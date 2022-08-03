All aTwitter: 3 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The Commanders are going to Richmond after all. Party on Friday with “bowling, meet and greets and fanfare.”— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 1, 2022
(I’ve always wondered why there’s a neighborhood in Richmond called Scott’s Addition.) pic.twitter.com/KdetNpHLhZ
first day in pads pic.twitter.com/hqzvUhnTfi— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 2, 2022
Big day at Commanders camp as the pads come on for the first time. Ideally, that slows down the pass rush in 11v11, and in turn, the offense starts to look a lot better. Kinda unrealistic when D-Line gets free rush on a lot of snaps. Definitely something to watch.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 2, 2022
Linebacker Drew White, an undrafted LB out of Notre Dame, is being carted off. Didn’t see what happened, only saw him being driven away and other defenders coming over to console him— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 2, 2022
UDFA LB Drew White went down after trying to spin around RB Antonio Gibson in a pass-protection drill.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 2, 2022
It looked like White hurt his right leg/knee and was mad. He took his helmet off and smacked it on the ground. Ron Rivera & Co. came to check on him. White was carted off. pic.twitter.com/uZoNhepz38
WR Curtis Samuel, TE John Bates, DB Troy Apke, DB DeJuan Neal and the three guys on PUP start practice on the side field.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 2, 2022
DE James Smith-Williams is not at Commanders practice today.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2022
Ron Rivera said DE James Smith-Williams has a hip injury and the team is "just evaluating. He was absent from practice today.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2022
Smith-Williams had been working primarily with the ones in place of Chase Young (ACL).
Ron Rivera said James Smith-Williams is working through a hip injury. John Bates dealing with a calf issue.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 2, 2022
☀️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 2, 2022
A different kind of drill for the receivers today pic.twitter.com/dqTpnU6rUR— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2022
Ari Gold, and by extension @john_keim, approve of this DL drill. #HugItOut pic.twitter.com/9rL1Uo8oaR— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 2, 2022
post-practice work pic.twitter.com/c23juCYaqv— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 1, 2022
Ryan Kerrigan is back working with the defensive line pic.twitter.com/eO7eAZzDsi— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 2, 2022
Commanders co-owner Tanya Snyder was at practice today. ( by @PostSports' John McDonnell) pic.twitter.com/P6cVharsnO— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2022
Best video you will see all day!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 2, 2022
The @Commanders singing Happy Birthday to 98-year-old Melba Jacobson! pic.twitter.com/AXOkcsarFd
football players are just like us ... days filled with meetings pic.twitter.com/GQmHuC1UdB— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 2, 2022
Rookie duties are serious @RealJoshDrayden pic.twitter.com/LGLwqGbSTE— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 2, 2022
Always having a watchful eye on his former Tight End position, @RickDocWalker has his eyes on some tall & talented rookies this Training Camp. #45 Curtis Hodges, #85 Cole Turner & Armani Rodgers wearing is old #88. Listen to his take on the @Commanders TE group this season. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/a2uqeDKHEw— Lou Holder (@HolderSports) August 1, 2022
Former defensive end Ryan Kerrigan helping out in camp; signs autographs after practice pic.twitter.com/CLhpIWReze— John Keim (@john_keim) August 1, 2022
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 3, 2022
today was fun. let's do it again tomorrow pic.twitter.com/32ylODGsWg
‼️THE NEW GRASS IS BEING LAID AT FEDEXFIELD‼️#HTTC— Claire Domshick (@CommanderCD) August 2, 2022
Pads on at practice brought up the intensity— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 2, 2022
Notes and quotes from the day
Wow. These Terry McLaurin comments paint a different picture of the Carson Wentz trade.https://t.co/Yyv5Povj2n— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) August 2, 2022
Didn’t expect to see @AnnieAgar anywhere but my fyp today. #HTTC #TrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/rmeV2mch8o— Rudy (@ParkerHamlett) August 2, 2022
Looking forward to your insider take on @Commanders training camp! I’m sure @RiverboatRonHC will be https://t.co/mITQ3OCvj7— Stephanie Rivera (@CoachRiv2) August 3, 2022
#Jaguars coach Doug Pederson announced that QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne won't play in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday. Expect the #Raiders to be on the same page with several starters watching from the sidelines.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2022
Quez Watkins apparently injured. Now out of uniform. #Eagles— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 2, 2022
WR Tim Patrick and RB Damarea Crockett each suffered torn ACL's at Broncos practice today, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/xO2Uc3eoZs— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) August 2, 2022
I’m told nothing serious with Wirfs. https://t.co/TyYTDyAnns— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 2, 2022
Falcons DT Vincent Taylor Ruptures Achilles https://t.co/nSCH7H1dXU pic.twitter.com/li9GyEBq1l— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 2, 2022
Tough end to Bills practice, with key S Jordan Poyer suffering a potentially serious arm injury. Was a First Team All Pro in 2021— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 2, 2022
It’s an elbow injury that’ll require an MRI. So no word yet. https://t.co/APBBReNBUK— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2022
And now Cowboys S Jayron Kearse is struggling to put weight on right leg. Non-contact injury. Here is the play. pic.twitter.com/IglN1BmYOa— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022
#Vikings TE Irv Smith suffered a thumb injury yesterday and had surgery today, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters. He has not been ruled out for the opener.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2022
#Saints rookie S Smoke Monday suffered what’s believed to be a significant knee injury today, sources say. Monday, an undrafted free agent from Auburn, has drawn praise from teammate Tyrann Mathieu for his ability and study habits.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 2, 2022
#Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the next five days, per the team. His symptoms are minor.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 1, 2022
All the folks saying it would be a mistake for the #Bears to part ways with Teven Jenkins now need to understand there is a new regime in place with no ties to ANY inherited players.— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 1, 2022
You know what a bigger mistake was? Cutting Charles Leno, which led to drafting Jenkins.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on urgency level to acquire external help at wide receiver after James Washington foot fracture: “Not at all. Let’s get these guys the incentive, these young receivers.” Sees big opportunity ahead. “There’s no urgency looking for a veteran receiver.” pic.twitter.com/ejMhTrURpx— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 2, 2022
Cardinals sign OL D.J. Humphries to 3-year extension worth $66.8M total. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/yCL7WuNKkw— NFL (@NFL) August 3, 2022
BREAKING: The #Dolphins will forfeit a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft and third-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft and owner Stephen Ross is suspended through October 17, 2022 after a league investigation.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 2, 2022
The NFL is docking the #Dolphins two draft picks and suspending owner Stephen Ross as a result of the league’s tampering allegation. pic.twitter.com/A9gaz9pzAf— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 2, 2022
Mary Jo White, who handled this investigation, is also handling Snyder Round 2. https://t.co/DfBGLRWvki— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 2, 2022
Here is the full NFL release on the #Dolphins violations related to the integrity of the game pic.twitter.com/mdmJMBpNAz— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2022
From Inside Training Camp: Initial reactions to the NFL disciplining the #Dolphins for blatantly tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton, among other issues. pic.twitter.com/i5V8BONCtD— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2022
The NFL had to give this kind of punishment by the way. You can't just outright try to poach your own division rival's player while they are under contract.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) August 2, 2022
Let alone also try to poach him AGAIN two years later, AND try to poach another team's HC. Other owners won't tolerate it.
The only reasoning that I can see for why Tom Brady will not be suspended himself as well is that perhaps he can argue he was only meeting with Ross to discuss a post-retirement minority ownership stake - NOT a playing opportunity - but man that is the grayest of gray areas.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) August 2, 2022
Team Meeting: Deshaun Watson gets suspended 6 games. #FreeCalvinRidley pic.twitter.com/rN3ZouFQEA— Will Compton (@_willcompton) August 1, 2022
Deshaun Watson getting mobbed for autographs by fans after practice #Browns pic.twitter.com/c472xtoVKs— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 1, 2022
Dan Quinn said he told Mike McCarthy he'd leave Cowboys "if it's easier for me to go." https://t.co/8ZFwcWz4zN— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 2, 2022
Getting Gore makes me feel a little better but it's a joke that we even got to this point after 2019. Rizzo and the Lerner's put a masterclass on what not to do after winning a World Series https://t.co/4W00slgDkp— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) August 2, 2022
Juan Soto, playing at Nationals Park for what could be the final time.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 2, 2022
✅ Home run
✅ 3 walks
✅ On base in every plate appearance
✅ Stolen Base
✅ Scored on a heads up play
✅ Talked ump into calling a balk that didn't happen
Two reminders on Juan Soto:— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 2, 2022
- No player, age 23 or younger, has EVER been traded midseason the year he was an All-Star
- No player has ever made multiple All-Star teams AND changed teams ALL before turning 24 (h/t @EliasSports)
Both of these would apply to Soto.
Washington moves from 24th to 8th in the live farm system rankings. If you were to include recently-graduated MacKenzie Gore in the calculus, they'd move to 5th. https://t.co/aXEzycICmh— FanGraphs Prospects (@FG_Prospects) August 2, 2022
The 2018 Nationals had Soto, Harper, Rendon, Scherzer, Turner and others. It's going to be wild to look back on that team someday, a dynasty-level core group of players. MLB equivalent of the early 2010s Thunder, though Nats did get one ring.— Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) August 2, 2022
This is why I buy $13 jerseys pic.twitter.com/BFwWiJ5yD6— Cody Bet$ (@CodyShook_) August 2, 2022
The return is better for Washington without taking on the 3-year, $39M of Hosmer over the next 3 seasons. They were making this deal for the five young players. Hosmer was part of the cost. https://t.co/dwK4wxmeVs— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 2, 2022
The Padres are at Nationals Park next weekend on August 12th to 14th. Soto and Bell return.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 2, 2022
Sports, man.
August 2, 2022
Transformerspic.twitter.com/OS2q605SWA— Figen (@TheFigen) August 2, 2022
Here’s my entry for the #typefacematters contest. Near Sukhumvit 101 in Bangkok, Thailand. I was tempted, but late for a meeting. pic.twitter.com/NUEs2onJWO— Derek van Pelt (@dvpme) August 2, 2022
Loading comments...