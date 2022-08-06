All aTwitter: 6 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Warrior Bella has fought really hard to get to this point. The last month she has been on a ventilator fighting for her life multiple times.— Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation (@TheHogfarmers) August 5, 2022
Today, she rings the bell and is ❗️❤️ pic.twitter.com/WtRjlGaHDx
We’ve had a great time at camp this week! Join us TOMORROW as we continue to get ready for the 2022 Football Season! The @Commanders will be hosting a scrimmage @FedExField, doors open at 4 PM.— Washington Commanders Community Relations (@WasNFLCommunity) August 5, 2022
We are partnering with local shelters in the East End Zone for a pet adoption event! pic.twitter.com/foJFTG2XeH
Coach Rivera is excited for Saturday’s practice at FedEx Field which will be open to fans pic.twitter.com/05dbevtl7u— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 4, 2022
We’re partnering with First Class Cruises to launch the first-ever Washington Commanders Fan Cruise!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 5, 2022
Set sail with Joe Theismann, Doug Williams and plenty more legends next spring ⤵️
FAN CRUISE INFORMATION pic.twitter.com/3az4kzJNni— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 5, 2022
Jury duty summons? Child support payment? Congressional Subpoena? Follow the trusted legal strategy of the Bluth family and Dan Snyder by taking to the high seas! Maritime lawyer not included. https://t.co/jhBdpHWcwu— Dan Snyder Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) August 5, 2022
Introducing himself on the mic— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 5, 2022
Trash talking with coach Harris @JahanDotson mic'd up at practice is too good
Man of the people pic.twitter.com/jSwvVxcJ0D— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 5, 2022
Spoke to Kerrigan about a lot of topics including his coaching; one coach that impacted him the most and why it took 4 years to develop as a pass rusher. How his kids thought he was Jalen Hurts scoring all those TDs. The emotions attached to retiring. https://t.co/ZiP8aXXJAv— John Keim (@john_keim) August 4, 2022
It’s 2:30 a.m. on a Friday in Aug. 2022, & Joe Jacoby, who last played in 1993, is trending on Twitter. As unfortunate & ridiculous as his @ProFootballHOF exclusion is, it has made people be aware of & appreciate his great career maybe more so than if he was actually in the HOF.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) August 5, 2022
Sammis Reyes also had a hamstring issue too. So the Commander's top 4 TEs are down - Logan Thomas (knee), John Bates (calf), Turner (hamstring), Reyes (hamstring).https://t.co/uPrBYDtFCq— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 5, 2022
Cole Turner left the field (walked off on own). Didn’t see much of a limp. Currently in the tent. Update later. Don’t overreact.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 5, 2022
Hard to tell if it has been an exchange issue or not but… Antonio Gibson with two fumbles today in full team work. Lost ball quick; can be hard to see if quick pop or bad handoff. Bottom line: lost both.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 5, 2022
We just witnessed a goal line stand for the ages in Ashburn. Defense stopped the offense on seven straight plays from the 1. Finally, on snap eight, the offense breaks through for a rushing TD— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 5, 2022
Darrick Forrest is having himself one HELL of a camp!!!— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 5, 2022
Likely Buffalo Nickel
Logan Paulsen is as good as it gets around here in terms of football IQ and the ability to break down the game. He also has the access. When he says Jahan has been the best WR on the field, it’s worth listening to.— Marshall (@EstCommand) August 5, 2022
Logan Paulsen had some bold things to say, one of them is..he says Jahan Dotson has been the best WR on the team this offseason, also said the positional value of LB has decreased across the league, thinks it’s just average position in terms of importance on the field— Dre (@DCSportsDre) August 5, 2022
: who on the team would you let babysit your kid pic.twitter.com/d7wGpAAtm8— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 5, 2022
Friday work— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 5, 2022
I just want to say that Terry McLaurin is a top-notch human being. Looking kids in the eyes, asking how they’re doing. Complimenting their apparel and thanking them for their support. Over and over and over. For every kid. @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/2SznCfI8Dl— Marshall (@EstCommand) August 5, 2022
Communication was awful last year.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 5, 2022
It's clear McCain senses something is wrong. Trying to communicate with Collins.
Good read by Winston. Easy Money. https://t.co/NVIe16IgzX
Steelers and Diontae Johnson reached agreement on a two-year deal that averages $18.355 million per year, per @ByKimberleyA and me.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2022
Maybe it's just the fact that the WR market has ballooned beyond all recognition recently, but this 18M per year number for Diontae Johnson seems like a massive discount.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) August 4, 2022
I know it's only for two years, but still that's a great deal for the Steelers.
So my guess, based on the initial reports of the Diontae Johnson extension, is that the Steelers weren't getting close to his salary expectations in a crazy WR market, but he wanted a payday now and probably wanted to avoid a tag situation next year. Hence the short deal.— Ian Whetstone (@IanWhetstone) August 4, 2022
Kliff Kingsbury had Kyler Murray call plays to backup quarterbacks in practice. "I just wanted him to know that, hey, this shit ain't easy," Kingsbury said. https://t.co/mEel3rLEN8— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 4, 2022
#broncos are going through a mental rep period. Heard this about Wilson. He literally visualizes every aspect like it’s an in game play. Visualizing a pass rusher, moves in the pocket ect. I was told by a few players it’s like a next level type of mental rep they’ve never seen— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 5, 2022
I will now begin mental repping my tweets prior to posting.— TexansCap (@TexansCap) August 5, 2022
We passed along the message, Logan! pic.twitter.com/8BXNeJS8ll— Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 4, 2022
I am sorry this is 2021 5th rounder Simi Fehoko— Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) August 6, 2022
Some NFL plays make you wonder what was going on up in the booth pic.twitter.com/ozzK5nCUNb— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 4, 2022
Absolute rollercoaster of a sequence pic.twitter.com/93RBMJApZI— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 5, 2022
My sister texted me this today pic.twitter.com/NqwfwXkaT2— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) August 4, 2022
If you think you’re having a bad day, think again— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) August 5, 2022
pic.twitter.com/ZDD0y6E4uL
Should have brought some shoes instead. pic.twitter.com/Dhw1HtoQ1v— CNXObserver (@CNXObserver) August 6, 2022
This narrow gauge railway in Slovakia is the only railway which passes through the middle of a soccer stadium— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) August 5, 2022
pic.twitter.com/swqbbOAllb
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...