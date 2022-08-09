All aTwitter: 9 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Commanders had a serious VIP at camp today - Meet Sophie Manning pic.twitter.com/ia48mnCFDs— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 8, 2022
We've signed WR Matt Cole pic.twitter.com/fyEIGhLEGs— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 8, 2022
Commanders Cole tracker:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 8, 2022
In:
LB Cole Holcomb
TE Cole Turner
WR Matt Cole
Out:
QB Cole Kelley
Fun fact about new #Commanders WR Matt Cole: Kenny Ray Augustus helped recruit and coach Cole in college. Augustus was a two-time Bill Walsh coaching fellow. In San Diego and in Carolina. Both times with...Ron Rivera @Russellmania621 @BenStandig— T M (@reshmanuel) August 9, 2022
Kendall Fuller last year:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) August 8, 2022
- Weeks 1-6 (prior to moving outside full time): 66.3 overall grade, 46th highest
- Weeks 7-18 (after moving outside full time): 85.9 overall grade, 2nd highest
Bobby McCain last year:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) August 8, 2022
- Weeks 1-6: 54.8 overall grade, 70th highest
- Weeks 7-18: 78.4 overall grade, 12th highest
This is what happens when you are comfortable and trust each other in the secondary. Curl and McCain pick up the in-breaking routes, Jackson drops and takes first to the flat, and Fuller eventually drops off to help Danny Johnson and make the game-sealing pick. pic.twitter.com/yncOeuavdq— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) August 8, 2022
LB Jamin Davis sais he feels "ten times more comfortable." Says, "I feel more like myself."— John Keim (@john_keim) August 8, 2022
The TE room is battling injuries so young guys getting more reps -- and Armani Rogers is definitely taking advantage today. Three receptions. Two of an acrobatic nature for the former college QB.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 8, 2022
Wentz Completion percentage: 63%— Tim Meek (@TimIndySkinsFan) August 7, 2022
NFL average: 64%
INT % rank by year: 3rd, 25th, 5th, 8th, 8th, 17th
QB’s miss throws & turn the ball over. He’s never done either at an alarming rate. He’s gonna be just fine. Don’t forget how bad the position’s been before expecting perfection pic.twitter.com/il9tjuSJLk
"I still have a lot of confidence in myself"— SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 8, 2022
Carson Wentz on dealing with criticism and how he's approaching this season with the @Commanders #HTTC I #NFLTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/NoeEyYmUP4
Maurice Jones-Drew ranked Antonio Gibson 26th out of 32 starting RBs in the NFL.— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) August 8, 2022
Too high? Too low?#HTTC pic.twitter.com/gfXSe4DgiB
Nice snag from Curtis Samuel here pic.twitter.com/TcNvtGQGOH— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 8, 2022
Dax Milne just caught a bomb from Carson Wentz. MILNE has had a very good camp #HTTC— PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 8, 2022
HERE WE GO MUST SEE TV— HOF (@HOFmedia9) August 8, 2022
Who else is ready?
Tune in! Full video https://t.co/3DIFsnRvdU pic.twitter.com/Of3HBjXPog
stackin' days— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 8, 2022
45 minutes after practice. Wentz is taking the time to sign EVERY fans signature.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 8, 2022
He and Heinicke are the last two.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/805D6uqTpQ
#Jets OT Mekhi Becton’s knee injury is more concerning than the team originally believed following practice today, sources tell me and @RapSheet. It’s a new injury and unrelated to his previous knee injury. Becton has additional medical appointments tomorrow to get more clarity.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 8, 2022
Offensive line coach Bobby Johnson pushed LB Cam Brown. Then Feliciano sucker-punched Brown. Mayhem. What a disaster. Can’t believe Feliciano.— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 8, 2022
All started by Barkley, who had McKinney in his face for starting it.
