Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 11

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the eleventh day of training camp practices.
First player on the field
First out to the field Monday of the first preseason game week is … *drumroll* … Taylor Heinicke #HTTC— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 8, 2022
*Jequez Ezzard was waived with an injury settlement pic.twitter.com/vCM1MqNmS5
Celebrating Sophie
Fresh off induction Saturday, @PFUFA_org stuffed a bag full of goodies from all 32 NFL teams for Sophie pic.twitter.com/VgZnlkYJrM— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 8, 2022
Sophie battled Leukemia for two years and had her last chemo treatment last Tuesday. She celebrated by attending Commanders practice. pic.twitter.com/uDXpbCXsFu— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 8, 2022
We had a special guest at camp today— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 8, 2022
5-year-old Sophie is at the end of her leukemia treatment. And she's the BIGGEST Chase Roullier fan pic.twitter.com/aUPlSuzltf
Side field
Add William Jackson to the list for the side field.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 8, 2022
Add Saahdiq Charles to the list for the side field.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 8, 2022
John Bates
John Bates (calf) back practicing with the tight ends today. Been a minute.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 8, 2022
John Bates going through blocking drills. Looks good so far. Let’s see how much he does in team drills today pic.twitter.com/xWrZugSEt5— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2022
A welcome return for John Bates, who is still wearing a sleeve on his leg but is practicing for the first time since early in camp pic.twitter.com/p8WzBaHXZc— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 8, 2022
Dyami Brown
Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown, Saahdiq Charles also participating in individual drills. Not seeing Cole Turner (hamstring) with the TE group.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 8, 2022
QB drills
Cool drill - QBs working to get downfield while going over second level. Wentz first, then Taylor pic.twitter.com/R5ZJYcmm0b— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 8, 2022
RB drills
Jaret Patterson going through individual drills. Last year he was one of the stars of the preseason for Washington. Curious to see what he does this time around pic.twitter.com/9RM2Po7o0R— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2022
A fun drill from Randy Jordan. Brian Robinson (not pictured) was so tall, he had to run the drill a few times to correctly get the rhythm of it pic.twitter.com/TEgQyJTgRJ— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 8, 2022
Brian Robinson … too quick for the camera #HTTC pic.twitter.com/LGxSus23II— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 8, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Jahan Dotson
Wentz ➡️ Dotson pic.twitter.com/RUCXmNfdOI— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 8, 2022
No pads to start the week. Wentz to Dotson. #commanders. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/GkNeHDJGtR— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 8, 2022
Curtis Samuel
Another day of practice for Curtis Samuel pic.twitter.com/ndEQbQ8RUZ— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2022
1s wrap up this 11-on-11 period with a throw-and-catch to Curtis Samuel. He’s brought in a couple catches today. Doesn’t look bothered, health wise.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2022
Steven Parker
Steven Parker, who the team just signed yesterday, nearly got a pick while working with the third unit— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2022
Alex Armah
Alex Armah somehow pulled in a pass from Howell through Parker’s hands. The new addition to the secondary has been around the ball a lot— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2022
Carson Wentz
Here's a mash-up of 17 Carson Wentz throws I filmed from the early portion of practice. We're not allowed to record during team drills, so this is all during individuals pic.twitter.com/4laUjzor1n— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 8, 2022
Wentz in his second round of 7-on-7s: completed all three passes - two to Dotson, one to McKissic https://t.co/qofyB7AIG2— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2022
Armani Rogers
Armani Rogers, who had a nice catch during the FedEx practice, has had a couple more today. With TE depth being thin, he’s a player who has made the most of his snaps— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2022
The TE room is battling injuries so young guys getting more reps -- and Armani Rogers is definitely taking advantage today. Three receptions. Two of an acrobatic nature for the former college QB.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 8, 2022
Defense
David Mayo continues to take snaps ahead of Jamin Davis in some of the defense’s bigger packages. And to no one’s surprise, Phidarian Mathis has taken the Ioannidis role (extra linemen when Commanders go with five).— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 8, 2022
And a quick note: James Smith-Williams is back practicing
The owner is in attendance again
Fifth practice in a row today with Tanya Snyder in attendance.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 8, 2022
