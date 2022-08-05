All aTwitter: 5 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Officially official
We've signed CB De'Vante Bausby and waived LB Drew White with an injury designation— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 4, 2022
Commanders Worked Out Four Defensive Backs https://t.co/E5XaBqbVTE #Commanders pic.twitter.com/l9i8Ut6Xxi— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 4, 2022
Live from FedExField!— Claire Domshick (@CommanderCD) August 3, 2022
First video style Tweet! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/0YnIk3uhaw
The Washington Commanders just announced that former CB Mike Bass will be inducted into their Ring of Fame on Sept. 11, during its season opener against the Jaguars.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 4, 2022
Commanders G Trai Turner (quad) is at practice today but observing.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 4, 2022
Officials in practice today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2bjMvlz3Ri— John Keim (@john_keim) August 4, 2022
Need to find out what they think of the new name before I make any season predictions. https://t.co/4x1c9md7Yy— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 4, 2022
Rivera said he's excited about the two padded practices on Friday and Saturday. The energy, he think, will turn up a few notches at FedExField— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2022
2022 Commanders training camp, always fun chatting with #5 Tress Way, most consistent player over the years for this team. Make sure to go to “In the Minute” YouTube and catch the full interview. pic.twitter.com/qMCGnISUng— Donna Hopkins (@DonnaHopkins_) August 4, 2022
"I tried to hide it as much as I could" @SamCosmi tells @JPFinlayNBCS the most challenging part of pulling off his wedding engagement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/u84FYaWoHk— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 4, 2022
An example of JD McKissic's quick route running, vs. Jamin Davis (not bad reaction by JD; others unable to recover and JDM has 5 yards of separation). Talked about this on the podcast, but he cons LB's and uses quick twitch to burst out https://t.co/GZSzBYqgYt via @YouTube— John Keim (@john_keim) August 4, 2022
Where other WRs fail, Terry McLaurin thrives— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 4, 2022
The issue has been (and will be?) that he's put into those difficult situations far, far too oftenhttps://t.co/VSnzftHQdM
Podcast with former Washington DE/LB Ryan Kerrigan. Asked about what he's seen in camp from Sweat, how he likes coaching; how long it took him to develop as a pass rusher -- and who played a huge role. How it felt leaving in 2021. Much more. @espnrichmond https://t.co/RV2QWzLzkZ— John Keim (@john_keim) August 4, 2022
According to this report, RFK will not have a controlled implosion for fans to watch. It will be taken down in sections.— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) August 5, 2022
Events DC will have a series of commemorative events leading up to when the first big sections start coming down and they'll announce more on that later on. https://t.co/qtQqAWW79M
Broncos Signing WR Darrius Shepherd https://t.co/FA8b5Fi7gO pic.twitter.com/UEEOSjwzKi— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 4, 2022
CeeDee Lamb vs Trevon Diggs— PFF (@PFF) August 4, 2022
( @jonmachota)
pic.twitter.com/eQcOoUGD0M
Simi Fehoko vs. Trevon Diggs pic.twitter.com/TvaSGVLYFQ— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 4, 2022
Ravens OLB Vince Biegel Suffers Torn Achilles https://t.co/asr6SUaJyB pic.twitter.com/vSGL0PNgXM— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 4, 2022
From Inside Training Camp: #Rams QB Matthew Stafford is dealing with a tendon issue in his throwing elbow that’ll limit his throwing in practice. pic.twitter.com/VDSOswmsDI— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2022
record in primetime games last 3 yrs:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 4, 2022
15-2: Aaron Rodgers
12-3: Mahomes
5-2: Tannehill
9-4: Wentz
8-4: Lamar
6-3: Josh Allen
7-4: Jimmy G
7-5: Goff
8-6: Brady
4-3: Stafford
5-4: Cousins
6-5: Prescott
7-6 Russ
5-5: Carr
2-3: Matt Ryan
2-5: Kyler
1-4: Bridgewater
0-8: Danny Dimes pic.twitter.com/b8RrmiQS9J
Aaron Rodgers opened up about his journey to self-love and how ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, helped him reach the point he’s at now https://t.co/TpRmc9mkg3— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 3, 2022
If Twitter was around in the late '80s, Jay Schroeder -- who went 39-20 as a starting QB during this period -- would have been everyone's favorite. pic.twitter.com/nr5td8mz2K— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) August 4, 2022
"Legally, all that matters are her factual findings. Those findings are binding.— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 3, 2022
It doesn't matter she decided on a 6 game suspension.
What matters is she found that Watson did it & found his testimony was not credible.
This allows the Commissioner to do whatever he wants." https://t.co/HCk8KB8BmJ
Unless NFLPA appeals the six-game suspension (and it likely won’t), it would make no sense for a lawsuit challenging a longer suspension to try to get him on the field for Week One while the case proceeds. This is a Week Seven (at Ravens) issue.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 3, 2022
Per source, Roger Goodell will not personally handle the Deshaun Watson appeal. He will designate someone not with the league office to handle it.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 4, 2022
NFL teams were just notified that former NJ Attorney General Peter C. Harvey is commissioner Roger Goodell’s designee to hear the appeal of the disciplinary decision involving Deshaun Watson, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2022
The Commissioner’s decision to appoint Peter Harvey to handle the Deshaun Watson appeal is the next step toward a suspension significantly longer than six games.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 4, 2022
NFL statement on Peter C. Harvey being tabbed to hear Deshaun Watson’s appeal. pic.twitter.com/qT0aty6Yq8— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 4, 2022
The 3rd season of #NFLVotes begins! The upcoming midterms could be game-changers for our future. Don't miss a chance to make your voice heard.— NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2022
Join the NFL, clubs, players and NFLN talent in exercising your civic duty this November. Visit https://t.co/FIuNkSygzd to learn more. pic.twitter.com/xyWhNYegSn
The reveal. I decided to bring my own shirt to training camp pic.twitter.com/uAZWWHPBpm— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) August 4, 2022
Wentz’s World. @Commanders pic.twitter.com/hEGzQTGWEr— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) August 4, 2022
Let’s talk some training camp with our own @AnnieAgar, and @RiverboatRonHC here in Wentz’s World pic.twitter.com/QvEwx33FN3— Bally Sports (@BallySports) August 4, 2022
How well do you know your QB pic.twitter.com/DPslF9IivI— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) August 4, 2022
NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Top five plays from Jaguars-Raiders https://t.co/QEnbCKWgIF— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 5, 2022
Ugh. The #Jaguars look like they took minicamp off and are practicing at a high school or something.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) August 5, 2022
A+— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 5, 2022
BREAKING: Brittney Griner has been sentenced to 9 years in prison after a Moscow court found her guilty of drug charges. https://t.co/MvHgo40JAF pic.twitter.com/4AGmWq0P7q— NPR (@NPR) August 4, 2022
BREAKING: Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years by Russian court.— T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) August 4, 2022
Daunting but expected sentence. Effectively closes 1st chapter in her detainment and moves her fate to the diplomatic world. Real length of detention will be however long it takes to reach deal between US & Russia.
Pirates fan takes a photo with team owner Robert Nutting wearing a shirt that says “sell the team” pic.twitter.com/8tofHoaHTF— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 4, 2022
29 years ago today pic.twitter.com/Da6VfJGRbH— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 4, 2022
Paying players like Juan Soto is good for business. https://t.co/hA0ZOpjHL0— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 4, 2022
Shout out to all 18.5 people that are at the Nats game! Not all heroes wear capes— Eddie (@Eddie11210) August 3, 2022
What About Your Friends— Rhythm & Blues (@RnB_DITR) August 3, 2022
TLC (1992)pic.twitter.com/6wb6UJAyGM
I will never think of rock paper scissors the same way again. pic.twitter.com/z4dUTvkgA6— Interesting As Fuck (@InterestingsAsF) August 4, 2022
Mirabilandia Park, Italy:— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) August 3, 2022
Hot Wheels in real life… pic.twitter.com/k0MRiIeJFt
