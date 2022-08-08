All aTwitter: 8 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Robinson was a name I heard mentioned in the spring as one to watch. But did not really ascend. Alex Akingbulu was working ahead of him as a backup T with the 3rd group. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 7, 2022

Now, Gerry did not play last season (SF waived/injured later to PS, later cut). Spent 4 years with the Eagles (2017-20). Has work to do to make the roster. But if he does, he'll help on ST/coverage — John Keim (@john_keim) August 7, 2022

Yea and i remember mclaurin running right by him for a TD. i only know who Gerry is because i saw his name while terry was celebrating in the end zone — Cobby (@getcobbed) August 7, 2022

Hard to root for anyone more than Kelvin Harmon. Good to see him still fighting to make this team — Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) August 7, 2022

1️⃣1️⃣ ➡️ 1️⃣7️⃣



Another Sunday closer to Week 1 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/lOlE0RHpdI — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 7, 2022

Picture from late-ish in the scrimmage. Good crowd on what turned into a lovely evening (except for the part where people had to drive home on 95). pic.twitter.com/K5mdIE8lfY — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 7, 2022

The Vibe At FedEx Right Now Is So Love ….All The Hate Is Literally Only On Twitter — COMMANDERS (@CommandCenter__) August 6, 2022

Learned a lot about Chase Young today.



#1. In street clothes he looks more freakish than any player on the team.



#2. They had to force this man to stop signing autographs. This guy was lifting babies and desired to sign everything



Put some respect on his character, please. — Manny Benton (@manny_benton) August 7, 2022

Video of Carson Wentz's back-shoulder fade to Terry McLaurin to end practice (via @commanders on IG) pic.twitter.com/gcfoWXp20Z — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 7, 2022

Still crazy to me. Imagine trying to explain this like 6 years ago. pic.twitter.com/dI4ls8IcRw — steve (@CommandersNFL_) August 7, 2022

This is why, despite what they say, the Commanders aren’t too worried about LB https://t.co/OPVira0YsN — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 7, 2022

In reading through the report that an outside firm wrote about the Commanders' culture (@michaelpRTD has a whole story on it) I found this to be an interesting note relating to Ron Rivera. Those in football ops are as comfortable, if not more comfortable, raising issues with him pic.twitter.com/VFb2kMhZRA — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 8, 2022

#Chiefs have cut former #Giants 1st round pick, CB Deandre Baker, per ESPN.



Baker played 8 games for KC last season after starting 15 games in 2019 as a rookie with NYG. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 7, 2022

#browns RB Kareem Hunt has requested a trade per source. The team has told him they are not going to trade him as @MaryKayCabot reported. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 7, 2022

Cowboys fans in Oxnard turning on Dak after he was sacked 3x on one rep



this OL won’t provide the same protection that Dak has been accustomed to getting

pic.twitter.com/pQ1ZUziezS — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 8, 2022

The last team to average at least X number of yards per completion.... pic.twitter.com/ZgCnkMLXEr — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) August 7, 2022

This is how legends are made. pic.twitter.com/DLUMvuG2Eu — Overtime (@overtime) August 6, 2022

Today in 1979, you entertained yourself for 10 minutes by just saying random shit into this fucker for the voice sound effects. pic.twitter.com/4ETwKWrHhX — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 6, 2022

When an engineer designs a scarecrow pic.twitter.com/IXG2ht2CLn — figensezgin (@_figensezgin) August 5, 2022

