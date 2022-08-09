Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 12

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the eleventh day of training camp practices.
First player on the field
First player out to the field this morning … *drumroll* … Sam Howell #HTTC pic.twitter.com/SQMxpokgDg— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 9, 2022
Warren Sapp
Warren Sapp is back at Commanders camp working with the DL today #HTTC pic.twitter.com/7JZ5G0liJu— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 9, 2022
Tight ends
Looks like another day of practice for John Bates. Curtis Hodges is also back— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 9, 2022
No Cole Turner today. Hasn’t practiced since his leg got rolled up last week.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 9, 2022
Antonio Gibson
Antonio Gibson footwork #HTTC pic.twitter.com/NM7AJ7rl5r— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 9, 2022
Antonio Gibson going through what looks like an obstacle course that Randy Jordan set up this morning pic.twitter.com/Cuyd2Xa8qZ— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 9, 2022
Curtis Samuel
Training camp Day 12: Ron Rivera said yesterday that the team would “chill” Curtis Samuel out “a little bit” after two straight practices, and sure enough, he’s not practicing today. pic.twitter.com/gFsCG3PTs7— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 9, 2022
Carson Wentz
Wentz on the pic.twitter.com/ZIJ040fMHv— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 9, 2022
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin getting things started today pic.twitter.com/P0O9tcNw5Y— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 9, 2022
As soon as Terry made this catch, one of the fans watching said “worth every penny.” I would agree pic.twitter.com/u8bOOWxBAX— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 9, 2022
Cam Sims
.@Silkysims17 lookin silky pic.twitter.com/C2LOT1kHeP— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 9, 2022
Kelvin Harmon
Kelvin Harmon makes the sideline catch in slowwwww motion pic.twitter.com/EwET6NV5RA— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 9, 2022
James Smith-Williams
James Smith Williams back at practice and with the starting 11— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 9, 2022
Brian Robinson
Big hole on the right for Brian Robinson to slip through during 11-on-11. Nice block by Cosmi on WBK to create the running room— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 9, 2022
Jaret Patterson
Jaret Patterson just thumped Steven Parker after a solid gain to finish the play. It’s the second time he’s gotten to the second level— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 9, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Dax Milne
Dax Milne just made a really nice leaping grab during 7-on-7. The former 7th rounder continues to impress me— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 9, 2022
Carson Went just finished his 7-on-7 reps going 6/6. Saw some really nice passes to Dax and an impressive sideline connection to Terry. I know it’s just 7-on-7, but FWIW, that was the most impressed I’ve been with the passing game all camp— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 9, 2022
Carson Wentz during two minute drills: 4/6, fumble (recovered by Wentz). Drive ended with a really nice TD to…Dax Milne— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 9, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Terry McLaurin
It was only 7 on 7, but Carson Wentz just had three beauties, each better than the one before. Capped it with a sizzler to Terry McLaurin on the far sideline that McLaurin fingertip-snagged— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 9, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Armani Rogers & Kyric McGowan
Armani Rogers was wiiidddee open down the middle of the field and brought in the catch. Really starting to like what I’m seeing from the TE— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 9, 2022
Carson Wentz on target today. Great sideline throw to McLaurin. Then perfect deep shot to Kyric McGowan in 7s.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 9, 2022
Carson Wentz had a really nice 7-on-7 period just now. Armani Rogers on the seam up the middle and a great deep sideline throw to Kyric McGowan for the completion.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 9, 2022
Punt returners
Punt return update. Three players catching kicks today: Erickson, McGowan, Milne— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 9, 2022
Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat continues to have a really strong camp. On a fourth and 10, he forced the strip on Wentz. Feels like he gets back there consistently— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 9, 2022
Jeremy Reaves INT
Percy Butler went unblocked off the edge, forcing Heinicke to speed his throw that landed right in Jeremy Reaves’ arm for the INT. That’s the first pick for the defense in a few days— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 9, 2022
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson doesn’t create a lot of separation, but man that dude can catch the ball. Hauled one in deep down the sideline, crowd here with a big reaction— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 9, 2022
Armani Rogers again
Armani Rogers grabbed a TD during goal line drills. Another impressive grab for the TE trying to earn a spot— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 9, 2022
Carson Wentz runs it in
Carson Wentz rolls out and gets into the end zone. Hodges had a really nice block on Fuller to clear the way— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 9, 2022
Sam Howell —-> Kelvin Harmon
Practice ends with Sam Howell hitting Kelvin Harmon on a pump-and-go touchdown. One of Howell’s better throws from camp, executed that sequence flawlessly— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 9, 2022
Taylor Heinicke seemed to tweak his leg during his final 11-on-11. Sam Howell finished the drive. Doesn't seem like a big deal.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 9, 2022
Howell then ran his own drive. Capped with a TD strike to Kelvin Harmon.
Loading comments...