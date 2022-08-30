Ron Rivera Presser: We’re not done making roster moves

Ron Rivera
Brian Robinson:
"As we look at the roster, we have three quality backs and I'm counting Brian [Robinson] right now." pic.twitter.com/qEMBkszWLs— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 30, 2022
Ron Rivera says reports of Brian Robinson Jr. not suffering structural damage to his knee are "true to a degree." pic.twitter.com/WDWYkiA6PV— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 30, 2022
Ron Rivera on Brian Robinson. Says leaving him on the 53 "gives us a little bit of time" to determine his roster status. He’ll be reexamined by the doctors, and there are multiple options depending on results, including NFI.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022
Ron Rivera said putting Brian Robinson on the 53 buys the Commanders time. He said reports that the bullets didn't hit any of the ligaments in Robinson's knee were "true to a degree."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 30, 2022
Ron Rivera said they're still not sure about RB Brian Robinson's timeline. Robinson, as expected, was at the facility today talking to doctors. he did not suffer structural damage b/c of the shooting, Rivera said. That's a good sign for him; still uncertain when he'd return— John Keim (@john_keim) August 30, 2022
Ron Rivera says Brian Robinson just left Commanders HQ after meeting with doctors. Should be more info soon— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 30, 2022
Not done with the roster:
Ron Rivera on the release of CBs Danny Johnson and Corn Elder: "We're not done yet" with the roster.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022
Christian Holmes:
Ron Rivera on the way Christian Holmes stepped up and the crowded TE room: pic.twitter.com/nkRt3BKRWA— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 30, 2022
Ron Rivera feels like Christian Holmes "showed his worth very early" and the Commanders didn't want to try and "sneak" him through waivers, so instead, they kept him on the 53 straight up— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 30, 2022
Tight ends:
Rivera kept five tight ends on the roster. Obviously, Washington likes all of them, and Rivera believes there is a place on the team for each of them— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 30, 2022
Rivera said the “plethora of tight ends” made 53-man roster decisions much tougher. Never heard a coach use plethora.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 30, 2022
Shaka Toney:
Ron Rivera on Shaka Toney: "He had a really strong finish to camp and did a lot of good things on special teams."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2022
Asked who stood out on special teams and maybe solidify their spot, Rivera mentions Shaka Toney. He said the defensive end really came along.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 30, 2022
Dax Milne/returners:
Dax Milne will handle punt return duties in 2022. As for kick return, Ron explains that they'll evaluate Dax there, too, and also keep giving looks to Antonio Gibson and a couple of others— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 30, 2022
Milo Eifler:
Rivera said Milo Eifler had a really good camp. His speed stood out a lot and he did some good things on special teams. Eifler's progression was clear when watching film— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 30, 2022
Newer roster rules:
Ron Rivera says the bigger practice squads and rule changes that let teams elevate players on Saturday night has made a big impact on roster construction— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 30, 2022
Jeremy Reaves:
Jeremy Reaves clawed his way onto the @Commanders roster.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 30, 2022
"He earned it and I'm very proud of him." pic.twitter.com/2SnxrYVJDM
Rivera says he told Jeremy Reaves how proud he was that he earned a spot on initial 53.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 30, 2022
Jonathan Williams:
Jonathan Williams is "very similar in style" to Brian Robinson Jr., according to Ron. If BRJ has to miss time, Williams could be in line for a solid role on offense— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 30, 2022
Chase Roullier
Returning to the field:
Chase Roullier addressing the media. Said he's starting to move better and getting more comfortable with his teammates.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 30, 2022
Brian Robinson:
Chase Roullier was able to see Robinson Jr. "very briefly" before coming over to the media room to hold a presser https://t.co/WuTQwkT3YR— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 30, 2022
Carson Wentz:
Chase Roullier on Carson Wentz - “Even though he’s the new guy he’s been a leader. He’s a quarterback and that’s just the expectation.”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 30, 2022
Chase Roullier believes Carson Wentz can eat three steaks at once. Wentz won’t eat gluten or dairy but apparently crushes steak.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 30, 2022
What Chase Roullier has found most surprising about Carson Wentz: His focus to stay on a gluten and dairy-free diet even when out with the linemen who will order 15 appetizers for six people.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022
iPhone snobs:
Best part of Chase Roullier press conference - he confesses he has an android and sometimes gets kicked off the offensive linemen group text— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 30, 2022
Cole Holcomb
Milo Eifler:
Cole Holcomb addressing the media. Said Milo has some athletic ability that not a lot of people have. He’s strong as hell, Holcomb said, and he’s a tremendous pass-rusher— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 30, 2022
David Mayo:
Holcomb said David Mayo brings a lot of insight to the linebacker corps. He knows what he’s doing and is always in the right spot— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 30, 2022
Kendall Fuller
Cut day:
Kendall Fuller on cut day - “You never know what’s going to happen…They got to find the best 53, at the end of the day that’s their job, not my job.”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 30, 2022
Running backs
The Commanders RB room today is just Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 30, 2022
Washington kept Brian Robinson Jr. on its initial 53-man roster. He is not here. pic.twitter.com/T8JQkZ0wHa
TheRBs today: pic.twitter.com/oqrfdrMC3f— John Keim (@john_keim) August 30, 2022
Good read here by QB JD McKissic pic.twitter.com/GHds9dAcm7— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 30, 2022
Gibson and McKissic going through individual drills pic.twitter.com/xGuzBLTuWh— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 30, 2022
RB Jonathan Williams also here. He ran out to practice late.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 30, 2022
Side field
Cam Sims (concussion) is working on the side field during the media-viewing portion of practice.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2022
Keith Ismael was out on IR with a concussion. Settlement possible he’s mulling his options, per source.
Passing drills
Wentz to Terry— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 30, 2022
Taylor to Dyami
Wentz to Curtis pic.twitter.com/V91cPVTjDY
Tight ends
Another day of individual work for Thomas, Bates and Turner pic.twitter.com/cNpCwGaqWx— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 30, 2022
Dax Milne
Dax Milne with the grab to start the day pic.twitter.com/CQKYU4l27Q— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 30, 2022
Loading comments...