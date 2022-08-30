All aTwitter: 30 August 2022 - Final Roster Cutdowns today

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We mourn the loss of Ernie Zampese, father of QB coach Ken Zampese, and one of the most innovative offensive minds throughout his long NFL coaching career. Our hearts are with Ken and the entire Zampese family.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 29, 2022
From NFL Now: #Commanders RB Brian Robinson is doing as well as possible after an extremely scary Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/FtJVAWlXD0— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022
An update from Brian— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 29, 2022
Jon Allen: "Whenever someone's life is in danger, it definitely takes football out of the equation. Once we found out he was going to be fine, and being discharged today from what i heard, that was a good sign."— John Keim (@john_keim) August 29, 2022
A very important message from Terry about mental health and empathy ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/fwnOqBn188— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 29, 2022
D.C. police released photos captured by a nearby surveillance camera of the suspects in the shooting of Brian Robinson and the car in which they fled. Detectives have asked the public's assistance in identifying and locating them.https://t.co/BnKf6A2SIw pic.twitter.com/6T9nkftDRc— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2022
Washington coach Ron Rivera said doctors are optimistic about Brian Robinson's recovery and his return this season. But this is a fluid situation; team officials will talk to doctors later today to get a further update on his status.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 29, 2022
Rivera says there will probably be a discussion about putting Robinson on NFI after hearing from doctors later today. NFI list means out first 4 games.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 29, 2022
"The most important thing is that he's safe ... he'll be mad at us if we let his situation affect us." pic.twitter.com/0Xk3FHOOvy— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 29, 2022
Ron River is wearing an orange shirt to raise awareness of gun violence the day after Commanders RB Brian Robinson was shot in DC. pic.twitter.com/QoZCbmUOJC— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 29, 2022
More on Robinson:— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022
— He was shot in the glute and lower leg, sources say, both non-life threatening.
— Football is not important here, but since we cover football: Robinson has not been ruled out for playing at some point this season. https://t.co/9ah239gNcY
Devoted followers of our pod know that I was touting Sam Howell as an awesome bet to lead the preseason in pass yards. Did I ever seek out that bet? No. So did I make any money off of that thought? Nope. Is that stopping me from bringing it up now? Nah pic.twitter.com/pNrVfiumq3— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 29, 2022
5 years in, cut 4 times, up and down on the roster. I never wavered, gave up, or complained. Kept my head down, worked, and never lost faith in myself. Trust your process, and don’t run just because the plan didn’t work right then. No matter what happens, I already won— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) August 29, 2022
I think Commanders will keep 11 DBs - 6 corners (Jackson, Fuller, BSJ, Johnson, Elder, Holmes) and 5 safeties (McCain, Curl, Forrest, Butler, Reaves) and only 4 LBs.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 29, 2022
Danny Johnson has played in 26 of 33 games in the Rivera era. Count him out at your own risk https://t.co/Gsd2SpO6Il— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 29, 2022
He is listed as 5-11, 211 could be a physical fit for the BN.— Ivan Lambert (@IvanLambert18) August 30, 2022
Other side of the coin, he is age 30 and being waived for a reason.
The #Eagles have informed veteran safety Jaquiski Tartt that he is being released, per @caplannfl. Tartt signed with Philadelphia this offseason after seven years in San Francisco, but he'll now look to latch on elsewhere.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 29, 2022
The Commanders depth at LB. https://t.co/tkOtIYKc8W— Marshall (@EstCommand) August 29, 2022
Cole Turner and John Bates with helmets on for tight end drills. Great development for a banged-up group that needed one pic.twitter.com/eld6amyFVq— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 29, 2022
#Jets QB Chris Streveler in the preseason:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 28, 2022
Game 1: 6/9, 62 yards, 2 TDs –including game-winner with 16 seconds left.
Game 2: 8/11. 119 yards, 1 TD -- came in when Jets were down 16-3 and won the game.
Game 3: 10/13, 96 yards, 2 TDs – including game-winner with 22 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/xbNovBWvqx
Jets informed QB Chris Streveler, who helped lead the team to an unbeaten preseason and also led the team in rushing yards this summer, that they plan to release him Tuesday, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022
From our coverage on @NFLNetwork: The #49ers maintained a good relationship with Jimmy Garoppolo through the offseason, helping them all navigate a tricky situation. pic.twitter.com/VW4TnrZssF— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022
Jimmy might be the first pro quarterback I’ve ever seen go to two conference championships in three years, get actively replaced while he’s still on the roster, and then willingly accept a pay cut AND watch someone take his job while he’s rehabbing.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) August 29, 2022
He’s like Bizarro Baker. https://t.co/dRl66WiUkM
Eagles Waived QB Carson Strong https://t.co/Klp15naer1 #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ZxagBCsVpl— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 30, 2022
Our newsroom just received this statement from the family of Matt Araiza. pic.twitter.com/YgjAGaPlNF— Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) August 29, 2022
ESPN legend Chris Berman was at #Patriots practice today.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 29, 2022
Bill Belichick was pumped to see him at his press conference.
"Boomer!! We are graced!"
Just look at the joy. pic.twitter.com/Wn4Xo8hIAB
A lot of people believe/know that this power & control of Rog along with a friendship, has also helped Dan Snyder. #Commanders #Cowboys https://t.co/9iJhI6uXSP— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 29, 2022
If this is true, @Commanders y’all gotta do better. ♂️ #HTTC pic.twitter.com/lQlYnsCSEv— Redskins Strong (@Sikafoos) August 29, 2022
Commanders leaving Ticketmaster and going to Seat Geek. Making some $$ on the way https://t.co/Ld1QblwEyY— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 30, 2022
The heights of the statues around the world— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 29, 2022
[ Metaball Studios: https://t.co/JWh0FoyTwN]pic.twitter.com/THoPk1jxJd
Justin Bishop. Perseverance… pic.twitter.com/eQiYUdKi5p— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) August 29, 2022
