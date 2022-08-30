Thank God It’s Tuesday—Offseason On the Brink S3:E28

It is hard to believe that since last week, we received news of a Commander getting shot, and then news of that same Commander being named to the active 53-man roster. What a glorious outcome, and one for which I am especially grateful. First and foremost, the healthy result is a blessing period. For such nonsense to happen to anyone is terrible, whether they play for your favorite team or not, and seeing a young man discharged from the hospital so quickly afterward is joyous. On the less important side of life, being able to continue watching a player with obvious talent take the field is next level good. Brian Robinson was brought here to be a tough-nosed force on our football team, and when he suits up for our team on that first Sunday that he can, he will be celebrated as just that kind of player and man.

As for the practice session we had with the Baltimore Ravens...let’s just say I’ll be doubling down on that streak ending—a year from now.

The 53-man roster has taken shape, which will of course dominate our discussion tonight. From here on out...it’s preparation for Jacksonville.

