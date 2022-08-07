All aTwitter: 7 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
LB Tre Walker is back, per source. Had a change of heart; talked with Ron Rivera and might be at practice tonight. Walker had told Rivera yesterday that he wanted to retire from football. He's a UDFA from Idaho.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 6, 2022
We've got an honorary member of the D-line tonight— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 6, 2022
Meet Josiah, an 11-year-old blood cancer survivor, who's subbing for @youngchase907@LLSusa x #HTTC pic.twitter.com/A1rbnJuury
August 6, 2022
Forgot to include James Smith-Williams (hip).— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 6, 2022
The Commanders worked out three players — LB Nathan Gerry, DB Steven Parker and TE Eli Wolf — and visited with TE Stephen Carlson today.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 7, 2022
Washington is down to four TEs because of injuries and recently lost an LB, Drew White, to an ACL injury.
The Commanders are down to four tight ends b/c of injury. Ron Rivera said they worked out another one today, and Rivera and his staff will discuss him tomorrow morning.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 7, 2022
Wentz goes deep!!!………in practice! pic.twitter.com/NswOW8UCVt— Hogfarmer Keith (@Kgskins26) August 7, 2022
Carson goes DEEP (again). #HTTC #OpenPractice pic.twitter.com/TaYfHva9ws— Rudy (@ParkerHamlett) August 7, 2022
Carson Wentz ➡️ Jahan Dotson#HTTC pic.twitter.com/ljf82YmXE9— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) August 7, 2022
Sorry...here's the full video. Wentz to Samuel for the TD! pic.twitter.com/NWegfKhlT3— Disco (@discoque5) August 6, 2022
Im so disappointed. pic.twitter.com/390OCowqbK— Ashton Anthony (@ashtongriffith_) August 6, 2022
Joey Slye just made 4 of 5 FGs; only miss was from 60 yards -- wide right (had the distance). Good from 33, 41, 45 and 49— John Keim (@john_keim) August 7, 2022
Jack Del Rio getting booed upon introduction.— Disco (@discoque5) August 6, 2022
Ron Rivera said Carson Wentz will "definitely" play in next weekend's preseason opener against the Panthers.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 7, 2022
Chase Young ( @youngchase907 ) about a half hour after practice has circled almost entire field signing for fans. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/UND2l5bZea— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 7, 2022
Thanks to everyone for coming out! pic.twitter.com/hPI8Ec8t4E— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 7, 2022
Terry McLaurin on his relationship with the fans. pic.twitter.com/qiqkWA0c6p— John Keim (@john_keim) August 7, 2022
At a primetime practice, Commanders get 'aggressive' as they turn toward seasonhttps://t.co/BFxr6yVzuV— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 7, 2022
Two and a half years since I got to lace it up in Fedex, God is good— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) August 7, 2022
Jahan Dotson has continued to do nothing but impress at camp. Lots of positives surrounding the first year wideout. pic.twitter.com/MBRAA5xiR4— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 5, 2022
QB rollout and Sweat is chasing Wentz screaming “get rid of it get rid of it.” Kinda funny— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 5, 2022
Carson getting some half-field sprints in after today’s session pic.twitter.com/O1Ub7kDtv5— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 5, 2022
Today's real battle at practice. pic.twitter.com/rcQTYui53Y— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 5, 2022
The referee at Washington's camp this week, Adrian Hill, is a DC native who, according to Wikipedia, is also an aerospace software engineer at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) Space Exploration Sector.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 5, 2022
See you in February!— John Keim (@john_keim) August 6, 2022
Practice report. Kam Curl keeps standing out. Why? Forrest with a good camp so far. Goal-line W’s for the D; more Wentz (always) and more. https://t.co/40nLkVYXQG— John Keim (@john_keim) August 5, 2022
Absolutely. The "Matt Ryan is going to save the Colts" takes are among the lamest this offseason. I don't care that he won the MVP 6 years ago. He's been spent for several years now.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) August 6, 2022
I’m having a lot of trouble thinking of a more ridiculous graphic than one touting training camp interception frequency.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) August 6, 2022
Want some good news on a Saturday? Last year in the red zone Carson Wentz threw 19 TDs against just one INT. 19/1 in the red zone. Pretty good. Who knows what happens this fall but the numbers don’t always match the narrative, on field at least.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 6, 2022
The media folks "in the know" have said this multiple times yet Colts fans still won't admit it https://t.co/mtUDMUdgFR— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 6, 2022
Seems irrelevant. https://t.co/20lDU3FnQA— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) August 6, 2022
Confirming that Kareem Hunt has held out of team drills for the past two practices because he wants a contract extension, as he first told clevelanddotcom in June. @JosinaAnderson first reported he's holding out of drills for the new deal.— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 6, 2022
From Inside Training Camp: The NFL has named Roger Goodell’s designee in the Deshaun Watson appeal. pic.twitter.com/FU377H6PdK— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2022
The NFL and NFLPA were not too far apart on suspension length, but their settlement talks involving the #Browns QB broke down. The league's appeal is up next https://t.co/CTzmzMndlI— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) August 5, 2022
Attention Jets, Jaguars, Ravens, Browns, Broncos, Giants, Lions, Panthers & Seahawks fans...— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) August 5, 2022
At least one team has gone "worst-to-first," winning its division the season after finishing in or tied for last place in 17 of the last 19 NFL seasons
Here's my full chat with Coach Dungy:https://t.co/HE7d3mgNEZ— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) August 5, 2022
And there you have it. Not major news here… but Roger Goodell’s designee, Peter Harvey, now has all of the information at his disposal to write his ruling on the appeal. NFL did not give me a timeline for a decision, but they did say they recognize it needs to be “expeditious.” https://t.co/2TEb32lod7— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 5, 2022
News: 5.7 million people watched the pre-season Hall of Fame Game on NBC.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 5, 2022
That is of course without starters such as Derek Carr, Trevor Lawrence, Darren Waller, Davante Adams, etc not playing a snap.
Football is undefeated
Nice to see the Cowboys are in mid-season form pic.twitter.com/IpCRs32P3n— Cody Bet$ (@CodyShook_) August 5, 2022
Trevon Diggs Deleted His Twitter Because People Kept Posting Videos Of Him Getting Smoked By Practice Squad WRs https://t.co/rCn4wXRgMw pic.twitter.com/DFAx2sFlTt— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 5, 2022
Premium content https://t.co/WyXkkx8o9B— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 5, 2022
Hello from up North, Ohio. @UMichFootball https://t.co/W9simRoWmp— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 6, 2022
She just committed murder and y’all just watched it happen ♂️ https://t.co/7L0Fy9kyTP— Antonio Gibson (@AntonioGibson14) August 5, 2022
Never forget the time Ohtani hit a ball THROUGH the Tokyo dome pic.twitter.com/Y50j9NLOnG— Baseball (@mlbelites_) August 5, 2022
The size of baby hummingbirds pic.twitter.com/AgEO8jOYUM— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) August 5, 2022
These kids pic.twitter.com/fa2yQH71Eo— figensezgin (@_figensezgin) August 5, 2022
What is this nightmare fuel pic.twitter.com/gTqnhHc3G6— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) August 5, 2022
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...