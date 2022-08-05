Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 9

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the ninth day of training camp practices.
Side field:
Training camp Day 9: A lengthy side field list today. Curtis Samuel, John Bates, Saahdiq Charles, Troy Apke, DeJaun Neal and Dyami Brown pic.twitter.com/SNkGL7C0Iz— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 5, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Antonio Gibson
Here a little Wentz to Gibby to start your day pic.twitter.com/LuDGzF7KWh— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 5, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> J.D. McKissic
Wentz slings it out to McKissic pic.twitter.com/aUIkIEqwyM— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 5, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Brian Robinson
Day 9 of camp. Wentz to Robinson Jr. here pic.twitter.com/SrB5kQm5jS— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 5, 2022
Jahan Dotson
Dotson with the grab pic.twitter.com/X2DV93yKiE— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 5, 2022
Can’t get enough Dotson content pic.twitter.com/xd7VdVoQtL— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 5, 2022
Jahan Dotson’s hands: as advertised pic.twitter.com/a1oAqLY87p— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 5, 2022
More Wentz to Dotson pic.twitter.com/EDbgqTyuID— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 5, 2022
Cole Turner
Another nice catch from Cole Turner pic.twitter.com/2MnhnVxtBu— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 5, 2022
Fan attendance
A pretty good crowd, the best of camp so far pic.twitter.com/82NksIPiI2— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 5, 2022
Antonio Gibson
Antonio Gibson got his first carry of camp in live action. Looked solid.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 5, 2022
Offensive line
Ismael in at center with the starting O Line. Schweitzer at guard— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 5, 2022
Brian Robinson
Brian Robinson breaks loose down the left sideline for a 15-yard gain. Gets some applause from the crowd— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 5, 2022
Defensive line
With run install going for offense the defense rolled w 5 man front. Sweat Payne Mathis Allen and Toohill. Like that look— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 5, 2022
Montez Sweat vs Carson Wentz
Wentz scrambled to his right before running out of bounds with Montez Sweat chasing him screaming at Wentz, “Get rid of it! Get rid of it!”— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 5, 2022
Percy Butler
The pads are back on and Percy Butler is making aggressive plays. Stuffed a McKissic run on one play. Moments later he crunched Cole Turner on the move after the TE made a catch over the middle. Turner a bit banged up after the contact.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 5, 2022
Cole Turner injury
Cole Turner was hit after the play was over and was slow to get up. As he walked off, he was grabbing the back of his leg and is now getting stretched out by a trainer.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 5, 2022
Turner originally seemed to tweak something in individuals when running a route. Looked gimpy. Appears like his day could be done after the play that JP referenced; he’s in the tent now https://t.co/znUdVSXK7M— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 5, 2022
Turner talked w trainers and seemed to want to come back to practice. Looked like Al Bellamy overruled it and sent him to the tent. Again, doesn’t look major, but with no Logan or John Bates will be interesting to see who goes at FedEx on Saturday night— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 5, 2022
Efe Obada
7-on-7s on one end of the field, 1-on-1 pass rush on the other. Efe Obada just won his rep pretty easily against Aaron Monteiro. Rivera was talking yesterday about how much Obada has improved his technique over the past four years— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 5, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin just had a nice sideline grab from Wentz with Danny Johnson defending— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 5, 2022
RB drills
Commanders RB coach Randy Jordan frequently changes up his players’ individual drills. Says it’s a lesson he learned from Bill Callahan. pic.twitter.com/SzajbeRsKB— Caroline Pineda (@carolinepineda_) August 5, 2022
Antonio Gibson
Gibson just put a nasty move on a db at the breakpoint, looked like a texas route. But dropped the pass. Boy was butt nekkid too.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 5, 2022
Antonio Gibson let a pass bounce off his pads in 7-on-7 earlier, and just now had a botched exchange with Carson Wentz that was recovered by the defense…followed up with a nice route two plays later and solid catch…— David Harrison (@DHarrison82) August 5, 2022
Montez Sweat vs Sam Cosmi
Drills are over now.. Sweat and Cosmi had an extended talk afterwards before heading elsewhere. Seemed as if it was some sort of info sharing. https://t.co/5V04vCNrif— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 5, 2022
Phidarian Mathis
Big Phil just won his 2nd pass rush rep. 2/2. Didn’t see this one though just heard the coaches celebrate.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 5, 2022
2v2 pass rush reps. Big Phil ran a twist game with someone else. Won again. Was able to bull his OL into the QB.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 5, 2022
Big Phil played the backside 1tech taking on a double team. Lost that rep.. couldn’t see exactly why he fell but my guess was leverage wasn’t good.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 5, 2022
Punt returners
Same group as always back catching punts: Dotson, Milne, McGowan, Erickson— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 5, 2022
83 bobbled another rep.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 5, 2022
Owner is here
That’s three practices in a row for Tanya, who also greeted the Washington Spirit soccer team and helped a 98-year-old fan celebrate her birthday this week. https://t.co/8YjDkig4Zw— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 5, 2022
