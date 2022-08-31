Washington Commanders officially sign 15 players for the practice squad

Yesterday the Washington Commanders cut their roster down from 80 to 53 players. The roster could see a few more changes shortly, but today the team is filling out their 17*-player practice squad. They claimed two DBs on waivers to add to the 53-man roster today, and didn’t have any players claimed on waivers

Teams started signing players to their practice squads after 12 pm when the waiver claims period ended. Washington has officially signed 15 players to their practice squad leaving two more spots to fill due to David Bada’s participation in the International Players Program. There is also the possibility a player released from another team will fill the last spot. Wes Martin was reportedly signing to the practice squad, but he was left off of the team’s official announcement. Veterans have some room to negotiate their weekly salary. He could also have other offers, or Washington is interested in another player or players.

Practice squad signings(13):

CB Corn Elder (Ben Standig)

CB Danny Johnson (Nicki Jhabvala)

CB Troy Apke

S Ferrod Gardner (Ben Standig)

LB Khaleke Hudson (Ben Standig)

DE David Bada (Nicki Jhabvala)

DE William Bradley-King (Sam Fortier)

OL Aaron Monteiro (Sam Fortier)

OL Alex Akingbulu

OL Jon Toth (Nicki Jhabvala)

OL Nolan Laufenberg (Ben Standig)

WR Kyric McGowan (Sam Fortier)

WR Marken Michel (Sam Fortier)

WR Alex Erickson

RB Jaret Patterson (Nicki Jhabvala)

Practice squad signings reported(not official)

G Wes Martin (Ben Standig)

Washington players signing elsewhere

S Steven Parker (Cardinals practice squad)

Former Washington Players not signing to Practice Squad

DT Justin Hamilton (Sam Fortier)

LB Tre Walker (Sam Fortier)

Players claimed on waivers from other teams

Washington Commanders claimed DB Tariq Castro-Fields from the 49ers and DB Rachad Wildgoose from the Jets — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) August 31, 2022

Players to injured reserve

The team is also expected to put Curtis Hodges on IR with a designation to return (minimum 4 games). There will be an open roster spot once that happens. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 31, 2022

Players waived