Commanders Reacts Survey: Coaching changes, defense, and contract extensions

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington football fans and NFL fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Before the action gets started this week, we want to know what you think about the team.

This week’s question looks ahead to the team’s upcoming 2022 season as we ask Hogs Haven readers to express opinions on coaching changes, expectations for the defense in 2022, and which player is next in line for a contract extension.

Respond to the question below, and the results of this survey will be published in a few days.

Feel free to add your thoughts in the comments section below.