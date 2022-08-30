Washington Commanders Practice Squad tracker: Rumors, news, updates, trades, and more

The Washington Commanders continue their offseason practices as they prepare for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 11th at FedEx Field. NFL teams were required to cut their rosters down to 53 players today. Washington cut 25 players, placed 3 on IR, and formed their initial 53-man roster, but they are not done making changes to the roster.
Teams will be able to form 16 player practice squads tomorrow after 12pm. Waiver claims will be processed until 12pm, and any players claimed have to be signed to that team's roster. Vested veterans can be signed after their release and do not go through the waiver process at this point in the league year.
Following along here as we track all the moves.
Injured Reserve
OL Willie Beavers
OL Keith Ismael
CB Josh Drayden
Commanders are waiving Wes Martin but hope to get him back to the practice squad if he clears waivers #HTTC— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 30, 2022
The 2020 fifth-round pick never emerged as a Buffalo nickel option. He could return to the practice squad. https://t.co/Jy18Z3gHHr— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022
The Commanders have cut OL Nolan Laufenberg, per source. Could be a P-squad candidate if he clears waivers.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2022
The #Commanders are waiving hybrid LB/S Ferrod Gardner, per source. They want him back for practice squad if he clears waivers.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022
The Commanders have released WR Kyric McGowan, WR Marken Michel, OL Aaron Monteiro and C Jon Toth, per sources. Practice squad potential across the board.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022
Two more: DB Ferrod Gardner and LB Tre Walker released by the Commanders, per sources.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022
To be clear: He'd re-sign to P-squad and not count against the max.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2022
The Washington Commanders are releasing RB Jaret Patterson. Last year’s feel-good story of the local kid making the team is over -- at least for the moment.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022
Roster Cuts
Offense(13)
WR Alex Erickson
WR Matt Cole
WR Marken Michel
WR Kyric McGowan
TE Jake Hausmann
TE Kendall Blanton
RB Jaret Patterson
RB Reggie Bonnafon
OL Wes Martin
OL Nolan Laufenberg
OT Alex Akingbulu
OL Aaron Monteiro
C Jon Toth
Defense(12)
S Steven Parker
S Ferrod Gardner
CB Danny Johnson
CB Corn Elder
CB DeJuan Neal
LB Khaleke Hudson
LB Tre Walker
DT Tyler Clark
DT Justin Hamilton
DT David Bada
DE William Bradley-King
DE Jacub Panasiuk
Washington Commanders Roster
Offense(27)
Quarterback(3)
Carson Wentz
Taylor Heinicke
Sam Howell
Wide Receiver(6)
Terry McLaurin
Jahan Dotson
Curtis Samuel
Dyami Brown
Cam Sims
Dax Milne
Tight End(5)
Logan Thomas
John Bates
Cole Turner
Armani Rogers
Curtis Hodges
Running Back(4)
Brian Robinson
Antonio Gibson
J.D. McKissic
Jonathan Williams
Offensive Line(9)
Charles Leno Jr.
Chase Roullier
Sam Cosmi
Cornelius Lucas
Andrew Norwell
Trai Turner
Wes Schweitzer
Saahdiq Charles
Chris Paul
Defense(23)
Defensive Line(9)
Jonathan Allen
Daron Payne
Phidarian Mathis
Daniel Wise
Montez Sweat
James Smith-Williams
Casey Toohill
Efe Obada
Shaka Toney
Linebacker(5)
Jamin Davis
Cole Holcomb
David Mayo
Milo Eifler
De’Jon Harris
Cornerback(4)
Kendall Fuller
William Jackson III
Benjamin St-Juste
Christian Holmes
Safety(5)
Bobby McCain
Kamren Curl
Jeremy Reaves
Darrick Forrest
Percy Butler
Special Teams(3)
Kicker
Joey Slye
Punter
Tress Way
Long Snapper
Camaron Cheeseman
Injured Reserve
TE Eli Wolf
LB Drew White
Reserve/PUP
DE Chase Young
C Tyler Larsen
