Washington Commanders roster cuts tracker: Rumors, news, updates, trades, and more Day 2

The Washington Commanders continue their offseason practices as they prepare for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 11th at FedEx Field. NFL teams are required to cut their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday, August 30th at 4pm. Teams will be able to form 16 player practice squads the following day.

Total Cuts: 19

Total Cuts Left: 9

Following along here as we track all the cuts and moves.

Rumors & Reports

The Washington Commanders have cut safety Steven Parker, per source. Signed during camp and had a chance to stick. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 29, 2022

The Commanders have released DT Tyler Clark, per source. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 29, 2022

The #Commanders are waiving rookie DE Jacub Panasiuk, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2022

The Commanders 6 cuts we know of so far, per sources:



WR Matt Cole

DT Justin Hamilton

DT Tyler Clark

DE Jacob Panasiuk

TE Jake Hausmann

DB Steven Parker — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2022

Was told S Jeremy Reaves has earned a spot. Tough, smart and helps a lot on special teams. Started career in 2018 as a UDFA. Has been with Washington since Sept that year; first time he'll make the 53-man roster out of camp. Issue has been size; found a way to overcome — John Keim (@john_keim) August 30, 2022

Washington cut CB Danny Jonson, per source — John Keim (@john_keim) August 30, 2022

WR Dax Milne will make the roster for those wondering. They like his route-running from multiple spots; can return punts. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 30, 2022

Commanders releasing CB Corn Elder, per source. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022

Commanders cut William Bradley-King, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2022

.@PeteMedhurst just told us that #Commanders CB DeJuan Neal has been let go as well & as expected.



Could very much come back on PS.



LISTEN: @TEAM980, @Audacy App, 106.7 HD-2 & https://t.co/mSdRNQNHfZ — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 30, 2022

Commanders are waiving Wes Martin but hope to get him back to the practice squad if he clears waivers #HTTC — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 30, 2022

The 2020 fifth-round pick never emerged as a Buffalo nickel option. He could return to the practice squad. https://t.co/Jy18Z3gHHr — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022

The Commanders have cut OL Nolan Laufenberg, per source. Could be a P-squad candidate if he clears waivers. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2022

The #Commanders are waiving hybrid LB/S Ferrod Gardner, per source. They want him back for practice squad if he clears waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

Two more: DB Ferrod Gardner and LB Tre Walker released by the Commanders, per sources. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022

The Commanders have released WR Kyric McGowan, WR Marken Michel, OL Aaron Monteiro and C Jon Toth, per sources. Practice squad potential across the board. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022

Roster Cuts

Offense(5)

WR Matt Cole

WR Marken Michel

WR Kyric McGowan

TE Jake Hausmann

OL Wes Martin

OL Nolan Laufenberg

Aaron Monteiro

C Jon Toth

Defense(11)

S Steven Parker

S Ferrod Gardner

CB Danny Johnson

CB Corn Elder

CB DeJuan Neal

LB Khaleke Hudson

LB Tre Walker

DT Tyler Clark

DT Justin Hamilton

DE William Bradley-King

DE Jacub Panasiuk

Made the 53

S Jeremy Reaves

WR Dax Milne

Practice Squad Rumors

Washington Commanders Roster

Offense

Quarterback

Carson Wentz

Taylor Heinicke

Sam Howell

Wide Receiver

Terry McLaurin

Jahan Dotson

Curtis Samuel

Dyami Brown

Cam Sims

Dax Milne

Alex Erickson

Kyric McGowan

Marken Michel

Matt Cole

Tight End

Logan Thomas

John Bates

Cole Turner

Armani Rogers

Curtis Hodges

Kendall Blanton

Jake Hausmann

Running Back

Brian Robinson

Antonio Gibson

J.D. McKissic

Jaret Patterson

Jonathan Williams

Reggie Bonnafon

Offensive Line

Charles Leno Jr.

Chase Roullier

Sam Cosmi

Cornelius Lucas

Andrew Norwell

Trai Turner

Wes Schweitzer

Saahdiq Charles

Chris Paul

Aaron Monteiro

Alex Akingbulu

Willie Beavers

Wes Martin

Keith Ismael

Jon Toth

Nolan Laufenberg

Defense

Defensive Line

Jonathan Allen

Daron Payne

Phidarian Mathis

Daniel Wise

Montez Sweat

James Smith-Williams

Casey Toohill

Efe Obada

Shaka Toney

William Bradley-King

Justin Hamilton

Jacub Panaciuk

Tyler Clark

David Bada

Linebacker

Jamin Davis

Cole Holcomb

David Mayo

Milo Eifler

Khaleke Hudson

Tre Walker

De’Jon Harris

Cornerback

Kendall Fuller

William Jackson III

Benjamin St-Juste

Danny Johnson

Corn Elder

Christian Holmes

Josh Drayden

DeJuan Neal

Safety

Bobby McCain

Kamren Curl

Jeremy Reaves

Darrick Forrest

Percy Butler

Steven Parker

Ferrod Gardner

Special Teams

Kicker

Joey Slye

Punter

Tress Way

Long Snapper

Camaron Cheeseman

Injured Reserve

TE Eli Wolf

Reserve/PUP

DE Chase Young

C Tyler Larsen