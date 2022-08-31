Ron Rivera/Martin Mayhew Pressers: Until Brian Robinson is ready to roll, we have no intention of putting him out there

Ron Rivera/Martin Mayhew
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew speak to the media https://t.co/FENLSBD77r— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 31, 2022
Kam Curl:
Asked about Kam Curl, Ron Rivera says "we dont have to give you the injury report until next Wednesday so we will stay away from that." Curl was spotted in an arm sling today at practice— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 31, 2022
Curtis Hodges:
The team is also expected to put Curtis Hodges on IR with a designation to return (minimum 4 games). There will be an open roster spot once that happens.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 31, 2022
Defensive backs:
Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew addressing the media now. Rivera said he likes the defensive backs that they have on the roster. Washington currently has nine DBs on the active roster, including four CBs— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 31, 2022
Brian Robinson:
Rivera said Robinson is in good spirits and looks good. Meeting with the doctors again— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 31, 2022
Rivera said it was cool, emotional moment for Brian Robinson to see his teammates and tell them personally that he's okay.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 31, 2022
Ron Rivera says the Commanders know Brian Robinson has a bright future but "the future doesnt mean immediately now" and adds that "until he's ready to roll we have no intention to put him out there"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 31, 2022
GM Martin Mayhew said of Robinson "When you hear something like that you worry about that guy living, then you worry about their health long-term, then you worry about his ability to play. To come through that situation the way he did is a tremendous blessing."— John Keim (@john_keim) August 31, 2022
Carson Wentz/QB room:
Mayhew said the team made a lot of moves in a positive direction regarding the roster. Highlighted Wentz and the QB position. Also said the young defensive players are heading in the right direction— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 31, 2022
Martin Mayhew said Carson Wentz "has stabilized that position for us" after the Commanders cycled through six other starting QBs over the last two seasons.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 31, 2022
Asked GM Martin Mayhew for his big-picture thoughts on Washington's roster...— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 31, 2022
"I look at our QB room. I think its been upgraded pretty significantly." Mentions Taylor and Sam in addition to Carson.
"I'm excited about where we are offensively"
53-man roster:
Rivera on the 53-man roster: "This is a good young group who is growing into their own. ... I'm pretty excited about that."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 31, 2022
Rivera liked the individual growth that he saw from the young players on the roster. With veteran players at the right spots, he's excited about where the roster can continue to progress.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 31, 2022
New DBs:
Martin Mayhew said Jets HC Robert Saleh spoke very highly of Rachad Wildgoose - hated to lose him— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 31, 2022
Tariq Castro-Fields is more of an outside corner, Rivera said. Wildgoose provides inside-outside versatility.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 31, 2022
"Tariq has huge upside. Huge upside," Mayhew said.
Ron Rivera says his concern about the two new CB's they claimed are just their ability to learn quickly and catch up.— Locked On Commanders Podcast (@LOCommanders) August 31, 2022
Wildgoose is inside/outside.
Tariq Castro-Fields from #Jets is more outside. Mayhew said he spoke to @nyjets HC Robert Saleh about the player. High IQ.
Mayhew said they scouted Tariq Castro-Fields quite a bit. What also helped: a former Redskins teammate Terry Smith, coached the corners at Penn State. Rivera said he'll play outside.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 31, 2022
Linebackers released:
Rivera says David Mayo and De'Jon Harris have been released— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 31, 2022
Ron Rivera said they released LBs De'Jon Harris and David Mayo. They have only 3 LBs "as of this moment."— John Keim (@john_keim) August 31, 2022
One note: Jon Bostic was released by New Orleans.
There is a belief that Washington will re-sign Jon Bostic, according to a person familiar with the situation. Bostic played for Washington from 2019-21 before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 4. He was just released by the Saints. https://t.co/prFIVqE3li— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 31, 2022
Safeties:
Rivera said the safety position is one he really likes. Praised Kamren Curl and Bobby McCain for their development and how they lead the group— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 31, 2022
Joey Slye:
Ron Rivera on whether he has any concerns with Joey Slye since the kicker missed a FG and XP in the preseason: "In the 2022 season, he's 0-for-0."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 31, 2022
Armani Rogers:
Mayhew said the way Armani Rogers stepped up despite still learning the TE position was impressive. "I can't say enough about this kid" for the mental toughness he showed in camp— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 31, 2022
Eric Stokes
LIVE: Senior Director of Player Personnel Eric Stokes speaks to the media https://t.co/h9Nrjr5tBu— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 31, 2022
Armani Rogers:
Senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes talking to us for the first time. Awesome story: He first noticed Armani Rogers as a QB three years ago at UNLV. Could tell Rogers had sick talent — but not necessarily at QB. So now he’s at tight end, a “remarkable” achievement pic.twitter.com/Km029m4OOx— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 31, 2022
Senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes at the mic.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 31, 2022
He said scouting TE Armani Rogers was really a three-year process. First saw him at UNLV when he looked like Cam Newton (No. 1, QB). Rogers transferred. Stokes said he never could’ve predicted this. pic.twitter.com/Z36R2RdZVB
Armani Rogers has been a tight end for less than 7 months. He was a QB, at UNLV and then Ohio, who hadn't played a live snap at TE until preseason this year.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 31, 2022
Now he's on the Commanders' 53 as a TE. Pretty incredible.
From Senior Director of Player Personnel Eric Stokes: pic.twitter.com/uTQscW8Vga
Martin Mayhew/Marty Hurney:
Senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes is talking with reporters now. On working with Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney: "Every day I get a chance to sit back and learn from two guys who have done it."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 31, 2022
Aggressive approach to roster building:
Stokes said it’s important to have an aggressive approach to build a roster and always look for talent at every position. Depth at positions can change on a daily basis. Case and point: the tight end position, which had all three of it top options miss practice time in camp— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 31, 2022
Former player:
Stokes said his instincts as a former player have helped him in his role. He’s been drafted, signed and cut in his career, so he knows better than most about what players are going through— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 31, 2022
Jaret Patterson
Opportunities elsewhere vs here:
Washington RB Jaret Patterson said other teams were interested in signing him to their practice squads, but he chose to stay because he felt he had a better opportunity with the Commanders.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 31, 2022
Cole Turner
Hamstring injury:
FWIW: TE Cole Turner said he'd be able to play in the season opener. Said his hamstring started feeling really good a week ago; they took it a little slow to make sure. But he says he's good to go. Has been practicing this week.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 31, 2022
Bobby McCain
Kam Curl
Spoke with Bobby McCain - he said Kam Curl should only be out a few days and the young safeties behind him are ready for the extra work— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 31, 2022
Kam Curl
Some more photos. Hand in a wrap/cast thing too https://t.co/Y04Y9G2Liv pic.twitter.com/Joy8Hl1NVR— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 31, 2022
Curl left practice last Thursday and went back inside with a trainer. Now this: https://t.co/C4jmu3LXKQ— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 31, 2022
New numbers
Number change: Curtis Hodges’ is now No. 80, Sammis Reyes’ old number.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 31, 2022
Willie Beavers is also 66 after being 64. Trai Turner is still 53 for some reason.
Logan Thomas
Logan Thomas continues to make improvements pic.twitter.com/n4xh46V7fK— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 31, 2022
RB drills
Randy Jordan’s RB drills continue to be more elaborate pic.twitter.com/HbckZflQ1X— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 31, 2022
Jahan Dotson
Catch radius pic.twitter.com/TOFZmJSpra— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 31, 2022
Phidarian Mathis
Missed this while monitoring other stuff, but Phidarian Mathis was doing individual drills with the D-line. The second-rounder had a leg injury that popped up right near the end of camp— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 31, 2022
