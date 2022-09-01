All aTwitter: 1 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Roster Moves: pic.twitter.com/m6GAINJOqw— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) August 31, 2022
I had very hard time not turning off Tariq Castro-Fields' tape at Penn St last fall.. if that says anything.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 31, 2022
A very nice assessment of one of Washington's new additions, Tariq Castro-Fields.https://t.co/pYJKp7D1b5— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) September 1, 2022
#49ers CB Castro-Fields has been claimed by the Washington Commanders.— Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) August 31, 2022
He was a player I believed the team should’ve kept on the 53-man roster.
They didn’t and paid the price for it.#49wz
Washington RB Jaret Patterson said other teams were interested in signing him to their practice squads, but he chose to stay because he felt he had a better opportunity with the Commanders.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 31, 2022
Um. That’s Kam Curl wearing black and in a sling pic.twitter.com/HgiPTUrNuQ— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 31, 2022
Ron Rivera on Kam Curl: "We don't have to give an injury report until next Wednesday so we'll stay away from all that."— John Keim (@john_keim) August 31, 2022
My life’s like a movie and I play myself Blessed & grateful for another season thank you to everyone that has helped me get here. I appreciate you pic.twitter.com/mjdN1nTYtb— Efe Obada (@EfeObadaUK) August 30, 2022
Washington now has six CBs on the roster. Of the final 4: two are rookies; two were 2021 draft picks...— John Keim (@john_keim) August 31, 2022
“We want the fans back.”- Ron Rivera— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) August 31, 2022
“We wanted you to get better at LB.”- The Fans #HTTC
You'd think they'd be familiar with Bostic's inability to find his man on pretty much any pass play.— John Tayman (@BangRadioHour) September 1, 2022
“We want LBs that can run and hang in coverage”— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) August 31, 2022
The commanders have signed Jon Bostic
Rivera has doubled down on the 2021 defense. They ranked 6th to last in DVOA but clearly the #Commanders staff thinks that was a fluke.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 31, 2022
Re-signed McCain, promoted Holcomb, put more eggs in Davis/ St Juste baskets, drafted Mathis. Very few additions. We'll see if that pays off.
Ron Rivera - We really like what we have at linebacker ..... well we like 5 of them.... actually make that 4...what? Jon Bostic is available... ok there are like 3 LBs here that aren't trash— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) August 31, 2022
It seems this coaching staff is trying to recreate the last 6 games of the 2020 team under Alex Smith & the 4 game 2021 win streak after the bye because thats who they believe we are. Ball control, run the ball and the defense benefits from it. Let's hope it comes together— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) September 1, 2022
Have to agree with this. Rogers’ transition to TE has been truly remarkable. https://t.co/F63fIFoxS4— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) August 31, 2022
Armani Rogers has been a tight end for less than 7 months. He was a QB, at UNLV and then Ohio, who hadn't played a live snap at TE until preseason this year.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 31, 2022
Now he's on the Commanders' 53 as a TE. Pretty incredible.
From Senior Director of Player Personnel Eric Stokes: pic.twitter.com/uTQscW8Vga
Notable free agents as teams start focusing on Week 1:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 31, 2022
WR Odell Beckham Jr
LT Eric Fisher
DT Ndamukong Suh
WR Will Fuller
WR Cole Beasley
CB Joe Haden
DE Jason Pierre-Paul
WR Emmanuel Sanders
WR TY Hilton
CB Chris Harris Jr
S Landon Collins
DT Sheldon Richardson
WR Antonio Brown
Sources: The #Eagles are trading former first-round WR Jalen Reagor to the #Vikings in exchange for a draft pick. A fresh start. pic.twitter.com/oVR4IIGxZK— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2022
The #Bears have claimed former #Raiders OL Alex Leatherwood, source said.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2022
Safe to say the #Cowboys better start working on series that start at 1st-and-20. https://t.co/nAVDvF7XNm— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) August 31, 2022
Minimum amount will be $3.312M unless teams arent carrying a full number. My guess is most teams should budget around $4.2M to also carry maxed out vets as part of it— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) August 31, 2022
Here is the final breakdown of the original outcome of the initial contract of the 2022 UDFA class. pic.twitter.com/CeElpZi9cB— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) August 31, 2022
Rams DL Aaron Donald downplays helmet swing: "It was just a practice. It was football."https://t.co/m7iLCPhai9 pic.twitter.com/1a55Gbmfjq— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 1, 2022
This stuff should look familiar, Washington fans. Scott Turner uses a very similar system/terminology to this and runs almost all of these plays https://t.co/mCPP4OFEIz— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 31, 2022
1972. The banned "Dead Loop" of Olga Korbut. pic.twitter.com/3Q2J4RyBvT— A SLICE OF HISTORY (@asIiceofhistory) August 30, 2022
Around 8-10 seconds when she used her stomach alone to make the turn and flip back to the high bar— Shawn Lon (@ShawnSTOM777) August 31, 2022
Bounce Club Bangkok is lit pic.twitter.com/wM1T3TSHBI— Gen (@Gen777777) August 31, 2022
