All aTwitter: 9 August 2022

Commanders had a serious VIP at camp today - Meet Sophie Manning pic.twitter.com/ia48mnCFDs — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 8, 2022

We've signed WR Matt Cole pic.twitter.com/fyEIGhLEGs — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 8, 2022

Commanders Cole tracker:



In:

LB Cole Holcomb

TE Cole Turner

WR Matt Cole



Out:

QB Cole Kelley — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 8, 2022

Fun fact about new #Commanders WR Matt Cole: Kenny Ray Augustus helped recruit and coach Cole in college. Augustus was a two-time Bill Walsh coaching fellow. In San Diego and in Carolina. Both times with...Ron Rivera @Russellmania621 @BenStandig — T M (@reshmanuel) August 9, 2022

Kendall Fuller last year:



- Weeks 1-6 (prior to moving outside full time): 66.3 overall grade, 46th highest



- Weeks 7-18 (after moving outside full time): 85.9 overall grade, 2nd highest — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) August 8, 2022

Bobby McCain last year:



- Weeks 1-6: 54.8 overall grade, 70th highest



- Weeks 7-18: 78.4 overall grade, 12th highest — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) August 8, 2022

This is what happens when you are comfortable and trust each other in the secondary. Curl and McCain pick up the in-breaking routes, Jackson drops and takes first to the flat, and Fuller eventually drops off to help Danny Johnson and make the game-sealing pick. pic.twitter.com/yncOeuavdq — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) August 8, 2022

LB Jamin Davis sais he feels "ten times more comfortable." Says, "I feel more like myself." — John Keim (@john_keim) August 8, 2022

The TE room is battling injuries so young guys getting more reps -- and Armani Rogers is definitely taking advantage today. Three receptions. Two of an acrobatic nature for the former college QB. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 8, 2022

Wentz Completion percentage: 63%

NFL average: 64%



INT % rank by year: 3rd, 25th, 5th, 8th, 8th, 17th



QB’s miss throws & turn the ball over. He’s never done either at an alarming rate. He’s gonna be just fine. Don’t forget how bad the position’s been before expecting perfection pic.twitter.com/il9tjuSJLk — Tim Meek (@TimIndySkinsFan) August 7, 2022

"I still have a lot of confidence in myself"



Carson Wentz on dealing with criticism and how he's approaching this season with the @Commanders #HTTC I #NFLTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/NoeEyYmUP4 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 8, 2022

Maurice Jones-Drew ranked Antonio Gibson 26th out of 32 starting RBs in the NFL.



Too high? Too low?#HTTC pic.twitter.com/gfXSe4DgiB — Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) August 8, 2022

Nice snag from Curtis Samuel here pic.twitter.com/TcNvtGQGOH — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 8, 2022

Dax Milne just caught a bomb from Carson Wentz. MILNE has had a very good camp #HTTC — PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 8, 2022

HERE WE GO MUST SEE TV



Who else is ready?



Tune in! Full video https://t.co/3DIFsnRvdU pic.twitter.com/Of3HBjXPog — HOF (@HOFmedia9) August 8, 2022

stackin' days — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 8, 2022

45 minutes after practice. Wentz is taking the time to sign EVERY fans signature.



He and Heinicke are the last two.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/805D6uqTpQ — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 8, 2022

#Jets OT Mekhi Becton’s knee injury is more concerning than the team originally believed following practice today, sources tell me and @RapSheet. It’s a new injury and unrelated to his previous knee injury. Becton has additional medical appointments tomorrow to get more clarity. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 8, 2022

Offensive line coach Bobby Johnson pushed LB Cam Brown. Then Feliciano sucker-punched Brown. Mayhem. What a disaster. Can’t believe Feliciano.



All started by Barkley, who had McKinney in his face for starting it. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 8, 2022

Quite possibly the most momentous change in the history of the Denver Broncos during our lifetimes. https://t.co/QU8AbyA8oP — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) August 9, 2022

