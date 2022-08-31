Updated Commanders depth chart following moves at CB, LB and TE on Wednesday

The Commanders announced their “initial” roster on Tuesday to comply with NFL rules requiring the team to be down to 53 players.

On Wednesday, several moves were announced by the team and another was reported and is expected to be formally announced on Thursday.

Added

The team announced that they had claimed two cornerbacks off of waivers: Tariq Castro-Fields and Rachad Wildgoose. Castro-Fields was a 6th round selection in this year’s draft out of Penn State, while Wildgoose was drafted in the 6th round a year ago, and was active for the final 4 games of the ‘21 season, playing only 2 defensive snaps, but 28 snaps on special teams.

Reports surfaced late on Wednesday that veteran middle linebacker Jon Bostic, who was released by the Saints on Tuesday, will re-sign with Washington. Bostic previously spent 3 seasons in Washington under two different coaching staffs, but saw his 2021 season ended by a pectoral injury in early October last year.

Released

The team announced on Wednesday that two backup linebackers had been released: De’Jon Harris and David Mayo.

Injured Reserve

It is being reported that the team plans to place rookie tight end Curtis Hodges on Injured Reserve on Thursday, freeing up the roster space needed to sign Bostic.

Hodges had an impressive preseason, and the coaching staff seem keen to hold onto him if possible.

By putting Hodges on IR now with a designation to return, Hodges will be eligible to return to the active roster when he is healthy, sometime after Week 4 of the regular season. Under NFL rules, had the Commanders put him on IR prior to Tuesday at 4pm, the player would not have been able to return to the Commanders roster at all in 2022, and would not have been able to play for any other team unless released from IR later in the year.

Updated depth chart

The numbers that appear beside some players’ names are 2022 cap hits per Over the Cap.

Please note that assigned positions and color coding are my own personal opinions. They do not necessarily represent the thinking of Washington’s coaches or front office, nor are they necessarily consistent with fan consensus. This chart represents my interpretation, and may not reflect the thoughts of other writers on Hogs Haven. Finally, when it comes to backup players, I don’t put much effort into making sure that they are on the right or left or behind the specific player that they backup. I mostly just try to fit everyone on the chart efficiently.

The team may not be done making roster moves yet. One question mark that hovers over the roster concerns the health of rookie running back and 3rd round draft pick, Brian Robinson, who was shot twice during an attempted car jacking over the weekend. The team has the option of placing Robinson on the NFI (non-football-related injury) reserve list, but if they do, then, like Curtis Hodges, the running back would have to miss a minimum of 4 weeks of the regular season.