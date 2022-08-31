All aTwitter: 31 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

B-Rob made sure to fulfill his rookie duties of getting snacks for the RB room pic.twitter.com/kYUylUFVxm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 30, 2022

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: #Commanders RB Brian Robinson is extremely fortunate a bullet that passed through his knee missed all of the vital parts of the joint. His timeline is TBD. pic.twitter.com/UxOmw9H8Rx — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 30, 2022

We've released 25 players and placed three others on IR — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 30, 2022

Ron Rivera says the bigger practice squads and rule changes that let teams elevate players on Saturday night has made a big impact on roster construction — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 30, 2022

I just never quit..That’s all. I know you’re dancing in heaven momma. We finally did it. ❤️ — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) August 30, 2022

It's cheaper to do what they did, and if it's not working you have an option on a player w/o incurring a cap hit now.



The weekly pay doesn't count against the cap. Milo & Harris vs 2 vets probably saves 1-4M in cap space



... I love it actually.https://t.co/wK1bYp4dfh — Travis Raml, CPA (@RAMLCPA) August 30, 2022

#Giants would like to move on from Kenny Golladay, per @FOXSports

They will be unable to though because of $25M in dead money and $17M in guarantees. Dave Gettleman put New York in a tough contract spot. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 30, 2022

Source says the #Vikings have waived QB Kellen Mond. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 30, 2022

Trade: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, per @RapSheet. Gardner-Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie contract and it seems like extension talks didn't go over well in New Orleans. Philly makes a huge addition. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 30, 2022

#Raiders first-round picks from 2019-2021:



2021: Alex Leatherwood: Cut

2020: Henry Ruggs III: Cut

2020: Damon Arnette: Cut

2019: Clelin Ferrell: 5th year declined.

2019: Josh Jacobs: 5th year declined.

2019: Johnathan Abram: 5th year declined. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 30, 2022

#Bengals waived TE Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 30, 2022

Year 8. I don’t take these blessings for granted #KC5 pic.twitter.com/DiduphpDmD — DeAndre Carter (@DCarter_2) August 31, 2022

The #Saints have released DE Taco Charlton and LB Jon Bostic. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 30, 2022

When Patrick Mahomes ascended, KC got rid of Alex Smith.



When Dak Prescott ascended, DAL got rid of Tony Romo.



When Lamar Jackson ascended, BAL got rid of Joe Flacco.



When Young QBs become starters over winning veterans, the veteran leaves. There’s a reason Jimmy is staying. — Tracey ‘Kicker Edgelord Supreme’ Hickman (@fantasyblogging) August 30, 2022

Kyle Shanahan on his QBs: “When I told Trey that Jimmy's going to come back, he's like, ‘Awesome. That dude was awesome for me last year. I can't wait to be the same way.’ ” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Jon Gruden at the Little Rock Touchdown club commenting on the emails that ended his NFL coaching career. pic.twitter.com/1ClcWtdTRn — Steve Sullivan (@sully7777) August 30, 2022

My Final NFL Standings Predictions



Game by game for every team. Let me know what you think⬇️ pic.twitter.com/v0SBhmVSYk — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) August 30, 2022

Could we see the Mary Jo White report this week? With 53 man rosters today and Friday the start of labor day weekend, I'm thinking @nflcommish has the NFL release the findings tomorrow or Thursday. — Dan Snyder Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) August 30, 2022

If you like The Shining, watch this. Just trust me. pic.twitter.com/w7B0OgVnVu — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 30, 2022

Life was simpler in 1993 pic.twitter.com/TBeTkYDrNM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 30, 2022

