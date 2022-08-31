Washington Roster Moves: David Mayo released, Jon Bostic expected to be re-signed

It was revealed in today’s Ron Rivera/Martin Mayhew presser that Washington was actually releasing two of their linebackers that made the team’s initial 53-man roster. De’Jon “Scoota” Harris’ release was already reported, but David Mayo has also been let go. Rivera and Mayhew hinted that another LB would be signed soon, and with former Washington LB Jon Bostic being released by the Saints it didn’t take long to connect the dots.

Washington announced the addition of two DBs through waiver claims, and the release of the pair of LBs during the presser. The Jon Bostic signing is being reported as a done deal, but it is not expected to be announced until tomorrow. The team is planning on placing UDFA TE Curtis Hodges on IR with designation to return tomorrow, and Bostic’s signing will be the corresponding roster move. He will join a LB room of Jamin Davis, Cole Holcomb, and Milo Eifler.

The Washington Commanders ARE bringing back veteran linebacker Jon Bostic, a source tells The AP. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) August 31, 2022