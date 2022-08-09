 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 12

Washington hits the field for the 12th day of training camp

By Scott Jennings
/ new

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the eleventh day of training camp practices.

First player on the field

Warren Sapp

Tight ends

Antonio Gibson

Curtis Samuel

Carson Wentz

Terry McLaurin

Cam Sims

Kelvin Harmon

James Smith-Williams

Brian Robinson

Jaret Patterson

Carson Wentz —-> Dax Milne

Carson Wentz —-> Terry McLaurin

Carson Wentz —-> Armani Rogers & Kyric McGowan

Punt returners

Montez Sweat

Jeremy Reaves INT

Jahan Dotson

Armani Rogers again

Carson Wentz runs it in

Sam Howell —-> Kelvin Harmon

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...