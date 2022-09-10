Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

These analytics provide the best insight into what Carson Wentz could be - The Washington Post

Carson Wentz’s variance — his penchant for wow throws and jaw-dropping blunders — prompts the question: What is the best way to statistically evaluate a quarterback in 2022?

Brandon Scherff will face the Commanders with the Jaguars - The Washington Post

A staple of Washington’s offensive line since he was a first-round pick in 2015, Scherff has some familiarity with things in Jacksonville.

Commanders safety Kam Curl out for Week 1, Logan Thomas questionable - NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders will be without one of their best defensive players in Week 1 against the Jaguars.

Practice report | Logan Thomas questionable for Week 1, Kamren Curl ruled out

The Commanders will rely on its depth at safety against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they will have their full complement of tight ends at their disposal.

Hard-hitting safety Darrick Forrest ready for bigger role with Commanders - The Washington Post

A special teams ace as a rookie in 2021, Darrick Forrest is in the running for the Commanders' fifth defensive back spot.

Commanders 2022 predictions and superlatives: Is a playoff berth within reach? - The Athletic

We break down all of the keys to the Commanders' season, plus a bonus question: Who will be the quarterback in 2023?

Commanders’ keys vs. Jaguars: Start fast, be ready for surprises - The Washington Post

The Carson Wentz era begins in Washington, and the quarterback is plenty familiar with the coach on the opposing sideline.

3 keys for Washington to get a win against Jacksonville

The Washington Commanders are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Sept. 11. Senior Writer Zach Selby and team analyst Logan Paulsen break down three keys for the Commanders to come away with a win.

Commanders' defense not thinking about 2021 shortcomings entering season opener - NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders' defense fell short of expectations in 2021 but believes the 2022 season will bring different results.

Practice report | Curtis Samuel 'ready to go' for Week 1

Samuel dealt with injuries throughout the 2021 season, but the talented wideout is healthy heading into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Commanders' offensive supporting cast is no longer a barren bunch - NBC Sports Washington

For the first time in Washington, Scott Turner's offense appears to have plenty of options. It's a problem he's grateful for.

Former Washington S Deshazor Everett sentenced to house arrest - The Washington Post

The former Washington safety was behind the wheel during a 2021 car crash that killed his girlfriend, Olivia S. Peters. His license was also suspended for six months.

Commanders vs Jaguars: Five Keys to Victory | Week 1 Preview

"Failures are expected by losers, ignored by winners." - Joe Gibbs