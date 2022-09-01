How Washington can win the NFC East

It may be safe to say that most pundits are predicting the Philadelphia Eagles to win the division. Rightfully so, with the success that they have had in their off-season acquisitions, it is seemingly their division to lose. The Dallas Cowboys come into 2022 as the NFC East champions; however, Dallas suffered several blows to their roster during free agency, most recently with Tyron Smith sustaining a significant hamstring injury.

Outside of Carson Wentz, there is little chatter surrounding Washington, or their chances to win the NFC East this year. But, as we all know, the NFC East is unstable, and the unexpected can happen in any given year.

So what does that mean for Washington, who has to overcome a Dallas and Philadelphia team that swept them last season? Several things must go in favor of Washington, but it isn’t impossible to get done.

On the latest Hogs Haven podcast episode, Mark Tyler and KyleSmith4GM joined me to discuss the recent roster moves after the final cut-down, and then we discussed what needs to happen for Washington to win the NFC East.