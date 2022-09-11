NFL Week 1: Afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 1's games were played at 1pm today, but we still have 4 games this afternoon, along with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football to fill your viewing schedule. Fox has two games featuring 3 NFC teams and one from the AFC. A game between two teams who will be fighting for the NFC North division title is the highlight as the Vikings host the Packers. NFC East basement dwellers the New York Giants hit the reset button again this year and will visit the Tennessee Titans.
FOX
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 pm
New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans, 4:25 pm
CBS has the opposite AFC/NFC with only one NFC team playing in their two games. The Arizona Cardinals host the Kansas City Chiefs and we getted treated to a Kyler Murray vs Patrick Mahomes duel in the desert. Another big division game is featured in the afternoon with the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Los Angeles Chargers. The best division in football gets an early leader when the final seconds tick off the clock for this one.
CBS
Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 pm
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 pm
