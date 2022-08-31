Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

How the Brian Robinson Jr. situation impacted Washington's roster moves - NBC Sports Washington

Brian Robinson Jr. the person is fortunately healthy. His football status, however, is unclear, which impacted Washington's roster cutdown Tuesday.

Brian Robinson Jr. released from hospital, makes Commanders’ 53-man roster - The Washington Post

Robinson made Washington's initial 53-man roster, indicating the team may believe he could be ready to play sooner than previously expected.

A closer look at the Washington Commanders' initial 53-man roster

The Washington Commanders announced the list of players that have made the initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season on Tuesday. Here's a positional breakdown of who made the cut.

Commanders 53-man roster set, but team 'not done' at cornerback - Washington Times

Coach Ron Rivera would only say that the Commanders are "not done" when it comes to the cornerback position. After four corners in Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III, Benjamin St-Juste and rookie Christian Holmes, the coach indicated that more roster moves could be coming soon.

Commanders 53-man roster: Brian Robinson on for now, Jeremy Reaves breaks through - The Athletic

Tuesday brought more positive news for Robinson. Meanwhile, five TEs (three rookies) made it, and Reaves earned a spot for the first time.

Commanders' Dax Milne to return punts, Antonio Gibson still an option for kick returner - NBC Sports Washington

Ron Rivera named second-year veteran Dax Milne as the Commanders' primary punt returner, but the team still has a decision to make on who will return kickoffs.

5 takeaways from Washington's initial 53-man roster

The Washington Commanders released their initial 53-man roster on Aug. 30. Here are five takeaways from the announcement.

Commanders' Joey Slye describes the 'pass-fail' challenge of place-kicking - NBC Sports Washington

Washington Commanders special teams trio Joey Slye, Camaron Cheeseman and Tress Way sat down with NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and discussed the highs and lows that come with place-kicking in the NFL.

Commanders Final Cuts: Washington Trims Roster For 2022 Season

Teams all across the league trimmed their final rosters down...