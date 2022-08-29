Carson Wentz, Terry McLaurin, and Jonathan Allen react to the Brian Robinson shooting

The Washington Commanders returned to the practice field today, but the shooting of rookie RB Brian Robinson was obviously on everyone’s mind. Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to the entire team before practice started, and RB Coach Randy Jordan had a word with his group at the end of individuals. Rivera said that Robinson is doing well after reportedly being shot in the leg and hip after fighting off attempted carjackers in Washington D.C. Rivera and team officials were with Robinson in the hospital and he want his teammates to know that he was alright, which lead to Rivera tweeting out an update. Rivera is waiting on an update from doctors for his recovery schedule, but he can’t give a timeline right now. Robinson could be placed on the NFI List to start the season.

Team leaders Jonathan Allen, Carson Wentz, and Terry McLaurin stepped up to the mic to talk about Brian Robinson, and the team going forward.

Jonathan Allen

LIVE: Jon Allen speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/TEOmJru79n — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 29, 2022

Brian Robinson:

Jonathan Allen reacts to Robinson incident pic.twitter.com/6EgzmT838o — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 29, 2022

"The most important thing is that he's safe ... he'll be mad at us if we let his situation affect us." pic.twitter.com/0Xk3FHOOvy — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 29, 2022

Allen reiterates the team is excited about Robinson@PeteHaileyNBCS pic.twitter.com/jlMglrykzD — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 29, 2022

Jonathan Allen is addressing the media. His brother texted him the news about Robinson yesterday. He sent a text to Robinson to let him know the team is thinking about him and here to support him — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 29, 2022

Jonathan Allen said his brother let him know about the shooting of Brian Robinson and then he logged onto Twitter to look it up. He said he's glad Robinson will be OK: "He's exactly the kind of the guy that we want, and exactly the kind of guy that we needed." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 29, 2022

Jon Allen: "Whenever someone's life is in danger, it definitely takes football out of the equation. Once we found out he was going to be fine, and being discharged today from what i heard, that was a good sign." — John Keim (@john_keim) August 29, 2022

Jon Allen: "Whenever someone's life is in danger, it definitely takes football out of the equation. Once we found out he was going to be fine, and being discharged today from what i heard, that was a good sign." — John Keim (@john_keim) August 29, 2022

Some of Jon Allen's comments on Brian Robinson's situation.



In the past, Allen has emphasized pro athletes get paid to play thru distractions. He said this is similar.



"[B-Rob] would be mad at us if we let his situation affect us." pic.twitter.com/l1ZWqAKJfI — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 29, 2022

Team meeting:

Allen confirmed Coach Rivera held a team meeting this morning regarding the situation pic.twitter.com/7DcjY894qt — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 29, 2022

Adversity:

"People make a big deal about the adversity that the Commanders have been facing but at the end of the day we're professional athletes." pic.twitter.com/F2NOImyQVB — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 29, 2022

Carson Wentz

LIVE: Carson Wentz speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/ePH38oQ1Q5 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 29, 2022

Brian Robinson:

Carson Wentz reacts to the Robinson incident pic.twitter.com/TScGTZNA7w — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 29, 2022

Carson Wentz is addressing the media. Said the news about Brian Robinson is heartbreaking, but the good news is that all the reports about his health are positive. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 29, 2022

Wentz said Robinson is a lot of fun to be around. It's been fun getting to know him a little bit, and he looks forward to seeing the RB back soon — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 29, 2022

Commanders QB Carson Wentz on Brian Robinson Jr. shot multiple times in NE Washington DC on Sunday



“It’s heartbreaking. It’s a wake up call to everybody. There’s a lot of things that are sad and wrong in our society.” @wusa9 #HTTC



More: https://t.co/2tt08NHoKk pic.twitter.com/iJwX5jD3Ih — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 29, 2022

Finding out about the shooting:

Carson Wentz was in a group chat with his offensive linemen when one of those players sent the update about Brian Robinson Jr. From there, Wentz called Ron Rivera to get as much of an update as he could from the coach — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 29, 2022

Sense of reality:

Carson Wentz: "Were so geared toward football...it gives you a sense of reality, what's real and what's important and we can rally around each other." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 29, 2022

RIP Ernie Zampese:

"These are real life issues ... we're not immune to it" pic.twitter.com/Yjy56EhhtI — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 29, 2022

In addition to the Brian Robinson Jr incident, Washington’s QBs coach Ken Zampese recently lost his father, Carson Wentz says. “These are real-life issues that we’re all going through” pic.twitter.com/IokziYM0Ta — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 29, 2022

Carson Wentz said Ken Zampese's father, Ernie, passed away. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 29, 2022

“I like where we’re at”:

Heading into the regular season Wentz says he "really likes where we're at and I'm optimistic." pic.twitter.com/Y1RrAK9M2C — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 29, 2022

Week 1 vs the Jaguars:

Wentz on Week 1 vs. Jags pic.twitter.com/C4xhncNayu — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 29, 2022

Logan Thomas:

Wentz on Logan Thomas::



"I think he's lookin' good and I'm excited to keep building that chemistry"@PeteHaileyNBCS pic.twitter.com/UIGcizKf4K — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 29, 2022

During his presser, Carson Wentz indicated that Logan Thomas participated in team work today. If it was in 11-on-11s (he didn't specify), that'd be another step for Logan — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 29, 2022

Terry McLaurin

LIVE: Terry McLaurin speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/MKsUfREkMI — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 29, 2022

Brian Robinson:

Terry McLaurin addressing the media on Brian Robinson pic.twitter.com/TWW0Fb6qsH — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 29, 2022

Terry McLaurin on how he learned about and processed the Brian Robinson news. pic.twitter.com/f4cM57cf6f — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 29, 2022

Here’s Terry McLaurin on finding out about BRJ and how Brian has fit in with the Commanders so far pic.twitter.com/6DuMIKFp16 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 29, 2022

"I'm just glad he's healthy and alive" pic.twitter.com/R9ojtoherO — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 29, 2022

Terry McLaurin on Brian Robinson Jr.: "You could honestly feel that he wasn't out there today." McLaurin and Robinson often sit next to each other in offensive meetings and the wideout loves the RB's personality/approach — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 29, 2022

Robinson's return:

Needless to say the team is looking forward to Robinson's return to the field following his recovery pic.twitter.com/WFdhrFrFEF — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 29, 2022

Mentor:

Terry talks about his close relationships with B-Rob and how he has become a mentor to the rookie. pic.twitter.com/szIxRqitG2 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 29, 2022

Carson Wentz:

Football-wise, Terry McLaurin feels like he and Carson Wentz have accumulated the needed reps to boost their chemistry after a spotty first week of camp. Adds this about Wentz: "He gives us a chance to play a little backyard football, which I like" — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 29, 2022

Therapy:

A very important message from Terry about mental health and empathy ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/fwnOqBn188 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 29, 2022

Terry McLaurin described his emotions about what's happened the last couple years, including Haskins' death. "I've benefitted from seeing a therapist... Makes the load a lot lighter when you don't feel like you're carrying it alone." Said a need to always show grace, empathy. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 29, 2022

Higher standard:

"In our position we are held to a higher standard. We play a kids game but get paid a lot of money ... people kinda forget that we are still human sometimes." pic.twitter.com/yh4Auponhj — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 29, 2022

Not living in fear:

"I can't live in fear and walk around thinking something is going to happen but at the same time you have to be vigilant ... You never know what can happen so you have to be as precautious as possible." pic.twitter.com/SxSN2Dsmut — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 29, 2022

Coach Rivera: