Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp practice at FedEx Field

The Washington Commanders are at FedEx Field for the tenth day of training camp practices.
DNPs:
Forgot to include James Smith-Williams (hip).— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 6, 2022
Coaches not here:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 6, 2022
DL coach Sam Mills III and OL coach John Matsko. Both are in Canton for the @ProFootballHOF enshrinement of Sam Mills and Dick Vermeil.
Ryan Kerrigan
Ryan Kerrigan working with the defensive line on the field and the big screen. pic.twitter.com/7JtEtlmvZL— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) August 6, 2022
Brian Robinson
Rookie Brian Robinson, who is going to be way better than all the national pundits & analysts thought, just broke off a nice run off the right side. .— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 6, 2022
An now a little skirmish between players at end of a run play. No big deal. #Commanders
@Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. being the bulldozer he is. #HTTC #OpenPractice pic.twitter.com/lWDQZGGXau— Rudy (@ParkerHamlett) August 7, 2022
Honorary DL
We've got an honorary member of the D-line tonight— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 6, 2022
Meet Josiah, an 11-year-old blood cancer survivor, who's subbing for @youngchase907@LLSusa x #HTTC pic.twitter.com/A1rbnJuury
Taylor Heinicke
Second unit just wrapped up. Heinicke completed all three of his passes, including a really nice grab from Armani Rogers— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 6, 2022
Sam Cosmi
Sam Cosmi sorta kinda threw Casey Toohill during DL-OL one-on-ones, then walked back to the line with his arms raised, as if to say come at me bro.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 6, 2022
Command Force
The Command Force debuts pic.twitter.com/LvcddRHtWy— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 6, 2022
Carson Wentz ---> Curtis Samuel
Carson Wentz picks out Curtis Samuel on a corner route from the 10-yard line for a score. Well-placed throw from Wentz, Samuel taps his toes to beat Ben St-Juste— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 6, 2022
Pylon touch
Taylor Heinicke scrambled on red zone drill and found a hole for what surely would've been a pylon drive. So he touched the pylon instead of diving.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 6, 2022
It was like a nice compromise for fans.
Sam Howell
Sam Howell capped his 3 plays in the red zone by going to what looked like his third read and found Marken Michel. Howell has a ways to go, but that was a nice job getting through his reads quickly.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 6, 2022
Carson Wentz
Look practice numbers can be meaningless, so that said, he just went 3 of 10 in the first stretch of 7 on 7s and 11 on 11s. https://t.co/zjM59nn9ug— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 7, 2022
Wentz was inconsistent in some other drills with accuracy. On this one, was under heavy pressure on first pass (inc); second one, a straight drop and hits Dotson with a bullet on an in-route; next was a tunnel screen to 10 (slight behind)...Then the TD— John Keim (@john_keim) August 7, 2022
Carson misses Terry deep…#HTTC #OpenPractice pic.twitter.com/07JPX0Tcq3— Rudy (@ParkerHamlett) August 7, 2022
Wentz with a big scramble up the middle under pressure. Looked fairly OK doing it. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 7, 2022
Kamren Curl
Kam Curl with a good breakup on a throw by Wentz to Curtis Hodges over the middle. Second pass breakup by Curl tonight; had one on a seam ball earlier in 7-7— John Keim (@john_keim) August 6, 2022
Marken Michel
Carson goes DEEP (again). #HTTC #OpenPractice pic.twitter.com/TaYfHva9ws— Rudy (@ParkerHamlett) August 7, 2022
Two TDs for Michel during this 11-on-11 period. Not a bad night for the 2020 UDFA— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 6, 2022
Joey Slye
Joey Slye just made 4 of 5 FGs; only miss was from 60 yards -- wide right (had the distance). Good from 33, 41, 45 and 49— John Keim (@john_keim) August 7, 2022
Carson Wentz ---> Jahan Dotson
Carson Wentz ➡️ Jahan Dotson#HTTC pic.twitter.com/ljf82YmXE9— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) August 7, 2022
Kelvin Harmon
And now it’s Harmon with a grab over a DB. This time at the 10— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 7, 2022
DeJaun Neal INT
Sam Howell with a dart....into the hands of #Commanders DB Dejuan Neal.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 7, 2022
Carson Wentz ---> Terry McLaurin
Hell of a catch by Terry McLaurin. Wentz hit in the end zone with a back-shoulder and he caught it over the head of Danny Johnson.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 7, 2022
