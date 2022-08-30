Brian Robinson was shot in the knee, but the bullet missed all major areas

Mike Garofolo had an encouraging report on NFL Network about Washington Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson who was shot twice during an attempted carjacking on Saturday night. Until now we only knew that he was shot in the lower leg and glute. Garofolo says he was actually shot in the knee, but it missed all the major areas. The bullet did not hit bone, tendons, or ligaments. It went through his knee and didn’t cause massive damage.

Robinson was not placed on the Non-Football Injury list by the Washington Commanders and is currently on the 53-man roster. He was released from the hospital yesterday after having successful surgery. Team doctors have likely evaluated him before today's roster cuts, and will continue to work with him as he recovers from this traumatic event. Robinson could still be placed on IR, but for now he is on the roster and working towards seeing the field again