Updated depth chart: With Brian Robinson to NFI and Mayo re-signed, Commanders are close to a final 53-man roster for Week 1

Once we learned that Brian Robinson was relatively healthy following the terrifying news that he had undergone surgery after being shot in a carjacking attempt in Washington, DC, it seemed inevitable that he would eventually be placed on he NFI (non-football injury) reserve list to give him time to heal, both physically and mentally. That has now happened.

The soonest that the rookie running back can return to play is the Week 5 game against the Titans (the same as DE Chase Young) but head coach Ron Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew made it clear at a recent press conference that there is no timeline and no hurry for Robinson to return, reiterating that the team’s concern is for the young man’s physical and emotional well-being.

The team also announced the almost-immediate re-signing of backup linebacker David Mayo, who had been released the previous day in a series of roster moves. Mayo was with the team for the entire 2021 season and had been among the top 3 or 4 linebackers on the roster throughout training camp.

With these two moves, the Commanders roster is at its 53-man maximum, so the team will have to make a move to open a spot if Rivera and Mayhew decide they want to sign another player.

Updated depth chart

The numbers that appear beside some players’ names are 2022 cap hits per Over the Cap.

Please note that assigned positions and color coding are my own personal opinions. They do not necessarily represent the thinking of Washington’s coaches or front office, nor are they necessarily consistent with fan consensus. This chart represents my interpretation, and may not reflect the thoughts of other writers on Hogs Haven. Finally, when it comes to backup players, I don’t put much effort into making sure that they are on the right or left or behind the specific player that they backup. I mostly just try to fit everyone on the chart efficiently.