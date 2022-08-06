Daily Slop: Brian Robinson is becoming more than a downhill threat; Commanders rookies looking forward to FedEx Field practice

Inside Washington Commanders rookie Jahan Dotson's knack for making acrobatic catches

The first-round receiver's good hands and mature approach have created a buzz in training camp.

Brian Robinson is becoming more than a downhill threat

Robinson will add physicality to the Commanders' backfield, but he has shown that he can do more than that.

Commanders camp: Sam Howell’s realization, Jamin Davis’ workload, injuries adding up - The Athletic

Howell's arm is NFL-caliber but he's still adjusting to NFL defenses. "It’s shocking," he told The Athletic. "They close windows very fast.”

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke is focused on the details of football — and Legos - The Washington Post

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke, back in a second-string role, spent the offseason refining his game and picking up a new, intricate hobby.

Carson Wentz, Commanders rookies looking forward to FedEx Field practice | RSN

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, along with many of the team's rookies, are looking forward to the team's FedEx Field practice on Saturday night.

Camp observations, 8/5: Defense comes up big during intense goal line period | RSN

The Commanders' defense notched a serious goal line stand on Friday at Washington's latest training camp session.

Washington Commanders linebacker retires; Carson Wentz struggles - The Washington Post

Tre Walker, an undrafted rookie linebacker out of the University of Idaho who had a strong chance to make the Washington Commanders roster, elected to retire.

PHOTOS | Training Camp 8/05

The Washington Commanders were back on the field for Day 9 of training camp. Check out some of the top photos from Friday morning

2022 NFL Preseason: Here are five key games for fans to watch | RSN

The Hall of Fame game kicked off the NFL preseason last night. Here’s a look at the five biggest contests in August.

Mike Jones Talks With Carson Wentz, Jahan Dotson & More At Commanders Camp! | DC101

DC101 spent the day at Commanders Training Camp and Mike Jones talked with Carson Wentz, Jahan Dotson, Santana Moss and more players and coaches about the upcoming season!

Cole Turner thriving as a pass-catcher, but blocking remains a work in progress | RSN

Cole Turner has thrived in camp as a pass-catcher, but his blocking skills remain a work in progress.

Why multiple Commanders players changed jersey numbers during 2022 offseason | RSN

Several Commanders players changed jersey numbers this offseason. NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux caught up with each one as to why.

Commanders Talk: Antonio Gibson's Fumbling Issues MUST Be Addressed!

Here we go again...gotta find the fix!