All aTwitter: 10 September 2022

Washington Commanders twitter feed:
The new era begins. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/FwFFBfPZnD— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 9, 2022
This Sunday we're unveiling our new state-of-the-art team store, a @Fanatics experience!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 9, 2022
11am
Outside section 101 at @FedExField
6,200 sq feet
Fanatics, Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness and more pic.twitter.com/iGJVPtky65
You ask, the Commanders provide. $6.75 beers until kickoff at “Legends Plaza”. pic.twitter.com/nIxyp0sCKy— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 9, 2022
The debut unis— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 9, 2022
⚪️ white jerseys
burgundy pants
⚪️ white socks pic.twitter.com/Qhstr5k4OR
Game status for #JAXvsWAS— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 9, 2022
--Logan Thomas and Cole Turner are questionable
--Kam Curl is out
Ron Rivera said the season opener still leaves him with a "pit" in his stomach... Said he has a lot of questions about his team because they haven't had all their OL available; tight ends have been missing etc. "I'm anxious to see what we look like," he said.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 9, 2022
Wentz plays great in weather. It’s like the Prince Super Bowl halftime show. When they asked him if he could play in the rain, he asked if they could make it rain harder.— HUMINT (@HateTheHaters13) September 9, 2022
I also covered the last sports figure who was charged with lying and obstructing Congress: Roger Clemens. The process between the referral, FBI investigation and his eventual acquittal took more than four years (and three stops in my career). https://t.co/BER5PJz2CU pic.twitter.com/RYemAZyhHc— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) September 9, 2022
#Rams HC Sean McVay says starting center Brian Allen will undergo a knee procedure and miss 2-4 weeks. Rookie RB Kyren Williams will miss 6-8 weeks with an ankle injury that will require surgery. Starting LT Joe Noteboom has a knee strain, but they don't think he'll miss time.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2022
We asked the guys to impersonate one of their teammates pic.twitter.com/GMfbjiSl3Q— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 9, 2022
All types of drywall and concrete anchors pic.twitter.com/Z5tVGUFIaD— How Things Are Manufactured (@fastworkers6) September 8, 2022
This is the most impressive thing I’ve seen in a long time, wait till the end pic.twitter.com/NcvswKer54— Pubity (@PubityIG) September 8, 2022
The outtakes of NASA astronauts trying to walk on the moon are amazing. pic.twitter.com/MVviyifDQF— Sahil Bloom (@SahilBloom) September 7, 2022
