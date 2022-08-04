All aTwitter: 4 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
We've got eight practices left in Ashburn and you can be there!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 3, 2022
RSVP ⬇️⬇️⬇️
Open to all fans BUT you must register on the team site so they can confirm the date you request... https://t.co/ALK67k0HKt— John Keim (@john_keim) August 3, 2022
Big batch of new portapottys coming to Commanders training camp. Looks like they’re expecting more fans to start coming. Or I guess same amount and just need to use the bathroom more, but probably more fans coming. pic.twitter.com/Pd4Ch6btJz— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 3, 2022
Commanders waived-injured Drew White— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 3, 2022
Thank you everyone for the kind messages and support. I’m incredibly lucky to be surrounded by such great people. This is just another chapter in the book I’m writing. I’ll be back stronger. #PVO— Drew White (@Drew_white11) August 3, 2022
Update: Washington is signing CB De'Vante Bausby, per source. Played in USFL and stops with other NFL teams including Eagles. (@AaronWilson_NFL 1st) https://t.co/lLWedxhnJA— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 3, 2022
New Jersey Generals CB De’Vante Bausby has been signed by the #Commanders, per @AaronWilson_NFL.— USFL News (@Newsusfl) August 3, 2022
Bausby had 15 tackles and an interception during the 2022 season.
Washington Commanders signing cornerback De'Vante Bausby formerly @USFLGenerals and previously with the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots @PFN365 #Commanders— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 3, 2022
Breaking: Commanders Sign Corner De’Vante Bausby #Httc https://t.co/yraCJ5WZaa— SwayRun21 (@swayyrun21) August 3, 2022
Lots of energy from @ColeHolcomb_ this morning pic.twitter.com/GjMoCyBXwT— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 3, 2022
Training camp Day 7: the Washington Futbol Team is here. The Commanders are hosting members of the Washington Spirit today. pic.twitter.com/2nclWj4lL7— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 3, 2022
The @WashSpirit at @Commanders training camp today! pic.twitter.com/fYbKsxNn9k— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 3, 2022
Fun end to #Commanders camp as @WashSpirit players took part in a kicking competition with the special teams unit... emphasis on competition!!@nbcwashington #HTTC#OneSpirit pic.twitter.com/uaFeTDNSKl— NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) August 3, 2022
DE James Smith-Williams (hip) is on the bike. TE John Bates (calf) and S Troy Apke on the side field.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 3, 2022
Commanders WR Dyami Brown is out here but not in pads. He’s wearing a sleeve over his right leg.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 3, 2022
Commanders DT Daron Payne has a vet day today. He’s in uniform but is watching from the sideline.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 3, 2022
Adding catching passes and running routes to Samuel’s workload so far today pic.twitter.com/mbtIkqEIwC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 3, 2022
Nice grab here by Samuel. Doesn’t look bothered by any injuries so far. His usages in team drills will be a thing to keep an eye on pic.twitter.com/juvq7Fal2L— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 3, 2022
Jaret Patterson getting in some reps fielding kicks off the jugs machine this morning. The RB room is stacked I hope he can find a place on special teams with the #Commanders pic.twitter.com/NEQ6odXXR1— Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) August 3, 2022
The TE position is loaded With talent void of ego. pic.twitter.com/sXlwWVG0iz— Rick Doc Walker (@RickDocWalker) August 3, 2022
Future Pro Bowl TE right here. pic.twitter.com/NayVSAHvab— Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) August 2, 2022
I caught up with @Commanders DB’s coach Chris Harris after Training Camp practice number 7 pic.twitter.com/jKsVmswyFv— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 3, 2022
"How can I be my best self? How can I be the best tackle in the league?"@JPFinlayNBCS sat down with Sam Cosmi and talked expectations entering Year 2 pic.twitter.com/QRJHx9SHzA— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 4, 2022
Which NFC East QB will have the best season? @danorlovsky7: "My legitimate answer would be Jalen Hurts, but because of the person I'm sitting across from ... it's going to be Carson Wentz." pic.twitter.com/oOh2t0w0gO— First Take (@FirstTake) August 3, 2022
Some 1-1 matchup video is in this practice wrap up. Discuss Samuel, McKissic, Cosmi, Cole Turner and more. https://t.co/xhQScL9tGS— John Keim (@john_keim) August 3, 2022
From Keim:— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 3, 2022
"Hudson is a back-up and special teams guy"
"I do believe at some point they're going to have to sign another LB"
As @RapSheet notes, Barr’s connection to George Paton had him in play with the #Broncos but it was another former #Vikings George who pulled him to the Cowboys in former MIN DC George Edwards, now a defensive assistant in Dallas.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 3, 2022
Commanders LB Drew White tore his ACL, Ron Rivera said. White was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 3, 2022
Appreciation/inspiration tweet for @NickiJhabvala.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 3, 2022
With everything she has gone through the last several months, she has still been out here at @Commanders training camp every day, grinding in the heat and humidity.
Her strength is so inspiring! pic.twitter.com/zMBmaOxsl0
After a summer full of hosting concerts and monster truck events @FedExField, we’ve officially rolled out new grass and are preparing our field for football season!— Kaitlyn McComb (@commanderkait) August 3, 2022
Pictures to come…#HTTC
Falcons DT Vincent Taylor Ruptured Achilles https://t.co/nSCH7H1dXU #Falcons pic.twitter.com/dHWsHZOFEO— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 3, 2022
I definitely did not know where Sims went lol https://t.co/YGCqjl0jwl— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 3, 2022
Several reports say #Jets Joe Flacco has out played Zach Wilson in training camp. #TakeFlight— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 3, 2022
John Lynch: Jimmy Garoppolo is cleared to practice with no restrictions. https://t.co/QpoQ66ppvl— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 3, 2022
#Saints rookie 1st round pick, OL Trevor Penning, has been kicked off OTAs on Wednesday after starting a fight at practice for 3 consecutive days.pic.twitter.com/ZYj5yMJcdg— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 3, 2022
One of the vets needs to get with Penning and tell him to stop taking his own guys to the ground in practice. Dudes can get hurt when you tackle them into spots like this.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) August 2, 2022
I get “practicing how you play”, but coaches HATE when you go to ground in practice. Just shouldn’t do it. https://t.co/HTQC5Ow8eV pic.twitter.com/LMESDwAXlm
Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Arrested For Criminal Speeding https://t.co/BsnQTYBUv8 pic.twitter.com/BEs7sDBZp5— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 3, 2022
I'm told NFL is appealing for an indefinite suspension that would be a minimum of one year. But perhaps more significant given the structure of Watson's contract, source tells me the NFL's appeal will also include a monetary fine. Money is now a significant part of the equation.— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 3, 2022
Before June hearing, NFL wanted to avoid appeal. After DO gave 6 games, there was, obviously, backlash among fans & intense public pressure. Beyond that, source cites: Watson’s lack of remorse, fact he didn’t report first incident, wasn’t truthful with NFL investigators. https://t.co/ITJDuGbSHh— Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) August 3, 2022
The NFL announced it was appealing Browns QB DeShaun Watson’s six-game suspension as the team was coming off the practice field. Here is our report @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/RTOLmqDOkK— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) August 3, 2022
Statement from NFL spokesman @NFLprguy on the appeal, which has been filed: pic.twitter.com/n8tceBYinJ— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 3, 2022
The latest on the Deshaun Watson case, with the NFL's appeal. pic.twitter.com/rnHjngjirP— Judy Battista (@judybattista) August 3, 2022
Personal Conduct Policy states that the appeal will be “processed on an expedited basis” and the commissioner or his designee “may overturn, reduce, modify or increase the discipline previously issued, (and it) will be final and binding on all parties.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2022
My thoughts on Deshaun this week, and seeing browns fans welcome him in. Y’all I’m exhausted. pic.twitter.com/JBcoyeeSjn— Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) August 3, 2022
If the NFL does not appeal this - to itself, where it will obviously increase the suspension - the public reaction will only intensify. https://t.co/Ic4dDUu8gH— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) August 3, 2022
Also:— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) August 3, 2022
➡️ What do other owners want.
➡️ What do TV rightsholders want.
➡️ What do sponsors want.
➡️ What will the NFLPA swallow (though with a 10-year CBA, no biggie).
➡️ Something something kinda-sorta doing the right thing something something.
The usual order. https://t.co/edqlZBGlsE
Adam Schefter, who has a very direct line to Deshaun Watson's camp, just said on ESPN, "He has been adamant and steadfast in his belief that he doesn't believe he did anything wrong." So much for Jimmy Haslam's statement that Watson is "remorseful."— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) August 3, 2022
Washington has this power of being a team with 3 super bowls that no one cares about, and with several legends as players that no one has ever heard of.— MA (@GymMAurelius) August 3, 2022
Just to kinda put it in perspective and no I’m not saying he’s as good as Ray Lewis, just saying I think London deserves a nod, very underrated player pic.twitter.com/LCW4bp9hJC— Preston Jones (@coldorokii) August 3, 2022
That’s a good point, they really were a great team during those years, it wasn’t about just one guy or the QB like you see get all the credit nowadays, everybody came together and did their part. Just classic really good players coming together and giving it their all— Preston Jones (@coldorokii) August 4, 2022
no one knows what it means but it’s provocative pic.twitter.com/4nqbUOpQWd— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 3, 2022
Bill Belichick REALLY opens up here about The Dolphins tampering with his starting QB in 2019 pic.twitter.com/XSs6xNExum— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 3, 2022
Thread: You know the part of the investigation that reveals the Dolphins talked to Brady about becoming a limited partner and "also included the possibility of his playing for the Dolphins?" Fun fact: They didn't know it yet, but it would have been almost impossible to pull off.— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 2, 2022
Because of the potential salary cap implications, I'd previously dug into this at one point with the NFL. They told me for Brady to own part of the team -- and also play for the team -- it would have needed to go to a vote of all owners.— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 2, 2022
In other words... imagine this: Brady buys a piece of the team. He comes out of retirement and wiggles out of Bucs contract. Next? Kraft... Glazers... the AFC East owners... all have to vote to allow him to play in Miami. Now THAT would be an owners' meeting worth attending.— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 2, 2022
Source says Ross was removed from some of the NFL’s most important committees: Finance; NFL media; international; and legal sports betting— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 2, 2022
Do you feel old yet, @TomBrady? pic.twitter.com/1XPYnWsDrz— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 4, 2022
A statistical analysis of NFL Quarterback Kyler Murray's performance shows that he plays worse when there's active Double XP weekends happening in Call of Duty. There were rumors stating that they he played a lot of Call of Duty, even during the season. https://t.co/47sI8lwN8u pic.twitter.com/PcBMs33RcY— CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 2, 2022
The most expensive ticket to the Seahawks vs. Buccaneers game in Munich is $34,237— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 3, 2022
via @StubHub pic.twitter.com/ME3VFpauPd
August 3, 2022
This man Jason Reid. The guy is unbelievable .— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 3, 2022
"It would be a very, very good season if the #Commanders won six games"
Even the junkies were taken aback.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/SxSoGVjSTC
Mike Rizzo just said that Juan Soto's goodbye was teary today. He got emotional while discussing the goodbye. #Nats #MLB— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 2, 2022
Thank you to the Nationals organization for the opportunity to realize a childhood dream. I am forever grateful to my teammates and coaches, as well as the player development and training staffs. pic.twitter.com/msrTSv48a1— Juan José Soto Pacheco (@JuanSoto25_) August 3, 2022
I’m gonna puke https://t.co/ZmSnZF96Rm— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) August 4, 2022
How cartoon artists at Walt Disney created sound effects in 1941. pic.twitter.com/Hk46Wtemjz— Lost in history (@lostinhist0ry) August 2, 2022
Apples at 90 km/hpic.twitter.com/sXwWueeWWL— Figen (@TheFigen) August 2, 2022
Loading comments...