Ron Rivera Presser: The secondary’s communication has been big for us; it’s not just a bunch of guys running around chasing guys

Ron Rivera

Nathan Gerry

Ron Rivera time. On the Nathan Gerry signing. Said they wanted a LB who could run and cover. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 8, 2022

“Well, you look at it and you think, what was our biggest need at linebacker? We’re big and stout for the most part. We wanted a guy that could run, can cover. Nathan has a very good, an extensive background in coverage. He can run well, and he is a solid special teams guy. So he gives us some added depth. He gave us a little something we didn’t have and that was another cover linebacker that we felt could really run and make a contribution that way.”

Curtis Samuel:

Curtis Samuel practiced today. As for tomorrow... Rivera: "We'll chill him out a little bit. He'll work on the side, continue with his conditioning, continue with his rehab. ... (Continue the plan) with the goal of knowing that he's got to be ready for the opener.” — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 8, 2022

Secondary communication:

Rivera time. Very impressed with the communication in the secondary so far. Sees the improvement pic.twitter.com/CNwfSFu6VT — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 8, 2022

“I think how well they’ve communicated amongst themselves, you know, the way they handle all those things and the way they do all those things out there. It’s not just a bunch of guys out there running around chasing guys. There’s a reason, there’s a process and a reason as to how and why we do the things that we’re doing. And they seem to understand that even more. And they seem to communicate even better and that’s been big for us.”

Armani Rodgers:

“Just a guy who’s taking advantage of his opportunity more. So anything else, you get a chance and you’re going to run with the twos or the ones you got to be ready to roll. And that’s what the young guys have to do. He’s done a nice job. Still making mistakes. He’s been off on a couple of his formations, a couple of his alignments, a couple of his routes. He’s going to learn how to run his routes a little bit better. You know, even though he has made a couple of big plays, they could have been even better just understanding, you know, how you run those routes.”

Efe Obada:

Rivera said he appreciates the maturity that Efe Obada has shown over the last few weeks. The benefit is that he's a big physical defensive end who knows how to set the line. He's also an excellent special teams player — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2022

“I think the nice thing for Efe is he’s a big physical defensive end. He’s a guy that can set the line, set the edge of the line very nicely and in certain situations he can transition down and be a three technique for us. So, he’s got a bit of position flex and he’s a guy that just goes real hard. He’s also an excellent special teams guy. I mean, you know, 265 pounds and 6’6” that can run is a pretty imposing figure out there and he will play some special teams for us as well.”

Logan Thomas:

Update on Logan Thomas: So far, he's doing pretty good, Rivera said. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2022

Joey Slye:

Rivera on Joey Slye:



Ron Rivera said he's noticed a difference in Joey Slye. In Carolina, it was "I hope he makes it," now in Washington, it's "I know I'll make it," he said. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 8, 2022

John Bates:

John Bates was back at practice today but was limited in team reps. It was still good to have him out there, and the team is slowly transitioning into getting him more active — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2022

Says good to have John Bates back out there. “We’re gonna ramp him up everyday now” — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 8, 2022

Celebrating Sophie:

Making wishes come true ✨ pic.twitter.com/fKrd9n6XgM — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 8, 2022

Sam Cosmi

Season 1 vs Season 2:

Sam Cosmi at the mic now, said the difference between his first and second season is "night and day" — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2022

Carson Wentz vs Taylor Heinicke:

"Carson's a stud .. has a really good cannon and can move." pic.twitter.com/QoAacVW81w — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 8, 2022

“All of those guys that you just spoke about are really talented and great guys to play with. Carson’s a stud when it comes to being back there, he has a really good cannon and can move. It’s different play, the guys play differently, but you get adjusted to it, and having him back there has been great.”

James Smith-Williams/Casey Toohill:

“They’ve really improved from last year. I think they’re hardworking guys who have a really good motor, and they’re working every day, just like I am. It’s good going out there and battling with them every single day.”

Back at FedEx Field:

Cosmi on practicing at FedEx Field this past Saturday pic.twitter.com/5TFgJEyxNP — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 8, 2022

Cosmi said it was good to be back at FedExField practicing in front of the fans on Saturday — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2022

Playing with different offensive linemen:

Cosmi feels like he's got a good connection with all the guards he's been playing alongside him, whether it's Wes Schweitzer or any of the other players rotating in. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2022

“I feel like I have a really good connection with every guard I go with out there: [G] Wes [Schweitzer], [G] Trey [Turner], [T] [Charles] Saahdiq, all those guys that kind of been rotating with and guys that I really enjoy being with. When they get out there it’s like, let’s go, let’s ride and, and let’s just kick some butt. So that’s the mentality every time we go out there, it doesn’t matter who’s next to me.” “Each guy has a different way of setting. Each guy has a different way of playing. You kind of get that feel, but we’re all coached the same way. So I know what their responsibility is on certain plays and stuff like that. So I know what to expect. I mean, some guys are better at different things than others, but we were coached all the same way and we have that feel of, ‘Hey for I’m doing this block, you need to do this, I need to do this.’ So it’s about the same.”

Becoming more consistent:

“I feel like I have a really good trajectory going up. I’m excited about it. Every day I feel like I’m getting better and just really keying in on technique. However long my career is I will always be working on technique. It’s never going to be a day where I’m like, ‘All right, I’m good.’ It’s every day I’m going to work it out. So just keep on doing that, being more confident in myself and doing all that. I really feel like that’s where I’m going right now.”

Jamin Davis

Big season:

2nd year LB Jamin Davis says he’s loving camp so far and should be a “big season” for him pic.twitter.com/oqD8vFHMbg — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 8, 2022

Goals:

Jamin Davis' goal for this season?



“Going out there and making way more plays than I did last year. So, that’s really the baseline for me. Just going out there and trying to do what I can to become an all-pro linebacker for this team.”

More comfortable:

LB Jamin Davis sais he feels "ten times more comfortable." Says, "I feel more like myself." — John Keim (@john_keim) August 8, 2022

“Oh, I’m loving it so far. I’m doing what I can, going out there making plays. And like I said, I’m just way more comfortable with everything around me. So, it should be a pretty big season this year.”

Kam Curl:

Jamin Davis is addressing the media. Said Kam Curl's communication has jumped to a second level — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2022

Defense:

“Definitely. And as a defense, it’s one of those things we’re trying to set our own standard and we don’t really worry about what the outside noise is saying about us or anything like that. We just gonna go out there and make plays and going forward. That’s how it’s always gonna be.”

Cole Holcomb:

Jamin Davis just referred to Cole Holcomb as “Mullet Man” pic.twitter.com/GRCa5ysYAi — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 8, 2022

Playing outside: