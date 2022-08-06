Ron Rivera Presser: Carson Wentz will definitely play in the preseason opener vs the Panthers

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media following the FedExField practice https://t.co/bGJ24URJqs— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 7, 2022
Aggressive practice:
Ron Rivera time. Appreciates the crowd support tonight at the stadium. Said he hopes those that watched appreciated the aggressive nature of the practice. Said this will be a good tape to watch.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 7, 2022
Ron Rivera: "I really appreciate the fans coming out today. What we're looking for is that energy. ... The players fed off it. There were some really good things."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 7, 2022
He said the Commanders tried to be very aggressive in the stuff they did (i.e. types of runs, coverages)
Timing:
Rivera says Wentz & Samuel still working on timing but Samuel's speed & quickness makes a difference. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/zS4M5EAyPr— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 7, 2022
Tempo:
Rivera said the team changed the tempo several times this week. He wants the players to understand that they always need to play and practice at a peak level— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 7, 2022
Carson Wentz's inaccuracy:
Ron Rivera on the overall practice and then on Carson Wentz and accuracy. pic.twitter.com/bHITi5Y2Og— John Keim (@john_keim) August 7, 2022
Ron Rivera on Carson Wentz & accuracy. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/qVb9ymZ6qz— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 7, 2022
Ron Rivera says he isn't "overly concerned" with Carson Wentz's accuracy/inaccuracy right now. To him, there's a ton that goes into that — timing, protection, etc. — so he's not stressing too much about it currently— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 7, 2022
Asked Ron RIvera about Carson Wentz's inaccuracy issues throughout camp. He acknowledged "there's been some inaccuracies, but it's nothing that we're worried about."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 7, 2022
Overall on Wentz, Rivera says, "Big picture, I see the progression."
When discussing Wentz, Rivera talks about him still getting used to a lot of things: timing with all the WRs; how this O goes through the progressions, etc. Leads to some inconsistency. What I've heard from some coaches: process over results. Focus on process, not just results— John Keim (@john_keim) August 7, 2022
TE tryout:
Rivera said the tight end depth is a concern. He added that the team did bring someone in for a workout, and he and the staff will assess where the position is at in the near future— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 7, 2022
Carson Wentz preseason
Rivera said Carson Wentz will play in the Commanders' first preseason game. That's expected as Ryan Fitzpatrick also made his debut last year in the first week of the preseason.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 7, 2022
Carson Wentz chemistry with Terry McLaurin
Ron Rivera sees that Carson Wentz and Terry McLaurin "without a doubt" have more chemistry to build between each other. Carson is still getting a feel for Terry's speed and cuts, things they didn't get to work on at OTAs and minicamp as Terry was negotiating his deal— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 7, 2022
Rivera said McLaurin's absence in OTAs/minicamp might've delayed the growth between him & Wentz. Yet Rivera is "excited" b/c it shows their potential. Said Wentz has to gauge McLaurin's speed & get a feel for when he comes in and out of breaks. Rivera didn't seemed concerned.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 7, 2022
Carson Wentz
LIVE: QB Carson Wentz speaks to the media following the FedExField practice https://t.co/ooYygb6kBC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 7, 2022
Familiarization with the offense
Carson Wentz calls the offense “far from perfect” but he’s enjoying the process of familiarizing himself with Washington’s offense and skill guys pic.twitter.com/MY21wk5Te8— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 7, 2022
Wentz said the OTAs were big for him to learn and get more comfortable in the offense. Now, he's been able to put that into action on the field, and he likes where he's currently at in the system— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 7, 2022
Carson Wentz says offense is still coming along but "I like it. I like it a lot." #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 7, 2022
Training camp
Carson Wentz evaluates his progress so far into camp: pic.twitter.com/olE8xr0NeA— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 7, 2022
Carson Wentz on where he's at in this camp while learning a new system. pic.twitter.com/dxYZJJ5YDS— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 7, 2022
Scott Turner
Carson Wentz said he's been having a lot of conversations with Scott Turner about how he likes to attack defenses— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 7, 2022
Cole Turner
Wentz said Cole Turner is a big, friendly target. For a rookie, he's done a nice job of getting a role on the offense. He's been really receptive to learning and taking pointers from Wentz— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 7, 2022
FedEx Field home debut
Carson Wentz on making his FedEx Field HOME debut. pic.twitter.com/xAJrrPILEm— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 7, 2022
Carson Wentz on his @FedExField debut with #Commanders "Feels a little different " to not get booed.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 7, 2022
Says he will leave playing time decision for #Panthers next Saturday to coaches.
Terry McLaurin
LIVE: WR Terry McLaurin speaks to the media following the FedExField practice https://t.co/GZAIyQnTem— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 7, 2022
TD from Carson Wentz
Terry McLaurin was pleased with the TD he caught from Carson tonight. Believed it was a game-like play, one that was valuable for them to hit on pic.twitter.com/7PUZFdXUm4— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 7, 2022
McLaurin said the TD from Wentz was the first time they ran that concept in camp (back shoulder). Liked the timing; liked how he hit his landmark. Considered that like a game rep. "Gives him confidence and gives me confidence too," McLaurin said.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 7, 2022
Connection with Wentz
Terry McLaurin on the chemistry with Carson Wentz. "Work in progress." pic.twitter.com/UloqfBhvZS— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 7, 2022
McLaurin said he feels like the connection between himself and Wentz has improved from Week 1 to Week 2 of camp— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 7, 2022
Terry McLaurin plans to get extra work with Carson Wentz during the middle of practices in an effort to develop their rapport even further— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 7, 2022
Marken Michel
McLaurin said Marken Michel is a guy who really knows how to get open. He has a good chance of helping the team this year. He's a versatile piece, McLarin said, and those are the kinds of players who find a role for themselves— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 7, 2022
Terry McLaurin thinks Marken Michel has a chance "to help us this year" ..Salutes him for not missing practices & being versatile #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 7, 2022
Fan support
McLaurin with a really good answer on the reception he’s gotten from fans pic.twitter.com/J3IEbTPSxL— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 7, 2022
Terry McLaurin on his relationship with the fans. pic.twitter.com/qiqkWA0c6p— John Keim (@john_keim) August 7, 2022
Terry McLaurin said he feels like the fans have shown him even more support this year after signing his extension: "I humbly accept that."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 7, 2022
Terry McLaurin says he's always received love from the fans, but feels it even more this year. "I'm really looking forward to this season" in terms of leadership & giving fans a good show. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 7, 2022
WR Terry McLaurin said that, after he signed his new deal, the fans have shown him even more love. He told @CharlieMule_PR on the way to his presser that it felt different at FedEx tonight.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 7, 2022
"I humbly accept that. It’s cool to be able to make an impact on so many people."
Loading comments...