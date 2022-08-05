Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 9 Part 2

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the ninth day of training camp practices.
Linebacker rotation
David Mayo is rotating in with Jamin David on first team reps at Commanders camp today— David Harrison (@DHarrison82) August 5, 2022
Jamin Davis and Khaleke Hudson in with the 2s on short yardage situations.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 5, 2022
Think Washington may have some situational roles carved out for David Mayo.
I concur with this — and yet, Jamin is having his best practice this summer. Have noticed him on multiple occasions. Encouraging stretch https://t.co/bwxjzf9ONH— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 5, 2022
Taylor Heinicke —-> Sammis Reyes
Heinicke off play action with a rollout finds Sammis Reyes wide open for what would’ve been at least 20 yards with run after catch. Love to see it.— David Harrison (@DHarrison82) August 5, 2022
Sammis Reyes with what probably would’ve been a td. 2nd and 3rd level defense got sucked in on a PA pass.. Percy Butler deep man on this one.. not completely on him though, think it was a Cov 1 look.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 5, 2022
Kam Curl
Kam Curl with an active day so far. Recovered a fumble; filled the gap well on another run for a stop.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 5, 2022
Kam Curl getting his nose dirty in short yardage.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 5, 2022
Taylor Heinicke —-> Brian Robinson
Going through goal line drills now. Heinicke delivers a pass to Robinson, who takes it in for the score. Robinson has been caught a lot more passes than I thought he would looks good running routes.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 5, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Antonio Gibson
Wentz opens his series with a pass to Gibson, who takes it in for a TD.A lot of passes to RBs today and the past few days— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 5, 2022
Simulating goal-to-go from the 7, Carson Wentz just hit Antonio Gibson for a TD. Gibson beat Kam Curl to the left pylon— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 5, 2022
De’Vante Bausby
Newcomer De’Vante Bausby in on a strip of Commanders running back Jonathan Williams— David Harrison (@DHarrison82) August 5, 2022
Offense vs Defense
Defense is really fired up for this session. Wentz had to throw away a pass looking for Armani Rodgers with Jamin Davis defending on the play.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 5, 2022
Miserable goal-line series from the offense.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 5, 2022
1st — Gibson loss (Toohill TFL)
2nd — Robinson rush short
3rd — PA by Wentz, incomplete (Jamin Davis in coverage)
4th — bad exchange between Wentz/AG, fumble
We just witnessed a goal line stand for the ages in Ashburn. Defense stopped the offense on seven straight plays from the 1. Finally, on snap eight, the offense breaks through for a rushing TD— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 5, 2022
Casey Toohill
Casey Toohill just blew up a run by Gibson. Ran from the opposite side of the play for a TFL— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 5, 2022
Commanders working on their goal line offense and both Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson taking reps with the 1. Casey Toohill with two great stops on Gibson, who just fumbled on contact and landed right back in Toohill’s arms.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 5, 2022
Antonio Gibson fumbles
Hard to tell if it has been an exchange issue or not but… Antonio Gibson with two fumbles today in full team work. Lost ball quick; can be hard to see if quick pop or bad handoff. Bottom line: lost both.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 5, 2022
Carson Wentz after practice
Carson getting some half-field sprints in after today’s session pic.twitter.com/O1Ub7kDtv5— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 5, 2022
Chase Young/Ryan Kerrigan signing autographs
Kerrigan and Chase signing autographs pic.twitter.com/LG5SrF2AAR— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 5, 2022
