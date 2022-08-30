Washington Commanders roster cuts tracker: Rumors, news, updates, trades, and more Day 2

The Washington Commanders continue their offseason practices as they prepare for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 11th at FedEx Field. NFL teams are required to cut their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday, August 30th at 4pm. Teams will be able to form 16 player practice squads the following day.
Total Cuts: 19
Total Cuts Left: 9
Following along here as we track all the cuts and moves.
Rumors & Reports
The Washington Commanders have cut safety Steven Parker, per source. Signed during camp and had a chance to stick.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 29, 2022
The Commanders have released DT Tyler Clark, per source.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 29, 2022
The #Commanders are waiving rookie DE Jacub Panasiuk, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2022
The Commanders 6 cuts we know of so far, per sources:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2022
WR Matt Cole
DT Justin Hamilton
DT Tyler Clark
DE Jacob Panasiuk
TE Jake Hausmann
DB Steven Parker
Was told S Jeremy Reaves has earned a spot. Tough, smart and helps a lot on special teams. Started career in 2018 as a UDFA. Has been with Washington since Sept that year; first time he'll make the 53-man roster out of camp. Issue has been size; found a way to overcome— John Keim (@john_keim) August 30, 2022
Washington cut CB Danny Jonson, per source— John Keim (@john_keim) August 30, 2022
WR Dax Milne will make the roster for those wondering. They like his route-running from multiple spots; can return punts.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 30, 2022
Commanders releasing CB Corn Elder, per source.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022
Commanders cut William Bradley-King, per a league source— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2022
.@PeteMedhurst just told us that #Commanders CB DeJuan Neal has been let go as well & as expected.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 30, 2022
Could very much come back on PS.
LISTEN: @TEAM980, @Audacy App, 106.7 HD-2 & https://t.co/mSdRNQNHfZ
Commanders are waiving Wes Martin but hope to get him back to the practice squad if he clears waivers #HTTC— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 30, 2022
The 2020 fifth-round pick never emerged as a Buffalo nickel option. He could return to the practice squad. https://t.co/Jy18Z3gHHr— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022
The Commanders have cut OL Nolan Laufenberg, per source. Could be a P-squad candidate if he clears waivers.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2022
The #Commanders are waiving hybrid LB/S Ferrod Gardner, per source. They want him back for practice squad if he clears waivers.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022
Two more: DB Ferrod Gardner and LB Tre Walker released by the Commanders, per sources.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022
The Commanders have released WR Kyric McGowan, WR Marken Michel, OL Aaron Monteiro and C Jon Toth, per sources. Practice squad potential across the board.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022
Roster Cuts
Offense(5)
WR Matt Cole
WR Marken Michel
WR Kyric McGowan
TE Jake Hausmann
OL Wes Martin
OL Nolan Laufenberg
Aaron Monteiro
C Jon Toth
Defense(11)
S Steven Parker
S Ferrod Gardner
CB Danny Johnson
CB Corn Elder
CB DeJuan Neal
LB Khaleke Hudson
LB Tre Walker
DT Tyler Clark
DT Justin Hamilton
DE William Bradley-King
DE Jacub Panasiuk
Made the 53
S Jeremy Reaves
WR Dax Milne
Washington Commanders Roster
Offense
Quarterback
Carson Wentz
Taylor Heinicke
Sam Howell
Wide Receiver
Terry McLaurin
Jahan Dotson
Curtis Samuel
Dyami Brown
Cam Sims
Dax Milne
Alex Erickson
Kyric McGowan Marken Michel Matt Cole
Tight End
Logan Thomas
John Bates
Cole Turner
Armani Rogers
Curtis Hodges
Kendall Blanton
Jake Hausmann
Running Back
Brian Robinson
Antonio Gibson
J.D. McKissic
Jaret Patterson
Jonathan Williams
Reggie Bonnafon
Offensive Line
Charles Leno Jr.
Chase Roullier
Sam Cosmi
Cornelius Lucas
Andrew Norwell
Trai Turner
Wes Schweitzer
Saahdiq Charles
Chris Paul
Aaron Monteiro
Alex Akingbulu
Willie Beavers
Wes Martin
Keith Ismael
Jon Toth Nolan Laufenberg
Defense
Defensive Line
Jonathan Allen
Daron Payne
Phidarian Mathis
Daniel Wise
Montez Sweat
James Smith-Williams
Casey Toohill
Efe Obada
Shaka Toney
William Bradley-King Justin Hamilton Jacub Panaciuk Tyler Clark
David Bada
Linebacker
Jamin Davis
Cole Holcomb
David Mayo
Milo Eifler
Khaleke Hudson Tre Walker
De’Jon Harris
Cornerback
Kendall Fuller
William Jackson III
Benjamin St-Juste
Danny Johnson Corn Elder
Christian Holmes
Josh Drayden
DeJuan Neal
Safety
Bobby McCain
Kamren Curl
Jeremy Reaves
Darrick Forrest
Percy Butler
Steven Parker Ferrod Gardner
Special Teams
Kicker
Joey Slye
Punter
Tress Way
Long Snapper
Camaron Cheeseman
Injured Reserve
TE Eli Wolf
Reserve/PUP
DE Chase Young
C Tyler Larsen
