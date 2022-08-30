The Washington Commanders announce roster cuts to finalize their 53-man roster

The roster cuts started yesterday with a handful of player cuts leaking out. The names started pouring in this morning as the team worked its way through 28 players to get to their 53-man roster. Ron Rivera said the team has their eyes on other teams cuts, potential trades, and of course filling out their 16-man practice squad with players that can develop and contribute this year.
The running back position was a big question mark after Brian Robinson was shot during an attempted carjacking two days ago. He had surgery and was released yesterday, and remains on Washington’s active roster today. This is good news for his short and long-term prognosis, and he won’t start the year on the Non-Football Injury List which would have forced him to sit for at least 4 games. Washington kept 4 RBs, but only Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic were at today’s practice.
Washington released 25 players today, and placed 3 more on injured reserve. Keith Ismael(concussion) is considering an injury settlement, Other notable names who were released today are FA PR/WR Alex Erickson who was beat out by 2nd-year PR/WR Dax Milne. Milo Eifler and De’Juan Harris beat out 2020 5ht round pick Khaleke Hudson for the backup LB job. Cornerback is very thin with only 4 on the roster, and one of them being a 7th round rookie.
Roster Moves: pic.twitter.com/cCz3ss3U0g— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) August 30, 2022
Washington Commanders Roster
Offense(27)
Quarterback(3)
Carson Wentz
Taylor Heinicke
Sam Howell
Wide Receiver(6)
Terry McLaurin
Jahan Dotson
Curtis Samuel
Dyami Brown
Cam Sims
Dax Milne
Tight End(5)
Logan Thomas
John Bates
Cole Turner
Armani Rogers
Curtis Hodges
Running Back(4)
Brian Robinson
Antonio Gibson
J.D. McKissic
Jonathan Williams
Offensive Line(9)
Charles Leno Jr.
Chase Roullier
Sam Cosmi
Cornelius Lucas
Andrew Norwell
Trai Turner
Wes Schweitzer
Saahdiq Charles
Chris Paul
Defense(23)
Defensive Line(9)
Jonathan Allen
Daron Payne
Phidarian Mathis
Daniel Wise
Montez Sweat
James Smith-Williams
Casey Toohill
Efe Obada
Shaka Toney
Linebacker(5)
Jamin Davis
Cole Holcomb
David Mayo
Milo Eifler
De’Jon Harris
Cornerback(4)
Kendall Fuller
William Jackson III
Benjamin St-Juste
Christian Holmes
Safety(5)
Bobby McCain
Kamren Curl
Jeremy Reaves
Darrick Forrest
Percy Butler
Special Teams(3)
Kicker
Joey Slye
Punter
Tress Way
Long Snapper
Camaron Cheeseman
Roster Cuts
Offense(13)
WR Alex Erickson
WR Matt Cole
WR Marken Michel
WR Kyric McGowan
TE Jake Hausmann
TE Kendall Blanton
RB Jaret Patterson
RB Reggie Bonnafon
OL Wes Martin
OL Nolan Laufenberg
OT Alex Akingbulu
OL Aaron Monteiro
C Jon Toth
Defense(12)
S Steven Parker
S Ferrod Gardner
CB Danny Johnson
CB Corn Elder
CB DeJuan Neal
LB Khaleke Hudson
LB Tre Walker
DT Tyler Clark
DT Justin Hamilton
DT David Bada
DE William Bradley-King
DE Jacub Panasiuk
Injured Reserve(3)
OL Willie Beavers
OL Keith Ismael
CB Josh Drayden
Injured Reserve
TE Eli Wolf
LB Drew White
Reserve/PUP
DE Chase Young
C Tyler Larsen
