All aTwitter: 4 August 2022

One of the vets needs to get with Penning and tell him to stop taking his own guys to the ground in practice. Dudes can get hurt when you tackle them into spots like this.



I get “practicing how you play”, but coaches HATE when you go to ground in practice. Just shouldn’t do it. https://t.co/HTQC5Ow8eV pic.twitter.com/LMESDwAXlm