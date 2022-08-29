 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ron Rivera Presser: Brian Robinson is doing well and it’s just a matter of time before he’s out here

Ron Rivera speaks to the media after today’s practice

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders returned to the practice field today, but the shooting of rookie RB Brian Robinson was obviously on everyone’s mind. Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to the entire team before practice started, and RB Coach Randy Jordan had a word with his group at the end of individuals. Rivera said that Robinson is doing well after reportedly being shot in the leg and hip after fighting off attempted carjackers in Washington D.C. Rivera and team officials were with Robinson in the hospital and he want his teammates to know that he was alright, which lead to Rivera tweeting out an update. Rivera is waiting on an update from doctors for his recovery schedule, but he can’t give a timeline right now. Robinson could be placed on the NFI List to start the season.

