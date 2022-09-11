NFL Week 1: Sunday Night Football Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 1 is not over yet, and we've got another big game to watch. The Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in game that has some big implications for the NFC. Tampa has been a Super Bowl winner and contender since signing Tom Brady, but their window was slammed shut by holis offseason, then cracked back open when he unretired. This seems like his last run as off the field rumors swirl about his personal life and an absence from the team during preseason.
The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East last season which means they aren't going to repeat in 2022. They are dealing with a lot of injuries on offense(OL, WR) and will need a defense that was better than expected last year. Micah Parsons will need a big game to lift the home underdogs in a game that everyone will be watching.
Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) at Dallas Cowboys (0-0)
Where: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX
When: September 11, 2022, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
Online Stream: Fubo.TV
DraftKings odds: Buccaneers -2 1/2, 50 O/U
Prediction: Cowboys 33 - Buccaneers 30
