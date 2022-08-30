The Washington Commanders announce roster cuts to finalize their 53-man roster

The roster cuts started yesterday with a handful of player cuts leaking out. The names started pouring in this morning as the team worked its way through 28 players to get to their 53-man roster. Ron Rivera said the team has their eyes on other teams cuts, potential trades, and of course filling out their 16-man practice squad with players that can develop and contribute this year.

The running back position was a big question mark after Brian Robinson was shot during an attempted carjacking two days ago. He had surgery and was released yesterday, and remains on Washington’s active roster today. This is good news for his short and long-term prognosis, and he won’t start the year on the Non-Football Injury List which would have forced him to sit for at least 4 games. Washington kept 4 RBs, but only Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic were at today’s practice.

Washington released 25 players today, and placed 3 more on injured reserve. Keith Ismael(concussion) is considering an injury settlement, Other notable names who were released today are FA PR/WR Alex Erickson who was beat out by 2nd-year PR/WR Dax Milne. Milo Eifler and De’Juan Harris beat out 2020 5ht round pick Khaleke Hudson for the backup LB job. Cornerback is very thin with only 4 on the roster, and one of them being a 7th round rookie.

Washington Commanders Roster

Offense(27)

Quarterback(3)

Carson Wentz

Taylor Heinicke

Sam Howell

Wide Receiver(6)

Terry McLaurin

Jahan Dotson

Curtis Samuel

Dyami Brown

Cam Sims

Dax Milne

Tight End(5)

Logan Thomas

John Bates

Cole Turner

Armani Rogers

Curtis Hodges

Running Back(4)

Brian Robinson

Antonio Gibson

J.D. McKissic

Jonathan Williams

Offensive Line(9)

Charles Leno Jr.

Chase Roullier

Sam Cosmi

Cornelius Lucas

Andrew Norwell

Trai Turner

Wes Schweitzer

Saahdiq Charles

Chris Paul

Defense(23)

Defensive Line(9)

Jonathan Allen

Daron Payne

Phidarian Mathis

Daniel Wise

Montez Sweat

James Smith-Williams

Casey Toohill

Efe Obada

Shaka Toney

Linebacker(5)

Jamin Davis

Cole Holcomb

David Mayo

Milo Eifler

De’Jon Harris

Cornerback(4)

Kendall Fuller

William Jackson III

Benjamin St-Juste

Christian Holmes

Safety(5)

Bobby McCain

Kamren Curl

Jeremy Reaves

Darrick Forrest

Percy Butler

Special Teams(3)

Kicker

Joey Slye

Punter

Tress Way

Long Snapper

Camaron Cheeseman

Roster Cuts

Offense(13)

WR Alex Erickson

WR Matt Cole

WR Marken Michel

WR Kyric McGowan

TE Jake Hausmann

TE Kendall Blanton

RB Jaret Patterson

RB Reggie Bonnafon

OL Wes Martin

OL Nolan Laufenberg

OT Alex Akingbulu

OL Aaron Monteiro

C Jon Toth

Defense(12)

S Steven Parker

S Ferrod Gardner

CB Danny Johnson

CB Corn Elder

CB DeJuan Neal

LB Khaleke Hudson

LB Tre Walker

DT Tyler Clark

DT Justin Hamilton

DT David Bada

DE William Bradley-King

DE Jacub Panasiuk

Injured Reserve(3)

OL Willie Beavers

OL Keith Ismael

CB Josh Drayden

Injured Reserve

TE Eli Wolf

LB Drew White

Reserve/PUP

DE Chase Young

C Tyler Larsen