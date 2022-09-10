College Football Week 2 open thread

Week 2 of college football is here and we’ve got some great games on the schedule for today. Hogs Haven looked at some college prospects from Week 1 that could help the Washington Commanders out in the future, and we will be watching closely this week to see who stands out, and who has a future in the NFL.
#1 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) @ Texas Longhorns (1-0), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Alabama -21, O/U 64
Samford Bulldogs (1-0) @ #2 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0), 4 pm
DraftKings odds: Georgia -52 1/2, O/U 63 1/2
Arkansas State Redwolves (1-0) @ #3 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Ohio State -44 1/2, O/U 68 1/2
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-2) @ #4 Michigan Wolverines (1-0), 8 pm
DraftKings odds: Michigan -52, O/U 67
Furman Paladins (1-0) @ #5 Clemson Tigers (1-0), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Clemson -44, O/U 50 1/2
Appalachian State Mountaineers (0-1) @ #6 Texas A&M Aggies, 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Clemson -19, O/U 54
Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1) @ #7 Oklahoma Sooners, 7 pm
DraftKings odds: Oklahoma -33, O/U 72 1/2
Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) @ #8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-1), 2:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Notre Dame -20 1/2, O/U 47 1/2
#9 Baylor Bears (1-0) @ #21 BYU Cougars (1-0), 10:15 pm
DraftKings odds: BYU -2 1/2, O/U 54 1/2
#10 USC Trojans (1-0) @ Stanford Cardinals (1-0), 7:30 pm
DraftKings odds: USC -9, O/U 64 1/2
Arizona Sun Devils (1-0) @ #11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0), 7:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Oklahoma State -11 1/2, O/U 58
#20 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) @ #12 Florida Gators (1-0), 7 pm
DraftKings odds: Florida -6, O/U 52 1/2
Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-0) @ #13 Utah Utes, 1:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Utah -44 1/2, O/U 58 1/2
Akron Zips (1-0) @ #14 Michigan State Spartans (1-0), 4 pm
DraftKings odds: Michigan State -34 1/2, O/U 56
Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-1) @ #15 Miami Hurricanes (1-0), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: O/U 49 1/2
South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) @ #16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Arkansas -8 1/2, O/U 56
#24 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) @ #17 Pittsburgh Panthers, 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Tennessee -5 1/2, O/U 62
Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-1) @ #18 NC State Wolfpack (1-0), 12:30 pm
DraftKings odds: NC State -45 1/2, O/U 56
Washington State Cougars (1-0) @ #19 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0), 3:30 pm
Central Arkansas Bears (0-1) @ #22 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0), 7 pm
DraftKings odds: Ole Miss -36, O/U 62
#23 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) @ Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Wake Forest -13 1/2, O/U 65
#25 Houston Cougars (1-0) @ Texas Tech Raiders (1-0), 4 pm
DraftKings odds: Texas Tech -4 1/2, O/U 62
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL Draftniks twitter feed:
Loading comments...