Ron Rivera Presser: This roster has more youth, but those guys have played a lot of football already

Ron Rivera

DE depth:

Ron Rivera addressing the media after today's walkthrough. Talking about the DE depth, James Smith-Williams is a stout player, Casey Toohill is physical, and Efe Obada is growing as he learns the game. It's been really interesting to watch Will Bradley-King too — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2022

The Commanders chose not to add a veteran pass rusher last year and stick with their youth behind Montez Sweat and Chase Young. That's a decision that Rivera said he feels has paid off as James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and others all gained valuable reps. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 4, 2022

Efe Obada:

Rivera has seen improvements from Efe Obada since he first met the DE with the Panthers. He's working on specific, little things about his skill set — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2022

International players:

All three of the international athletes -- David Bada, Efe Obada and Sammis Reyes -- are all tremendous athletes — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2022

Referees at practice:

Referees were at practice today, and Rivera said they will continue to do so throughout camp so they can talk about what they're looking for in terms of holding calls and other penalties — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2022

Hurry-up:

Ron Rivera said with the refs in camp, one huge point of emphasis today was how to handle hurry-up late-game/half situations -- how to give the ball to the official; how to handle up front so official can place ball w/no delay etc. Details. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 4, 2022

Padded practices:

Rivera said he's excited about the two padded practices on Friday and Saturday. The energy, he think, will turn up a few notches at FedExField — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2022

Practice at FedEx:

Coach Rivera is excited for Saturday’s practice at FedEx Field which will be open to fans pic.twitter.com/05dbevtl7u — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 4, 2022

Running backs:

Rivera said he thinks this group of running backs is as good of a group he's had at the position since coming to Washington. He even mentioned guys like Jonathan Williams and Reggie Bonnafon as players who've looked good. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 4, 2022

Antonio Gibson lowering his shoulder as he hits the hole?:

“I would say yes. His posture going through in terms of understanding that, ‘Hey, when I make my read and plant I got to lower my pads, protect myself, get my shoulders over my legs so that guys trying to, tackle me, I can protect them, using my forearms and stuff like that.’ You see those things and he’s much more comfortable in doing it. It’s been kind of nice to watch him. It’s interesting because when you watch [RB] Brian [Robinson Jr.] run, then you watch him run, and then you watch [RB] J.D. [McKissic] run, there are differences in their styles. To throw another name in it, [RB] Jonathan Williams, he’s done a really nice job. [RB] Reggie Bonnafon has shown something. I think we’ve got as good a group of back here with us right now that we’ve ever had.”

Judging Brian Robinson Jr.’s running game in pads:

“That’s one of the exciting things, things change when your pad’s on. We feel better about what we’re seeing from the offensive line and that’s big. When we’re just in helmets and shells they basically have to catch guys. They’re getting pushed back into the quarterback and it makes it tough on them. It makes it tough on the quarterback. So now with the pads on, you see that they get their stout, they can hold the point, they can be a little more physical with their contact, and stuff like that. But as you watch and you look at Brian, you see that with the pads on the way he hits the holes and you see a little bit more lean, which is big. It’s going to be exciting tomorrow and Saturday, because they’re going to be padded days and then we’ll go into another day off on Sunday, but they’ll be padded days. The really neat thing is, the energy level will go up at FedEx. It really will. I’m excited because we should have a pretty good turnout of fans there and it’ll be good for our guys. It’ll ramp some things up. We’re going to do some live periods and try to get some of that excitement going for our players. I mean we want to be able to make some contact. We want to be able to get these guys prepared to tackle going into the first preseason game. That’s what I’m looking forward to as far as this weekend’s concerned with both Friday and Saturday’s practice.”

Offensive line:

Ron Rivera says he feels better about what he's seen from the offensive line now that pads have come on — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 4, 2022

Montez Sweat

Winning:

Montez Sweat is addressing the media. He's in a great place, he said. He wants to win and help the people around him be great — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2022

Mentoring young players:

Sweat say providing mentorship is just something that comes with playing the game as a veteran pic.twitter.com/rqX8M21r91 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 4, 2022

Being vocal at practice:

“I think football’s a vocal game. I think everybody needs to be on the same page as far as communication, pre-snap reads and noticing the strength and things like that. So yeah, everybody has to be vocal.”

Chase Young:

Sweat said Chase Young is a strong-minded person and gives him plenty of advice — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2022

Extra pressure with Young missing time?:

Sweat says he doesn’t feel additional pressure despite knowing Chase Young will be out to start the season. pic.twitter.com/an5U4nF0iO — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 4, 2022

Montez Sweat speaking now. Doesn’t feel more pressure to perform while Chase Young is sidelined. pic.twitter.com/Ci2vsg7vjl — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 4, 2022

Fatherhood:

Sweat shares how becoming a new father in the off-season has impacted him pic.twitter.com/V7WF5kly9R — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 4, 2022

Sweat is now a father, which he said has changed his life and perspective — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2022

2021 season:

“Not good enough. I just wanna keep on improving and just being a better me.”

Improving from last season:

“I want to get better every day. I feel like I’m getting better every day, noticing new tools, noticing new things that the offensive, they want to attack and stuff like that. Everybody should look to get better each and every day.”

Defensive line:

Sweat said the defensive line has some great tools. Mentions Shaka Toney, Bradley-King and Efe Obada. "We got a lot of guys who want to get better every day." — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2022

“It’s it gives a different flavor to the D-Line room. I mean, Efe from London, but he’s Nigerian. He has that London accent, but he has that African. [David] Bada being Ghana, but from Germany, he gives a different perspective too. It’s great. You hear the different accents. They go about life in a different way. They apply those things to life. So it’s great. It makes me broaden my horizon. It’s a lot of cultures and all that type of stuff out there.”

Tight Ends:

“Yeah, they’re getting better every day and I feel it. I feel like it is my job to get them ready for when we do get really rolling. I like to get those guys tips and stuff that actually veteran tight ends have used on me. Blocking schemes and stuff like that. So I give that knowledge off because I know they’re gonna be able to use it moving forward.”

Charles Leno

Offensive line:

Charles Leno is at the podium. Said there's a great mix of players on the offensive line. Tough guys, smart guys, athletic guys — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2022

Andrew Norwell:

Leno Jr. gelling well with his new left guard pic.twitter.com/wgS1AkAQcc — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 4, 2022

Charles Leno JR said he could tell during the first week of OTAs that he and Andrew Norwell would click because they're both experienced vets. Helps their chemistry/transition. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 4, 2022

“Yeah, I mean, you know, Andrew was playing for nine years so same like me. So I mean it didn’t take much for us to get going. You know, he’s been in league while same with I, and we kind of just know how each other’s role and I love his game and you know I appreciate somebody who I really don’t have to coach ‘em up on much. You know what I mean? We just go out there and play ball.”

Carson Wentz:

Leno on Wentz …



✅ Hard worker

✅ Good arm

✅ Good communicator pic.twitter.com/PVCAK3GBGf — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 4, 2022

Leno said of Carson Wentz: "... goes and works; all you can ask for... definitely has a really good arm; you can see the live arm. ... Always communicating, checking in with the line and what we like, constant communication talking to receivers." — John Keim (@john_keim) August 4, 2022

Improving at training camp:

“Just continue to get better. You know, it’s always things that you can work on whether you’re year nine, you’re on year one or ninety-nine, depending on who you are. This is a game where it’s hyper competitive. It’s always somebody that’s going to push you to get better. And I’m my main self to push me is myself to get better. I’m always seeking, you know, ways I can improve and help our football team, win games and win the championship.”

Brian Robinson’s blocking:

“It’s been good. I mean, I can tell like, you know, he’s just a really good natural running back and it’s been good. He just understands, you know, patience and lanes and you know where to hit his creases and things like that. And like you said, he is a big guy. So getting his pads vertical when he gets his pad vertical, he is going to be really tough to stop.”

Montez Sweat:

Leno goes up against Montez Sweat often; said Sweat has incorporated more moves into his arsenal. Said it's good that Sweat is tall and can run a 4.4 but "you don't want to be a one-trick pony." — John Keim (@john_keim) August 4, 2022

Charles Leno half-joked that Montez Sweat talks trash too much during camp, but has noticed the pass rusher has been testing out more pass rush moves. He's been impressed. — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 4, 2022