — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) September 10, 2022

I have no problem with fans leaving the team. Won't hear the first criticism from me about it



That said I likely won't follow you anymore and I will mock you if you try to come back later#HTTC — Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 10, 2022

Yup, that would be the spot. — Jahan Thotson (@FiftyGutBlog) September 10, 2022

Aaron Rodgers has entered the Jon Hamm “Baby Driver” phase of his career. https://t.co/2R4SDil2lq pic.twitter.com/u1RKvLvOL9 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 11, 2022

Marshall was paid $1.25 million to travel to #8 Notre Dame today.



They just beat the Irish 26-21. pic.twitter.com/yspDCSYINW — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 10, 2022

Maybe the worst call I’ve ever seen https://t.co/sYaJ4BmZoJ — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) September 10, 2022

What an absolutely awful call in the Texas-Alabama game in the end zone.



Absolutely awful. They let the QB play on in the grasp and on a body forever. Then call roughing? Outrageous. A safety and a 12-10 lead for the underdogs just became a first down for Alabama. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 10, 2022

Man this had me rolling dude just took a brisk walk to the 10 in the middle of the game pic.twitter.com/utcV0Ec0a7 — Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) September 11, 2022

Listen, a football game was scheduled today and, goddamnit, we're playing some football. pic.twitter.com/esVkc7s9o3 — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) September 9, 2022

THIS IS MY SUPERBOWL pic.twitter.com/Ymif0sf0fd — Robin Thede (@robinthede) September 8, 2022

