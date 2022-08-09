The Washington Commanders release their home jersey schedule

The Washington Commanders announced their home jersey schedule for their 1 preseason, and 9 regular season games at FedEx Field this year. The team went through it’s second rebrand in two seasons, and unveiled their new name, jerseys, and helmets on 2/2/22. Washington will debut their new white jerseys this Saturday at 1pm when they host the Carolina Panthers. Their other two preseason games are away and will be determined by the home teams selection.

Washington opens up the 2022-23 season hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars and will be sporting their white jerseys against Duval’s teal covered Trevor Lawrence. Their next home game is to weeks later against the Eagles who will be sporting green jerseys against Washington’s white.

The new burgundy jerseys will make their home debut in Week 5 when the Commanders host the Titans in white. Two weeks later Washington will be in burgundy again when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Washington’s new black alternates will make their home debut in Week 9 when they host former QB Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings(hopefully they are available from fanatics by then). The Commanders next home game is also in black when they host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12.

Washington ends their home schedule with two games in burgundy[Weeks 15(NYG) and 17(CLE)] and the season finale in white against the Dallas Cowboys.

HOME JERSEY SCHEDULE



(pants colors will be determined at a later date) — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 9, 2022

