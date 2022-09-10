Washington Injury Update: Logan Thomas expected to play tomorrow; Rookie Cole Turner will miss his first NFL game

We've got a Saturday injury update for the Washington Commanders courtesy of ESPN reporter John Keim. Logan Thomas(ACL) and Ole Turner(hamstring) were both listed as questionable for tomorrow's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at FedEx Field. Keim reports that Thomas had a great week and will return to action after suffering a major knee injury in early December last season. Rookie TE Cole Turner will be given another week of practice before he likely makes his debut in Week 2.

These results seemed like they were heading in the other direction as the week went on. Logan Thomas wasn't sure if he would be able to return this week, but gave Week 2 as a target if he had to sit out the opener. He said his knee was testing better than it did before the injury, but he would have to see how it felt as the game got closer.

The last time we heard from Cole Turner he sounded like he would be able to return in time for the Jaguars game, his first in the NFL. With Thomas now available, it seems the team isn't planning on putting him on the field and will instead go with John Bates and UDFA rookie Armani Rogers as the #2 and 3 TEs. There was a lot of excitement for Turner early in the offseason, but fans, and Carson Wentz, will have to wait one more week to see him in action.

