Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 7

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the seventh day of training camp practices.
First player on the field
James Smith-Williams
Commanders DE James Smith-Williams is in pads and riding a stationary bike before the start of practice. He missed yesterday to be evaluated for a hip injury, according to Ron Rivera.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 3, 2022
Side field
DE James Smith-Williams (hip) is on the bike. TE John Bates (calf) and S Troy Apke on the side field.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 3, 2022
Bobby McCain is also hanging out on the sidelines today, giving guys such as Darrick Forrest, Jeremy Reaves and Percy Butler more reps at safety— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 3, 2022
Commanders DT Daron Payne has a vet day today. He’s in uniform but is watching from the sideline.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 3, 2022
Dyami Brown
Commanders WR Dyami Brown is out here but not in pads. He’s wearing a sleeve over his right leg.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 3, 2022
Curtis Samuel
Adding catching passes and running routes to Samuel’s workload so far today pic.twitter.com/mbtIkqEIwC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 3, 2022
Nice grab here by Samuel. Doesn’t look bothered by any injuries so far. His usages in team drills will be a thing to keep an eye on pic.twitter.com/juvq7Fal2L— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 3, 2022
Washington Spirit
The Washington Spirit soccer team is taking in practice today pic.twitter.com/Ccr5FuMB2N— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 3, 2022
Players from the Washington Spirit are at Commanders practice today. There will be a "skills challenge" after the workout. LFG.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 3, 2022
Sled drills
Here’s some sled action to start your day pic.twitter.com/9imHKEDvTY— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 3, 2022
Brian Robinson
Brian Robinson motions out before making the catch pic.twitter.com/F2jgDINeu9— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 3, 2022
RBs vs LBs
Running backs taking on rush linebackers. Jaret Patterson, good. Brian Robinson at the end. pic.twitter.com/w4qw5lF6jQ— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 3, 2022
Curtis Hodges
Talked to Curtis Hodges yesterday. Said he’s trying to soak up as much information as possible from players like Logan Thomas and John Bates. Hodges has popped a lot in camp so far and could be a guy who sneaks onto the 53 pic.twitter.com/02MpCilU5n— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 3, 2022
Terry McLaurin vs William Jackson
One-on-ones are up. WJ3 broke up a pass to McLaurin. BSJ got the better of Jahan Dotson— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 3, 2022
Dotson has a nice grab while working against WJ3. Had to reach a little bit behind him for the throw but hauled it in before falling to the ground— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 3, 2022
Dax Milne
Dax Milne makes a catch from Heinicke in 7-on-7 drills. He had one during 1-on-1s too. The former seventh rounder is quietly putting together a solid string of practices— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 3, 2022
Danny Johnson
Really nice PBU from Danny Johnson while working against Alex Erickson. Heinicke was the QB on the play— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 3, 2022
Carson Wentz ---> RBs
If there was concern that Carson Wentz wouldn’t throw to running backs, that hasn’t really been the case so far in camp. He’s mixed in J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson repeatedly — including in this most recent 7 on 7 session.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 3, 2022
Also real quick, Samuel participated in 7 on 7.
Hot potato
Some WRs playing hot potato with the football: Dotson, McLaurin, Brown and Samuel and coach Drew Terrell. McLaurin and Samuel last two in the game. McLaurin wins; pumps his fist a few times.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 3, 2022
Carson Wentz ---> Terry McLaurin
Wentz opens 11-on-11 with a pass to Terry McLaurin, who was wide open for about a 15-yard gain— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 3, 2022
Wentz ended 11-on-11s completing all four of his passes: one to Terry and three to RBs— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 3, 2022
William Jackson III
William Jackson III isn’t practicing and his left knee wrapped in ice.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 3, 2022
Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat, who’s had a great camp so far, going through pass rusher drills pic.twitter.com/HqfCHlz8W9— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 3, 2022
Cole Holcomb
Really nice effort from Holcomb to get a tipped pass on Wentz— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 3, 2022
Curtis Samuel
Curtis Samuel gets targeted on back-to-back plays and makes both catches. Got a little contact on both plays and looked fine— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 3, 2022
Carson Wentz ---> Jahan Dotson
Nice throw and catch from Wentz to Dotson. QBs have looked pretty sharp in the second half of practice— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 3, 2022
