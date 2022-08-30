Washington Commanders Practice Squad tracker: Rumors, news, updates, trades, and more

The Washington Commanders continue their offseason practices as they prepare for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 11th at FedEx Field. NFL teams were required to cut their rosters down to 53 players today. Washington cut 25 players, placed 3 on IR, and formed their initial 53-man roster, but they are not done making changes to the roster.

Teams will be able to form 16 player practice squads tomorrow after 12pm. Waiver claims will be processed until 12pm, and any players claimed have to be signed to that team's roster. Vested veterans can be signed after their release and do not go through the waiver process at this point in the league year.

Following along here as we track all the moves.

Practice squad signings:

Injured Reserve

OL Willie Beavers

OL Keith Ismael

CB Josh Drayden

Washington players signing elsewhere

Former Washington Players not signing to Practice Squad

Players re-signing to the 53-man roster

Practice Squad Rumors

Commanders are waiving Wes Martin but hope to get him back to the practice squad if he clears waivers #HTTC — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 30, 2022

The 2020 fifth-round pick never emerged as a Buffalo nickel option. He could return to the practice squad. https://t.co/Jy18Z3gHHr — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022

The Commanders have cut OL Nolan Laufenberg, per source. Could be a P-squad candidate if he clears waivers. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2022

The #Commanders are waiving hybrid LB/S Ferrod Gardner, per source. They want him back for practice squad if he clears waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

The Commanders have released WR Kyric McGowan, WR Marken Michel, OL Aaron Monteiro and C Jon Toth, per sources. Practice squad potential across the board. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022

Two more: DB Ferrod Gardner and LB Tre Walker released by the Commanders, per sources. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022

To be clear: He'd re-sign to P-squad and not count against the max. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2022

The Washington Commanders are releasing RB Jaret Patterson. Last year’s feel-good story of the local kid making the team is over -- at least for the moment. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2022

Roster Cuts

Offense(13)

WR Alex Erickson

WR Matt Cole

WR Marken Michel

WR Kyric McGowan

TE Jake Hausmann

TE Kendall Blanton

RB Jaret Patterson

RB Reggie Bonnafon

OL Wes Martin

OL Nolan Laufenberg

OT Alex Akingbulu

OL Aaron Monteiro

C Jon Toth

Defense(12)

S Steven Parker

S Ferrod Gardner

CB Danny Johnson

CB Corn Elder

CB DeJuan Neal

LB Khaleke Hudson

LB Tre Walker

DT Tyler Clark

DT Justin Hamilton

DT David Bada

DE William Bradley-King

DE Jacub Panasiuk

Washington Commanders Roster

Offense(27)

Quarterback(3)

Carson Wentz

Taylor Heinicke

Sam Howell

Wide Receiver(6)

Terry McLaurin

Jahan Dotson

Curtis Samuel

Dyami Brown

Cam Sims

Dax Milne

Tight End(5)

Logan Thomas

John Bates

Cole Turner

Armani Rogers

Curtis Hodges

Running Back(4)

Brian Robinson

Antonio Gibson

J.D. McKissic

Jonathan Williams

Offensive Line(9)

Charles Leno Jr.

Chase Roullier

Sam Cosmi

Cornelius Lucas

Andrew Norwell

Trai Turner

Wes Schweitzer

Saahdiq Charles

Chris Paul

Defense(23)

Defensive Line(9)

Jonathan Allen

Daron Payne

Phidarian Mathis

Daniel Wise

Montez Sweat

James Smith-Williams

Casey Toohill

Efe Obada

Shaka Toney

Linebacker(5)

Jamin Davis

Cole Holcomb

David Mayo

Milo Eifler

De’Jon Harris

Cornerback(4)

Kendall Fuller

William Jackson III

Benjamin St-Juste

Christian Holmes

Safety(5)

Bobby McCain

Kamren Curl

Jeremy Reaves

Darrick Forrest

Percy Butler

Special Teams(3)

Kicker

Joey Slye

Punter

Tress Way

Long Snapper

Camaron Cheeseman

Injured Reserve

TE Eli Wolf

LB Drew White

Reserve/PUP

DE Chase Young

C Tyler Larsen