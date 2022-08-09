Thank God It’s Tuesday—Offseason On the Brink S3:E25

On tonight’s show we get to cover an actual, tentative, meaningless, unbelievably important depth chart. We’re down a defensive line coach, up a coverage linebacker, and as for wide receivers...depends on the day (and the plan).

The first chance to see the boys in pads and in action for a preseason game is this weekend, and I can’t remember being this excited to see this game last year. That has to be worth something?

Tonight’s draft is our 80’s comedy movie character extravaganza. When doing my research for this draft, I was struck by a few things. First, John Candy was in EVERYTHING. Second, I have three actors who have multiple characters in my top 10, and third, I feel like the last decade didn’t produce the same amount of great comedies as the 1980’s did.

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order right around 8:30 PM—if you know, you know. The International Owner of Mystery is floating somewhere offshore, still expertly dodging all accountability.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday.

We’re live (around 8:30 PM EST)...join us and subscribe for free!