Cole Turner’s in the midst of a golden opportunity

Training Camp news and updates should always be taken with a grain of salt, especially when players have not played any games yet. The unheralded player who was off most reporters' and fans' radar before camp, fighting for that 53rd spot on the roster, is typically discovered during this period. His fandom quickly rises, and there's now an expectation that the newly discovered training camp darling could be the next big thing. It is not the player's fault that he is being talked about the way he is, but the player is very much responsible for taking advantage of the opportunities his coaches provide him.

Enter rookie tight end Cole Turner.

Cole Turner with a great catch, both sides get to chirping about if it was a catch or not. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/nZQ5eQGaOC — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) August 2, 2022

With Logan Thomas and John Bates both sidelined with injuries, Cole Turner is getting every opportunity to provide value to Scott Turner's offense. His most significant opportunity is right in front of him with the number one and two tight end being unavailable to practice, and they'll continue to give him looks with the number one offense. Over the past weekend, he made his presence felt in the red zone with two touchdowns scored in situational football.

Cole Turner having a strong day. Just brought in a solid gain out route in 2 min drill from Wentz. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 30, 2022

Cole Turner has gotten two targets in the red zone so far today, both ending in TDs. Turner told me that’s an area of his game that he takes pride in the the most — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022

Playing in-line as a blocker is not in his toolbox yet; however, Turner's 6'6" frame makes him an attractive target for any quarterback in the passing game. Add in Turner's athletic ability to go along with his frame, and he can be a valuable asset to Scott Turner's offense.

As always, we'll see, but Cole Turner's stock is rising so long as he continues to prove that he is an asset to his OC, Scott Turner.