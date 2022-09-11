All aTwitter: 11 September 2022 - Finally!!!

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
ready for Sunday #HTTC pic.twitter.com/RLgQb5yE7y— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 9, 2022
FedEx Field finally "making a house a home" and creating personal touches by local artists.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 10, 2022
This doesn't include many other upgrades within the concourse.
Long overdue, but glad it's happening.
It was sparked by the fan voice, and the new business operation. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/SMNmWXDRvx
Countdown to home opener. At tomorrow’s game we will debut our new gameday staff uniforms. These uniforms were designed in collaboration with @themuseumdc which strives to promote community through uniquely DC fashion and Art. Thank you @thefuturemogul for your vision. pic.twitter.com/ZaYa4d3Kz6— Joey Colby-Begovich (@Joey_Socrates) September 10, 2022
One cool thing tomorrow: Jeremy Reaves playing for the first time in a season opener. Has been here since 2018; first time on opening day roster. Lesson learned for any player: Keep going/working until they kick you out. Until they do, always a chance. He kept showing up.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2022
Kam is a SS; Reaves is a FS. Will be used in packages. But McCain and Reaves would be a small starting combo. Forest a SS; Butler can do both— John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2022
Maybe—but before we assume Pederson and Reich are Vince Lombardi and Mike Martz, let’s see how Wentz looks in a Coryell-based scheme for a few snaps? https://t.co/fFMVDEhqC3— Marshall (@EstCommand) September 11, 2022
Earlier this week, The four youngest reporters on the beat chopping it up about the season. Thoughts and predictions on the Commanders. https://t.co/ZIl8TNZm2Y— John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2022
This is the end zone that John Bates will score in tomorrow #HTTC pic.twitter.com/YRnHqaevft— Ponchos Are Bad Luck (@DEERSnBEERS) September 10, 2022
In the two season openers under JDR/RR -- #Commanders / #WashingtonFootball has been absolutely carved up on opening drives by Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson & #Eagles in '20 + Justin Herbert / #Chargers in '21 for two TD's.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) September 11, 2022
Both at @FedExField. Both before your seat was warm. https://t.co/sjhcIBgTpP
Dear Diary, I have broken up with my longtime football team. https://t.co/ME6g4B7gxe— Washingtonian (@washingtonian) September 8, 2022
Rick Snider’s Washington tells Washington Commanders fans not to lose faith. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/byC37ftnnY— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) September 10, 2022
I have no problem with fans leaving the team. Won't hear the first criticism from me about it— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 10, 2022
That said I likely won't follow you anymore and I will mock you if you try to come back later#HTTC
For reference https://t.co/yNUbEHW2gb— Jahan Thotson (@FiftyGutBlog) September 10, 2022
Yup, that would be the spot.— Jahan Thotson (@FiftyGutBlog) September 10, 2022
Aaron Rodgers has entered the Jon Hamm “Baby Driver” phase of his career. https://t.co/2R4SDil2lq pic.twitter.com/u1RKvLvOL9— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 11, 2022
Marshall was paid $1.25 million to travel to #8 Notre Dame today.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 10, 2022
They just beat the Irish 26-21. pic.twitter.com/yspDCSYINW
Maybe the worst call I’ve ever seen https://t.co/sYaJ4BmZoJ— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) September 10, 2022
What an absolutely awful call in the Texas-Alabama game in the end zone.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 10, 2022
Absolutely awful. They let the QB play on in the grasp and on a body forever. Then call roughing? Outrageous. A safety and a 12-10 lead for the underdogs just became a first down for Alabama.
Man this had me rolling dude just took a brisk walk to the 10 in the middle of the game pic.twitter.com/utcV0Ec0a7— Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) September 11, 2022
Listen, a football game was scheduled today and, goddamnit, we're playing some football. pic.twitter.com/esVkc7s9o3— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) September 9, 2022
THIS IS MY SUPERBOWL pic.twitter.com/Ymif0sf0fd— Robin Thede (@robinthede) September 8, 2022
3rd and 93— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 10, 2022
Legendary @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/CWH3tXUdv9
