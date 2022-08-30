Police release images of the suspects and vehicle used in Brian Robinson’s shooting

The alleged carjacking attempt that led to Brian Robinson being shot twice has shaken up everyone involved with the Washington Commanders, and changed the rookie running back’s life forever. More details have emerged, and police are still searching for the suspects. They have released images of the two youths, and the stolen vehicle that they used, and later abandoned.

Related Washington RB Brian Robinson shot in attempted carjacking in DC

Authorities have not identified the suspects, who D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said probably are 15 to 17 years old. Police described the assailants as having shoulder-length dreadlocks and said one wore a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces on it. One firearm was recovered about a block south of the shooting. Prince George’s County police said the vehicle the two used to flee the scene was recovered Sunday evening in the 1500 block of Jutewood Avenue, about four miles from FedEx Field. The car was reported stolen in Prince George’s County on Friday afternoon.

Robinson was reportedly leaving Crab Boss in the 1000 block of H Street NE around 5:28 p.m. Sunday night. Robinson wrestled the gun away from the first carjacker, but was then shot twice(lower leg and glute) with a Glock 43X by the second suspect. Another gun was recovered at the scene, and police are continuing their investigation. Robinson was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, and was in stable condition for his non-life threatening injuries. Washington coaches, executives, owners, and doctors were with Robinson initially. He had successful surgery, and was thankfully already released.

Head Coach Ron Rivera said Brian Robinson is doing well, and it’s just a matter of time before he’s back with the team. There is no timetable for his return to football, and he could be placed on the Non-Football Injury list as he recovers physically and mentally from this violent assault. If Robinson does go on the NFI list, he would need to miss at least 4 games to start the season, but it is too early to speculate on any return to football until more details about the extent of the injuries are reported.

UPDATE: Police release image of suspects and vehicle wanted in connection with shooting that injured Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. @wusa9 #HTTC



Fully Story: https://t.co/33qxH1utCe pic.twitter.com/axwSUvRHPZ — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 30, 2022