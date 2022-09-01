Washington Roster Moves: Brian Robinson placed on the Non-Football Injury List; eligible to play in Week 5

The Washington Commanders made several roster moves official today, and none of them are surprises. The big news is that rookie RB Brian Robinson will start the season on the Non-Football Injury(NFI) List and will miss at least the first 4 games of the season. Ian Rapoport had the report first this morning, and says there is no timeline, but he could be ready for Week 5.

Robinson was the victim of an attempted carjacking in Washington D.C. on Sunday night, and was shot in the glute and knee. Initial reports have been positive and he reportedly avoided major damage to his knee. Robinson had surgery and was released from the hospital on Monday. He came to team headquarters on Tuesday with his knee wrapped and on crutches. He is still meeting with team doctors, and we likely won’t have a return date until next month.

"You know, we know he’s got a bright future and the future doesn’t have to be immediately now. We wanna make sure he’s taken care of. We wanna make sure he’s in a very good place, both physically and mentally. We’re very fortunate with our medical crew. It’s not just, we just don’t have the medical doctors, but we do have Dr. [Barbara] Roberts on staff and, you know, so his mental wellbeing will be looked at as well. So, until he’s ready to roll, we have no intention of putting him out there.”

Washington released LB David Mayo yesterday, and were reportedly going to be signing Jon Bostic. With Robinson going on the NFI List, another roster spot opened up, and now both LBs officially rejoined the team. Bostic has been with Washington for the last 3 seasons, but a torn pec in Week 4 ended his season. He was with the Saints this month, but was released during roster cutdowns. The team also placed rookie TE Curtis Hodges on IR, an will designate him to return.

