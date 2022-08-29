Ron Rivera Presser: Brian Robinson is doing well and it’s just a matter of time before he’s out here

The Washington Commanders returned to the practice field today, but the shooting of rookie RB Brian Robinson was obviously on everyone’s mind. Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to the entire team before practice started, and RB Coach Randy Jordan had a word with his group at the end of individuals. Rivera said that Robinson is doing well after reportedly being shot in the leg and hip after fighting off attempted carjackers in Washington D.C. Rivera and team officials were with Robinson in the hospital and he want his teammates to know that he was alright, which lead to Rivera tweeting out an update. Rivera is waiting on an update from doctors for his recovery schedule, but he can’t give a timeline right now. Robinson could be placed on the NFI List to start the season.

Ron Rivera

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/Iq3V5hCYbL — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 29, 2022

Brian Robinson shooting

Brian Robinson is “doing well” and was in a “really good place” when at the hospital, Rivera said. pic.twitter.com/Uu5pJ4jd5L — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 29, 2022

Ron Rivera said Brian Robinson is "doing well" and was "in a really good place" when he visited him in the hospital last night. "It's just a matter of time before he's out here." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 29, 2022

Ron Rivera says Brian Robinson is “doing well” and after visiting with him it was “kind of a relief.” Rivera said “there is no timeline” for Robinson’s return but sounds optimistic. “He’s a heck of a young man.” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 29, 2022

Ron Rivera says, “in an unfortunate situation,” that Brian Robinson Jr. is “fortunate” to have escaped last night’s shooting without more severe injuries. Rivera is wearing an orange shirt, which the team sported earlier this summer to bring awareness to gun violence prevention pic.twitter.com/ubgwblM3xx — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 29, 2022

Getting the call about the shooting:

Rivera on Robinson: "I've gotten several phone cars as a head coach, unfortunately but this was a hard one because he's a heck of a young man." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 29, 2022

Rivera said he drove to the hospital with RB coach Randy Jordan. Rivera said he was watching film with Jordan -- of Robinson -- when he got the call about the shooting. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 29, 2022

Team support at the hospital:

Rivera said several members of the organization were at the hospital, including Mr. and Mrs. Snyder, Jason Wright, Martin Mayhew and RB coach Randy Jordan — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 29, 2022

Team meeting before practice:

Ron Rivera gathers players and coaches together before practice today to talk about what happened. Told his players to do the best they could given the circumstances. "I know their hearts are heavy right not. ... But we're very fortunate. ... A lot of the news was positive." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 29, 2022

Gun safety:

Ron's wearing a "Wear Orange" shirt for an organization that promotes a future free of gun violence.



Ron said he wants to support bipartisan gun-safety measures and education, including safety courses for gun owners. https://t.co/jxqhkIBUR9 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 29, 2022

Running backs with Robinson injured:

Ron Rivera, on the football side with Robinson out for however long he'll need to recover: "We'll go on, and when he's ready and healthy, we'll welcome him back." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 29, 2022

Robinson wanted teammates to know he was ok:

Rivera got phone calls from the players not long after he first heard the news. One of the first things Robinson said in his conversation with Rivera at the hospital was that he wanted his teammates to know that he was doing well — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 29, 2022

“Do the best you can”:

Rivera says he really tries to stress to his players that life is precious. Told his guys today mentally “do the best you can.” A lot of relief among the players. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 29, 2022

Non-Football Injury List:

The business of football rolls on. Ron Rivera is headed to discuss roster cuts now. As for Robinson's status, Rivera said he could land on the non-football injury list depending on the latest info from the doctors. NFI would mean missing at least the first four games. https://t.co/aIhMG3GQoo — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 29, 2022

Update from Brian Robinson:

Brian Robinson posted an update on his IG account. "Surgery went well." pic.twitter.com/DpgFt4TeBq — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 29, 2022

Jonathan Allen

LIVE: Jon Allen speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/TEOmJru79n — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 29, 2022

Brian Robinson:

Jonathan Allen is addressing the media. His brother texted him the news about Robinson yesterday. He sent a text to Robinson to let him know the team is thinking about him and here to support him — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 29, 2022

Jon Allen: "Whenever someone's life is in danger, it definitely takes football out of the equation. Once we found out he was going to be fine, and being discharged today from what i heard, that was a good sign." — John Keim (@john_keim) August 29, 2022

Rivera addresses the team after Brian Robinson’s shooting yesterday

Ron Rivera addressing the Commanders before practice pic.twitter.com/QAzAyuWzMe — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 29, 2022

Tight ends returning to the practice field

TEs Cole Turner and John Bates are back at practice. pic.twitter.com/v8eRy968w6 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 29, 2022

John Bates and Cole Turner working with the rest of the TEs during individual drills for the first time in weeks. Good sign for both with less than two weeks before Week 1 pic.twitter.com/2q913MkbLu — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 29, 2022

Rare sight this summer: Lots of tight ends on the field. Cole Turner and John Bates are back. Logan Thomas working as well. pic.twitter.com/VjvNgat6Jz — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 29, 2022

Running backs

Back in Ashburn for another practice. Here are the running backs jogging over for warmups. Ron Rivera and a few other players are slated to speak to the media afterward pic.twitter.com/dgKt6W66F6 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 29, 2022

The Commanders are back at practice though surely with their minds on Brian Robinson. That probably goes double for the RB room. pic.twitter.com/tYPRgRwGuO — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 29, 2022

RBs getting warmed up for the day pic.twitter.com/72Y4GPyquO — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 29, 2022

Running backs coach Randy Jordan huddled his group together before they broke to go work with quarterbacks. That’s not normally the case, but understandable after Brian Robinson’s shooting. pic.twitter.com/A6nwRRQpBr — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 29, 2022

Trai Turner

Trai Turner (53) during individuals pic.twitter.com/brVvZGYiVg — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 29, 2022

Carson Wentz —-> Antonio Gibson

Side field

Jonathan Williams is practicing, but Keith Ismael is not. Also, Trai Turner is going through individual drills. He lined up with the backup o-line. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 29, 2022