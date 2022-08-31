Washington Commanders claim two DBs on waivers and none of their players get claimed

The Washington Commanders were #11 on the waiver priority list, and they had two successful waiver claims. Any players claimed today have to be placed on the claiming team’s 53-man roster. There were several players who seemed to be a good fit for Washington, and we’ll have to wait to see if reports come out that they put in other claims on players that were claimed by other teams.

Ron Rivera said the team would be looking at cornerback after the team only kept 4 on their initial 53-man roster. There are still several CBs who are now free agents. The focus now seems to shift to filling out Washington’s 16-man practice squad. Several players that were released yesterday will likely be added.

Washington Commanders claimed DB Tariq Castro-Fields from the 49ers and DB Rachad Wildgoose from the Jets — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) August 31, 2022

Washington wanted to add more depth at cornerback and they did that today through waiver claims. Tariq Castro-Fields(6’1, 197lbs) was drafted in the 6th round this year out of Penn State by the San Francisco 49ers. His playing time increased in the preseason every game, playing almost 100 snaps over 3 games, and finishing with 10 tackles and a pass defended.

Rachad Wildgoose was drafted in the 6th round last year out of Northwestern by the Buffalo Bills. He didn’t make the 53-man roster, but was signed to their practice squad the day after he was released. The New York Jets signed Wildgoose off of their division rival’s practice squad in November. He played in 5 games last season, and finished the year with 3 tackles. He only played 1 snap on defense, with the other 29 coming on special teams.

These are not very inspiring pickups, and definitely won’t change anyone’s opinion on the state of a defense that had big question marks at CB and LB. Once again no linebackers were added as Washington continues to show a stubborn conviction to their current group.