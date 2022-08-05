Ron Rivera Presser: Cole Turner and Sammis Reyes are both dealing with hamstring injuries

Ron Rivera

Cole Turner/Sammis Reyes:

Tre Walker:

Despite this being the second player to leave the league during camp, Rivera points out that it is more common than one might think.



Ron Rivera said rookie LB Tre Walker decided to retire from football.



Jamin Davis:

“That’s just kind of the way some of the defenses are set up. We have a couple defenses where we have certain elements of it where it’s what we consider our big group. Other elements we just have one linebacker on the start. So for the most part, the first guy in is gonna be [LB] Cole [Holcomb]. It’s just really the group.”

Goal line drills:

“I don’t enjoy anything about ‘em. I mean, to me it’s all about the coaching aspect. I really don’t. I mean, it’s one of those things where again, we don’t gameplan for each other and so it doesn’t matter what you do or how you do it is the thing that you really care about. Are we doing it right? Are we blocking the right people? Are we filling the gaps the way we’re supposed to? That’s really more so the better part for us is the instructional. Are we learning? Are we getting better?” “Yeah. And you always worry about that because that gets amped up. That gets hyped up. The hard part today, we were down at the tight end position. Those guys with some nicks and stuff like that. And Cole [Turner] came up with a hamstring. [TE] Sammis [Reyes] came up with a hamstring today as well. So, the guys that you normally would have in there, weren’t in there.”

Chase Young:

Terry McLaurin/Jahan Dotson:

Taylor Heinicke

Carson Wentz:

“This offense is one that we want to push it down the field. You know, we have a lot of weapons and stuff like that. So, I think the biggest part is just being smart while doing it, you know, making the smart decision so when it’s there, we take it, if it’s not, you know, give it to one of our backs and let them do their thing. So again, we’re all still learning. We’re all trying to get better but yeah, you know, Carson and I have a really good relationship and we try and help each other out there.”

Brian Robinson:

Heinicke on Robinson



Sam Howell:

“Yeah, so I should try and help him out any way I can. I remember being a rookie and, and [Former Minnesota Vikings QB] Sean Hill kind of took that approach to me as well, and it helped me out big time. So, I’m just trying to be the Sean Hill to him. And again, you see him every day working hard at it and getting better. So, it’s really cool to see and I’m excited to see what he can do in the preseason games.”

Fan support:

Sam Howell

Improvement:

“I think each and every day, I’m just trying to come out here and get more comfortable with the offense and I feel like I’m doing some good things. We got a lot of really talented guys on offense. It’s been a lot of fun trying to get, get some chemistry going with these guys. So, it’s been a lot of fun.”

Taylor Heinicke:

College vs NFL:

“Yeah, I wouldn’t say there’s a major step. Obviously, we haven’t started getting into games and game prep yet. I’m sure that the preparation is probably a little bit more in the NFL. But practice wise, I think just preparing for practice a little bit more. Our offense is just a little bit more than college. I’ll definitely say, just trying to get more comfortable with the playbook.”

FedEx Field:

Tomorrow will be Sam's first day at FedExField.



Getting more comfortable with the playbook:

“Yeah, I think it’s all about reps. Just getting reps and trying to maximize every single rep that I have out there. And even when I’m not in, taking mental reps. I try to get a mental rep on every single play that we run in practice. So, I think it’s only gonna come with reps and these preseason games.”

Practice: